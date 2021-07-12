Ethereum Will Rally Again, Just Not Today

Beautifulblossom/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The world of cryptocurrencies has – in my view – provided unprecedented trading opportunities in the past year or so. The assets that belong to this class are unbelievably volatile, which means opportunities abound whether you’re bullish or bearish. I said about a month ago that crypto OG Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was seeing its bear market come to a conclusion ahead of another upleg. We’re still in consolidation mode, but nothing about the picture of Bitcoin has changed for me.

The second-largest crypto, Ethereum (ETH-USD), shows a similar picture.

This chart is nowhere near all-in bullish, so I wanted to make that disclaimer before we get started. Cryptos are tremendously volatile, so please don’t get too involved in terms of position size. While I think Ethereum may be bottoming, similar to Bitcoin, it is possible it is just consolidating before plunging again; the world of cryptos is unpredictable, so please be prudent.

Now, let’s take a look at why I think Ethereum may be bottoming. First, we arrived at the place we’re in today because the massive rally that took the coin from ~$1,300 to ~$4,300 in the space of a few months was accompanied by declining momentum. That’s generally a clear indication that a rally is tired and is about to roll over, and that’s exactly what happened. The end result was a better than 50% haircut, and Ethereum has been consolidating for about two months now.

Given the velocity of the prior rally, a two-month consolidation is no big deal, and in fact, should be seen as healthy. Nothing goes up the way Ethereum did forever, and it is worth keeping in mind is still up ~7X from a year ago. Before considering whether the sky is falling, just let that sink in.

Moving back to today, the consolidation has certainly taken its toll on the chart. I’ve drawn a downward sloping trendline on the series of lower relative highs we’ve seen during the consolidation, which isn’t bullish, so don’t misunderstand. This is a potential descending triangle formation that has the bottom edge at just over $1,700, where Ethereum made a double bottom in May/June.

Let me be clear; if Ethereum breaks through lower support of the pending triangle formation, all bets are off and you must get out immediately after that occurs. A descending triangle break to the downside would see Ethereum plumb new 2021 lows and try to find support again, but at much lower levels.

While this threat is real, thus far, the coin has held up fairly well. In addition, the accumulation/distribution line remains bullish, as dip buyers have never wavered, and continue to purchase the coin on moves down. This is very supportive of long-term bullishness.

One problem I have right now, which is consistent with a consolidation, is that momentum has yet to get back to a level where we’d expect to see a new rally. Ethereum was overbought (to say the least) during its record run, so some consolidation was absolutely necessary. But we haven’t yet seen momentum return to the centerline for the PPO, and momentum hasn’t crested the centerline on the 14-day RSI. Both of those are indicative of further consolidation before a new rally can begin, and I am treating it as such.

Finally, Ethereum offers a sort of diversification in the world of cryptos, if there is such a thing. Below we have the 20-day correlation to mothership Bitcoin, and we can see it isn’t always as lockstep as one might think.

Correlations are generally high, but certainly not all the time. Indeed, there are times when Bitcoin and Ethereum are negatively correlated, so if you’re a crypto bull and want to have at least a bit of diversification, Ethereum may work for that purpose as well.

The bricks of the wall of worry are in place

Of course, if you’re buying cryptos, you know the risk of regulatory or legislative action is always very high. This is similar to the risks that Big Tech companies face, for instance, when it comes to anti-trust regulation, which is ever-present. With cryptos, it is the idea that they will never become true mediums of exchange, that they’ll be outlawed, that something else will come along and supplant it, and the list goes on.

I want to make it known that I don’t care about Ethereum or any other crypto becoming actual currency because, in my view, that’s many years away, if at all. I’m looking for ways to deploy capital today, so I’m not waiting around to see if it becomes a viable medium of exchange. I just see a financial asset that I can trade, and that’s why I’m interested.

That said, there are news items constantly hitting the wire that support or detract from Ethereum’s bull case. There is the constant debate of whether or not some sort of fiat digital currency would work, and make cryptos like Ethereum essentially pointless, and therefore valueless. I don’t necessarily subscribe to that because true crypto believers like cryptos because they aren’t beholden to a government. But as with anything, more competition is not a good thing, particularly when so much infrastructure of commerce is built upon traditional currencies.

There’s also the crackdown in China on all things crypto, with miners in that country apparently dumping their mining equipment for fear of retribution from government officials. That situation is fluid to say the least but this kind of thing is always a risk with cryptos. You must keep in mind that cryptos are attempting to upset the financial balance that has always existed over the whole of human history where governments control currencies; there are going to be bumps in the road. These events can derail the bull case for long periods of time, and at some point, may derail it altogether.

An old Wall Street adage is that markets climb a wall of worry, meaning that markets rally into the face of what should be bad news. Brick by brick, cryptos continue to see a wall of worry being built. But just as the wall is being constructed, cryptos remain resilient.

Plus, there is a lot of good news for the crypto faithful, which is supportive of higher prices and wider adoption over time.

Old-world stalwarts like Sotheby's are now accepting crypto as a form of payment. Canada now has a qualified custodian for crypto assets, which is a step in the right direction for normalizing the use of non-fiat currencies as a medium of exchange in a developed, Western economy. Cryptocurrency-linked cards are still infinitesimally small in terms of total spending, but are continuing to gain ground among consumers.

The list goes on but the point is that if you’re going to buy anything crypto-related, you must be prepared for a constant onslaught of favorable and unfavorable news. These items can send prices soaring or plummeting in what seem like endless boom-bust cycles, and if you’re not into that, crypto isn’t for you.

The bottom line

When it comes to Ethereum, I see a similar picture as Bitcoin. I think Ethereum is consolidating, which may take yet more weeks and months to complete, so there isn’t necessarily any rush to run out and buy it. We still need to see momentum recover fully, and we need Ethereum to hold the double bottom it made earlier this year, or all bets are off. Once the consolidation pattern completes, and we get a breakout, we’ll be able to better assess potential for a rally or selloff. For now, I think Ethereum is consolidating before another bullish run, but I’m not in a hurry. If we are in a triangle pattern, there’s a good chance Ethereum will retest $1,700/$1,800 again, and that would be the time to buy. I’m bullish longer-term once this consolidation has finished, but the chart is telling me there’s no reason to run out and hit the buy button today.

Finally, I’m very excited to announce that I have a Seeking Alpha Marketplace service coming very soon, so if you liked this idea, you may be interested in my new service. I’ll sift through the market’s sectors to find the best stocks in the best sectors, and those that should be avoided, to maximize your return on capital. More details are coming soon!