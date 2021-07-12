gopixa/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Ford (NYSE:F) is set to continue its (stock) outperformance this year as production challenges get resolved. Ford's Q2'21 should see the low in production and EPS this year. Strong EV sales growth and a general post-pandemic recovery will fuel Ford's profit growth. Buy the dip!

Why Ford is a buy on the dip

The emergence of the Coronavirus delta variant rattled markets last week, but I believe the dip in the price of Ford's shares is more a buying opportunity than anything else, for two reasons:

Markets have been spooked by higher COVID-19 infection rates and the possibility of new lockdowns before, yet the stock market has seen one of the fastest recoveries ever recorded. While the rapidly spreading delta strain is a risk to global markets, the US is now much better prepared to deal with pandemic virus outbreaks than ever before. The US has made a lot of progress vaccinating its population: 159M Americans were fully vaccinated (48% of the population) on July 10, 2021 and 184M Americans (55% of the population) received at least one vaccine jab. The post-pandemic recovery is real. As production and sales ramp up again, Ford should be rewarded for strong EV sales growth with a higher valuation.

EV sales are going to surge

Ford's electric vehicle sales are surging amid growing EV adoption in the US… and this will help Ford's sales and earnings rebound. Electrified auto sales soared 117% Y/Y in June and Ford sold a record 56,570 electrified vehicles in the first half of 2021. Electrified vehicles represent about 6% of total sales for Ford and this percentage is set to increase significantly this decade as the vehicle maker plans to grow EV sales to a share of 40% of global sales by 2030.

There are a couple of models that drive Ford's EV sales growth: The F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid and the Escape (Plug-In) Hybrid saw strong customer uptake in the first half of the year, and Ford's new electric SUV is also doing very well. The biggest growth potential, however, comes from Ford's Mustang Mach-E, Ford's all-electric crossover SUV. The Mustang Mach-E is winning accolades: It won the "North American SUV of the Year Award" in January and just won the Car and Driver's inaugural "Electric Vehicle of the Year Award" due to its outstanding performance and design. Ford's electric SUV beat out other EV competition including Tesla's (TSLA) Model 3, Model S and Model Y.

While Tesla still has an impressive EV lineup and remains the leader in the US market for zero-emission vehicles, Ford is making serious inroads in the EV market with the Mustang Mach-E. Ford sold 2,465 Mustang Mach-Es in June and 12,975 in 2021. Comparative figures for last year don't exist since the electric SUV was only introduced at the end of last year and started to sell in December 2020. Mustang Mach-E sales average around 2-3K a month but production is still hampered because of the global semiconductor shortage.

(Source: InsideEvs)

As production for the Mach-E ramps up later this year, Ford's award-winning SUV is set to drive Ford's electrified vehicle sales higher. Longer term, I expect Ford to grow Mustang Mach-E sales to 10K a month and become an EV category sales leader.

(Source: InsideEvs)

While Ford's Mustang Mach-E is only on the market for a few months, it already is the number four best-selling electric vehicle in the US and Tesla should be worried…

(Source: CleanTechnica)

Electric vehicles as a category are expected to see 70% sales growth this year as manufacturers follow up on their commitments to increase EV output. I expect Ford to see more than 200% Y/Y growth in electrified vehicle sales in FY 2021 as Mach-E production and sales gain momentum in the second half of this year.

(Source: CleanTechnica)

Why Ford is set to outperform despite the risks

As production and sales return to normal, Ford's earnings should fall into a post-pandemic uptrend. Ford expects to lose 10% of planned second-half production due to the chip shortage which will impact the business this year by an estimated $2.5B. The supply shortage was made worse by a fire at one of Ford's suppliers in Q2'21, and second-quarter production will see an unusually large drop of 50%.

(Source: Ford)

Ford's production is set to bottom in Q2'21 and recover in the second half of the year. Coming out of the pandemic, Ford's earnings will strengthen and EPS is set to recover after Q2'21.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

The biggest risk for Ford's manufacturing plan is the chip supply shortage. The semiconductor shortage will likely last into 2022 and, by some estimates, could impact car production until Q2'22. By the end of Q1'22, however, the worst should be behind Ford and production should be moving in the direction of full plant utilization.

(Source: Gartner)

In spite of disruptions to Ford's auto production this year, Ford will have a very profitable year… as an adjusted EBIT of $5.5B to $6.5B is expected for FY 2021.

Buying every dip on the way to $20

I am buying the dips as long as the supply shortage has trickle-down effects on the supply chain and casts a shadow on Ford's production volumes. Besides Chinese EV maker NIO (NIO), Ford is the only other car company that I am buying the dip in every chance I get.

Ford can revalue significantly higher once the supply shortage eases and production returns to normal. The semiconductor shortage is a non-permanent factor that limits Ford's factory out only in the short term. Once the semiconductor shortage becomes less of a production choke point, Ford has a really good setup for stock price appreciation.

The stock market is forward-looking, meaning what happens to Ford next year and the year after are much more important than what happened in the last quarter. Ford is expected to have an EPS of $1.28-share this year and $1.82-share next year. If Ford advances to $20-share (my PT), which is possible if production returns to normal and EV sales continue to soar, Ford's market-capitalization-to-earnings ratio (P-E) would be 11.0. Even with a P-E ratio of eleven, Ford's EV sales and recovery potential are cheap. Based on earnings and cash flow, Ford is undervalued...

Data by YCharts

Final thoughts

Q2'21 will see the lowest EPS for Ford in 2021 and production should slowly return to normal in Q3'21. It will take a few quarters to get back to full plant utilization, but this also leaves fertile ground for shares of Ford to revalue higher. Ford's Mustang Mach-E electric SUV has all the hallmarks of a best-selling vehicle and a lot of sales potential once production can meet demand. Ford could see the share of EVs rise to 10% of sales in 2022 if production returns to a pre-pandemic normal.