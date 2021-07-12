wundervisuals/E+ via Getty Images

Slinger Bag Inc. (OTCQB:SLBG) is a fascinating emerging business. The company sells an equipment bag targeted at tennis players that doubles as a tennis ball launcher. The stock shot up as a result of the company launching the product in mid-2020, but has since pulled back considerably. The stock is still well above where it started the year though as investor awareness has steadily increased.

Data by YCharts

The Slinger Bag

The company's flagship product (and only current product) is the Slinger Bag. The base model of the Slinger Bag retails for $590. Models can fetch up to $900 retail with various features and accessories. The bag can be remote-controlled, launch balls at up to 73 km/h, and hold up to 144 tennis balls at a time. The bag weighs 33 pounds and has a 5-hour battery life. The company has applied for patents on three main components of the bag in Asia, Europe, the U.S., and most other major markets. The patent-pending pieces are known as the Slinger Launcher, the Slinger Oscillator, and the Slinger Telescopic Ball Tube.

The company markets the bag as a solution for tennis players that want to practice without dropping thousands of dollars on a ball launcher, or for when a player simply cannot find a partner to play with at a particular time.

Traditional tennis ball launchers do not double as bags and can cost thousands of dollars. Slinger bag thinks they've made a reasonably affordable solution.

TAM & Potential Services

Slinger Bag claims the total global tennis market exceeds $10 billion of player spend annually. I was unable to verify this claim, but I do think it's safe to say that the total addressable market is massive relative to Slinger Bag's size today.

Source: Slinger Bag Investor Presentation

Slinger Bag has reached distribution deals in excess of $200 million over the next 5 years, which averages to around $40 million per year. These agreements are global and most call for just a few thousand units. Should the product really take off, I would imagine these deals will expand quite quickly.

There are numerous ways Slinger Bag could potentially take this business. Tennis is not the only sport that uses equipment bags. The company has already laid out plans to launch similar products in various other sports such as pickleball, padel (paddle tennis), soft tennis (played in Japan), baseball, softball, and even cricket. The company's investor presentation has these launching by 2023, though personally, I would rather see them focus on dominating the tennis niche first before branching out and spreading resources thin on other sports.

Slinger Bag is developing an app that will supposedly help athletes track performance and even act as a coach using video AI technology to help improve player's techniques. The app will be offered as a subscription service, leading some to call Slinger Bag the Peloton (PTON) of Tennis (Peloton sells a stationary bicycle paired with a monthly subscription to spin classes). I am perhaps a little more skeptical than some, but we will see. It is certainly worth watching going forward.

The Numbers

For the 9 months ended January 31, 2021, the company did $7.3 million in sales, produced $1.5 million in gross profit, and had an operating loss of $2.66 million. The company's net loss was around $5.2 million.

It's not surprising that this early-stage company is not yet profitable as they've only been selling their product for a few quarters. I would expect continued losses for the foreseeable future as the company continues to ramp up production and marketing efforts.

Growth was certainly impressive in the last quarter with revenue jumping to $4.12 million from $2.62 million the quarter before.

This puts the company at a revenue run-rate of $16.48 million annually, but I find it likely the company could do well over $20 million in revenue over the next 12 months as they should see sales continue to increase quarter over quarter due to rapidly increasing product awareness and execution of existing (and potentially new) distribution deals. Furthermore, this seems likely to be a business that has its strongest quarters in the northern hemisphere summer, so they could see a seasonal boost over the next couple of quarters.

Takeaways

Slinger Bag is a fascinating company with an interesting product in a large market, but it's still very early for the company. The stock is trading for a market cap of around $90 million. That's a little over five times run rate sales of $16.5 million. While that's not all that expensive for a business growing 57% quarter over quarter, there remains a tremendous amount of uncertainty with the business going forward. It seems too early still to say whether this product can reach mass adoption in the tennis world.

Slinger Bag Inc. put up an operating loss twice as large as its gross profit in its most recent quarter. These losses are expected and are likely tolerable for now, but at some point, the company will need to show an ability to make a profit. Furthermore, with just $330,000 in cash on the balance sheet, the company will have to raise more cash soon to invest in working capital and fund continued losses, likely through an equity raise rather than debt. Nonetheless, there is a world where Slinger Bag is successful and becomes a much larger company one day. It's still too early for me, but I will absolutely be watching this stock going forward.