damedeeso/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

This article will take a look at Cohen&Steers Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:UTF). I have written about UTF in the past, and like it very much. While I have done other infrastructure sector funds and like some of them, I have not looked at UTF in exactly this way before. By using this series of metrics, I have found yet another reason to like UTF.

I want to own CEFs that pay me a stable flow of income. I have developed a method of determining whether a specific CEF could provide a reliable stream of income. I developed my method after reading this article. My thinking is that rather than the share price, how the portfolio of the fund behaves and the income it generates is the determining factor in the reliability of the distribution. I look at a specific CEF and apply that method to determine if the fund has been supporting the distribution. Then based on current holdings and past performance, I try to determine whether or not the fund will be able to support the distribution in the future. You can read an explanation of my method and get links to the other articles in the series here.

Cohen&Steers Infrastructure Fund

My first step in determining the distribution coverage for UTF is to look at the total NAV return. I want the fund's portfolio to have sufficient returns to pay for the distribution. I don't want the fund to erode NAV in order to pay its distribution. That is the path towards distribution cuts. So how has the UTF portfolio performed over the last year?

Data by YCharts

Returning just over 29% is pretty good, even if some of that is likely due to recovering COVID losses. But as we have seen in the past, sometimes what appears to be quite impressive results is still not enough to fully cover a distribution that is too generous. So our next step is to look at the NAV. How did that do over the last 12 months?

Data by YCharts

NAV increased almost 20% over the last 12 months. This is a very good performance even if much of it is just recovery from COVID lows. NAV did get back to where it started in 2020 but has pulled back a little recently.

Source: CEFData

There have been no cuts in the distribution over the last year and only a small amount of ROC. The distribution has mostly been NII and long-term realized capital gains. Like many funds that pay a monthly distribution, UTF declares 3 months of distributions at a time and has declared its distribution for September already.

Over the last 12 months, UTF has paid $1.86 in distributions. Using the average NAV for the last 12 months of $24.84, that is a yield on NAV of 7.49%. Using the peak NAV of $27.98, I calculate a yield on NAV of 6.65%. With both of those numbers well below the 29% total NAV return, the distribution has been very well covered over the last 12 months. Given the hit the fund took in NAV from COVID, I think that is a very good thing. This is exactly what I want management to be doing. I want a generous distribution with an increase in NAV. Currently, the fund's NAV is about 2.5% below where it was at the start of 2020, so while I'd like a boost in the distribution, I am willing to wait for it until the COVID losses are completely erased.

Long-Term Trends

While it is very good that UTF has covered the distribution over the last year, a single year isn't always the best measure of the longer-term performance of a fund or a good indicator of what we can expect from the fund in the future. And investing is all about the future. So let's look at the longer-term trends. First, let's start with whether or not the fund fully covered its distributions over the last 3 years.

Data by YCharts

As we can see, the total return on NAV, or what the fund's portfolio generated, was up about 40.7%. That is pretty good. So too is the annualized return of just over 12%. But just as with the single year performance, even a great return might not fully cover a distribution that was too generous. So next we need to look at how NAV did over these last 3 years.

Data by YCharts

So, over the last 3 years, NAV has increased 11.45% with a CAGR of 3.68%. While that isn't rapid growth, it is strong evidence that the distribution is well covered.

Over the last 36 months, UTF has paid a regular distribution of 15.5 cents each month, with one special distribution of 14 cents at the end of 2018, for a total of $5.72. That special distribution, which was paid out of realized long-term capital gains, is yet more evidence that long-term UTF has been able to support the distribution. Using the average NAV over the last 3 years of $24.95, I calculate that the total yield on NAV (not an annualized number) was 22.92%. That is below the total NAV return of 40.66%. Looking at annualized numbers, the average yield on NAV was 7.64% while the CAGR of total NAV return was 12%. I see very solid coverage for the distribution. Exactly what I want from a CEF.

So even longer-term, how has the NAV performed? I want a flat or increasing NAV because I don't want the fund's distribution to erode NAV (and the ability of the fund to cover the distribution in the future).

Data by YCharts

While the NAV has had a straight path to higher values, the trend has been generally upward. Over the last 10 years, NAV has increased nearly 39%, or about 3.32% a year. While that growth is fairly modest, it still means that the fund has managed to pay out a generous distribution while increasing its ability to pay future distributions. Exactly what I want to see.

Source: CEFData

Above I have graphed the distributions of UTF since its inception. I used Excel to do the graph using data from CEFData because the distribution situation is more complex than many of the various standard charts show. First, UTF has changed the frequency of its distributions twice. It started by paying monthly, changed to paying quarterly, and then returned to paying monthly. In 2009 UTF went from paying 20.75 cents a month to 24 cents a quarter. On plots that didn't show the change in frequency, that would look like an increase even though it was actually a cut. In October of 2016, UTF started paying a monthly distribution of 13.40 cents. This might look like a cut from the prior 40 cents a quarter, but is actually an increase (a small one). UTF doesn't have quite the distribution record of UTG, but it is still very good.

Future Distribution Coverage

While it is a good thing that UTF has a long history in covering its distribution and growing NAV, as current investors that is only useful to us in predicting the future of our investment. As it tends to be easier to continue doing something, I now need to look for any holdings that can be expected to do less well in the future. I want to look for red flags on future performance. I want to make sure that UTF doesn't have a position that had outsized gains in the past that will be hard to replicate.

Source: CEFData

While UTF does offer some international exposure, it has around 60% of its portfolio based in the U.S. Canada, Australia, and Great Britain make up approximately 20% of the portfolio as well. I might be concerned about a lot of holdings in China, but at 4% of the portfolio that seems to be a reasonable allocation.

The industry allocation is also fairly standard, although I am curious about what financial services are doing in the mix. Looking at the detailed holdings it seems that the fund holds some preferred shares and corporate bonds which are mostly from banks and other financial services companies.

Source: UTF Website

Looking at the detailed list of holdings I see Planes, Trains, and Automobiles as well as plenty of utilities. In pipelines Enbridge (ENB) is a good pick and The Williams Companies (WMB) is okay. Airports have not done well over the last year, and while I expect that to improve over the next year, they shouldn't cause problems if their recovery is slower than I expect. I also like that the fund holds American Water Works (AWK) as I have always wanted to own it, but never had the money to buy it when the price was right.

Source: UTF page on CEFData

UTF has led its peers in the past but has been lagging a bit in price performance this year. As history shows it to be a well-run fund, this provides an opportunity.

Data by YCharts

Over the last 10 years, UTF has managed its portfolio to produce better returns than the index fund Utilities Select Sector (XLU). Yet more evidence of the excellent performance of the management team.

Using 26% leverage UTF has a yield of 6.55% in the safe and conservative utilities and infrastructure sector. And while producing this relatively high income stream, they have beaten the index benchmark over a 10 year period. Total return (both market price and NAV) of 3, 5, and 10 year periods is significantly above the average for the peer group.

Conclusion

I have written favorably about UTF in the past, so I wanted to look at it through the window this series offers. And as I expected, UTF did very well. The distribution was well covered over both the past year and 3 year periods. NAV is up at a 3.32% CAGR over the last 10 years. And there has only been 1 distribution cut back in 2009 (over 10 years ago). This is a solid fund with a great track record and a generous well-supported yield. For income investors looking for a safe monthly payout, this is a good choice.