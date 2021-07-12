Symmetry Invest H1 2021 Newsletter
Summary
- Symmetry Invest A / S is an alternative investment association registered with the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority. We invest in listed securities and derivatives with a focus on the stock market. The long-term goal is to deliver the highest possible growth in intrinsic value per. share at the lowest possible risk.
- IRR for Symmetry was 24.1%, compared to MSCI ACWI IRR of 9.5%, and Stoxx 600 IRR of 5.6%.
- The most important factor for our returns has been our adaptability. In the middle of last year, and towards the end, we made solid returns from our bet on online companies, but as the autumn drew closer, we shifted over more and more to classic value stocks, such as Cambria Automotive, Protector Forsikring, etc.
- We recently made public our latest investment in JDC Group AG. JDC is a stock we expect very much from the coming 3-5 years. We can see a future where this company becomes a multi-bagger.
