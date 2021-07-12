BackyardProduction/iStock via Getty Images

One of the advantages that closed-end funds have over other types of funds is that they are able to use somewhat more exotic strategies. This is due to the fact that they do not have to contend with money constantly entering and leaving the portfolio. They can be somewhat like publicly-traded hedge funds in this regard. In many cases, these strategies have the effect of boosting the effective yield on the portfolio, which is important since the yield is the biggest reason why many people choose to invest in these funds. In this article, we will take a look at one fund that uses a somewhat exotic strategy, the Madison Covered Call and Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN), which currently yields 8.79%. This is admittedly not a fund that we hear a great deal about but that alone does not mean that it cannot be a good investment.

About The Fund

According to the fund’s web page, the Madison Covered Call and Equity Strategy Fund has the stated objective of obtaining a high level of current income with a secondary objective of achieving long-term capital appreciation. This is certainly not an unusual objective as many closed-end funds have a somewhat similar objective. The thing that is somewhat unique is the strategy that the fund uses to achieve this objective. As the name of the fund implies, it invests its assets in large-cap and mid-cap stocks that are selling at attractive valuations. The fund then writes call options against these positions in order to generate income.

An options strategy like the one that this fund uses is something that may make more conservative investors nervous. This is because we have all heard of the risks of derivatives like these. However, covered call writing is one of the simplest and lowest risk option strategies. This is because it is not writing naked options against securities. This is where the high risk of options can come from. For example, if the investor sells a call option and then that option is exercised against him, he will have to deliver the underlying stock. If he does not own the underlying stock, then he must buy the stock in the market no matter what the price of the stock is. This could potentially expose the investor to unlimited losses. If the call is covered though then all the investor has to do is deliver the shares that he already owns. This is why covered call writing is generally considered a low-risk strategy since the worst thing that can happen is that the investor has to sell shares that he already owns. The goal of course though is that the options expire worthless so that the investor can keep the stock and write another option. That is why covered call writing is a common strategy that is used to generate income and it is overall the strategy that this fund is using.

As my regular readers on closed-end funds have likely recognized, the largest positions in many closed-end funds frequently include many of the same companies. This one, however, holds a number of firms that we do not very often see:

As noted earlier, this fund tends to use a value-based approach when it comes to picking its investments. This is a bit different from many other funds that essentially just purchase some subset of the S&P 500 index (SPY). The fact that the fund is comfortable holding mid-cap stocks also sets it apart since most other closed-end funds only invest in large-cap firms. This fact may also give it a performance advantage over its peers. This comes from the fact that mid-cap companies tend to have higher growth rates than large-cap stocks since it takes less money to grow profits by a given percentage. In addition, mid-caps tend to be less well followed by analysts so it is somewhat more likely for one of these stocks to be mispriced in an efficient market. In theory, this should cause mid-cap stocks to outperform large-caps. This has been the case historically but it has not been true in the years since the financial crisis. It is quite possible that this historical dynamic will return one day though.

As my regular readers on the topic of closed-end funds are likely aware, I do not generally like to see any single position in a fund account for more than 5% of the fund’s total assets. This is because this is approximately the level at which the asset begins to expose the fund to idiosyncratic risk. Idiosyncratic, or company-specific, risk is that risk which any asset possesses that is independent of the market as a whole. This is the risk that we aim to eliminate through diversification but if it accounts for too much of the portfolio then the risk will not be completely diversified away. Thus, the concern is that some event may occur that causes the price of a given asset to decline when the market does not and if it accounts for too much of the portfolio then such an event could cause it to drag the whole fund down with it. As we can see above though, the largest position in the fund only accounts for 3.5% of the portfolio so this is not something that we need to worry about here.

This portfolio diversification also extends across sectors. As we can clearly see here, the fund does not have particularly heavy exposure to any single sector and instead has its assets quite well spread around:

This is rather nice because of the different fundamentals that each of these different sectors have. This is something that we noticed in a big way during the pandemic as we saw sectors like technology and healthcare hold up much better than energy did. The fact that the fund only has limited exposure to each individual sector limits the impact that problems in any single sector can have on the fund itself. This is something that investors looking for stability may find appealing.

Challenges For Income Investors

One of the biggest challenges facing investors today, particularly retirees, is generating income off of the assets in their portfolios. This has been a very big problem ever since the collapse of Lehman Brothers back in 2007, although things did improve slightly during the Trump Administration. The outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic changed this however. The reason for this is the policies that have been pursued by the Federal Reserve, specifically its control over the federal funds rate. This is the rate at which the nation’s commercial banks lend money to each other on an overnight basis. As we can see here, the bank cut this rate to all-time lows following the collapse of Lehman Brothers in an effort to support the economy. The bank left rates at these incredibly low levels until the Trump Administration when it began to increase them, although they were still at historically low levels. The pandemic changed this and the bank once again cut rates to near all-time lows:

This is important because this rate influences the interest rate on everything else in the economy, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit. As we can see above, the federal funds rate today is 0.08%, which is why these accounts are basically paying nothing. This has rendered traditional strategies for generating safe income in retirement, such as laddering certificates of deposit, essentially useless.

This has led retirees and other savers to pull their money out of these traditional assets and put it into riskier assets like stocks and bonds in search of any kind of yield. This increase in the quantity of money in the capital markets has naturally pushed asset values up and by extension reduced their yields. As of the time of writing, the S&P 500 index yields a very paltry 1.28%. This is quite obviously not enough to generate any sort of retirement income since it means that a $1 million portfolio would only generate $12,800 in annual income. The bond market is not really any better. This is because the interest rate on newly issued bonds is also based on the federal funds rate so the decrease in this rate also caused the interest rate on newly issued bonds to go down. The market then responded by bidding up the price on already existing bonds until they have the same yield as similar new bonds. We can see this clearly by looking at the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG), which currently yields 1.88%. This kicks the income off of our $1 million portfolio to $18,800 annually. It is fair to say that neither of these figures is adequate to support the lifestyle of someone that managed to amass $1 million over their careers.

The covered call-writing strategy used by the Madison Covered Call and Equity Strategy Fund allows it to do much better than this. The reason is the call premiums that the fund collects up front when it writes the option. As mentioned in the introduction, the fund yields a fantastic and attractive 8.79% at the current price. This yield kicks the income off of our hypothetical $1 million portfolio to $87,900 annually. It is fair to say that when combined with Social Security, this level of income should be sufficient to enjoy a reasonably comfortable lifestyle in most areas of the country.

Distribution Analysis

As mentioned earlier, the primary objective of the Madison Covered Call and Equity Strategy Fund is to provide its investors with a current income. This is the whole reason for the covered call-writing strategy that the fund utilizes. As such, we might expect it to pay out a regular distribution to its investors. This is indeed the case as the fund pays out a quarterly distribution of $0.18 per share ($0.72 per share annually), which gives it an 8.79% yield at the current price. The fund has been remarkably consistent with this distribution since it cut it during the financial collapse a decade ago:

This remarkable consistency will likely appeal to most income investors. Another thing that is likely to appeal to these investors is the fact that the majority of these distributions are classified as either capital gains or dividend income, although it does have a certain degree of return of capital:

It is the return of capital component that may concern some conservative investors. The reason for this is that a return of capital distribution can be a sign that the fund is returning the investors’ own money back to them. This is obviously not sustainable over any kind of extended period. There are other things that can cause a distribution to be considered return of capital, however. In the case of this fund, that could be certain types of option premiums or the distribution of unrealized capital gains. As such, we want to investigate how exactly the fund is financing these distributions to determine how sustainable they are likely to be.

The most recent financial report available for the fund corresponds to the full year period ended December 31, 2020. While this will not grant us any insight into how the fund performed in the first half of this year, it will tell us how well it weathered through the unprecedented conditions of 2020, which could be the most important thing as this year has generally been better so if it handled 2020 okay then it has probably done fine so far this year. During that full-year period, the fund collected $113,730 in interest and $2,269,135 in dividends off of the investments in its portfolio. When combined with some money from other sources and less foreign taxes withheld, the fund brought in a total of $2,357,793 in income. It paid its expenses out of this amount, leaving it with $851,650 for its investors. This alone was not enough to cover the $15,081,761 that it paid out to investors. However, the fund does have other ways of making money such as options premiums and capital gains. Overall, the fund increased its assets by $8,742,374 net from these sources. When we combine this with the fund’s income after expenses, we get a total of $9,594,024 that the fund can safely distribute without reducing its asset base. It actually distributed more than that, as we just saw. Thus, in 2020 it did not actually cover its distributions. The fund was able to make up for this in 2019 though. Over the two-year period, the fund’s net assets went from $144,686,325 to $148,475,062 so it does appear that the distribution is at least reasonably sustainable.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to generate suboptimal returns off of that asset. In the case of a closed-end fund like the Madison Covered Call and Equity Strategy Fund, the usual way to value it is by looking at a metric known as net asset value. The net asset value of a fund is the total current market value of all of the fund’s assets minus any outstanding debt. It is therefore the amount that the shareholders would receive if the fund were immediately shut down and liquidated.

Ideally, we want to purchase shares of a fund when we can acquire them at a price that is less than net asset value. That is because such a situation implies that we are acquiring the fund’s assets for less than they are actually worth. That is unfortunately not the case here. On July 9, 2021 (the most recent date for which data is available), the Madison Covered Call and Equity Strategy Fund had a net asset value of $7.81 per share but actually traded for $8.19 per share. This gives it a 3.80% premium, which is a bit better than the 3.98% premium to net asset value that the fund has had over the past month. Admittedly, I do not generally like to buy any fund at a premium, but the price here is reasonable compared to its normal valuation so the price is right if you are interested in the fund.