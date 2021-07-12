MTUM: The Largest Momentum ETF Has Outperformed Since Inception, But Is It A Buy?

oatawa/iStock via Getty Images

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) is the largest momentum index ETF. Momentum strategies tend to outperform, and MTUM has performed reasonably well since inception, but I have misgivings about the fund's underlying index and strategy. Specifically, MTUM is rebalanced semi-annually, which is too infrequent to take advantage of changing market conditions, especially during periods of heightened market volatility.

In my opinion, MTUM's slow, unresponsive strategy outweigh the fund's above-average performance track record. As such, I would not be investing in MTUM at the present time.

MTUM - Overview

MTUM is an equity index ETF administered by BlackRock, the largest investment management firm in the world.

MTUM tracks the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant Index, and index of U.S. equities with strong risk-adjusted momentum. Sounds complicated, but it is remarkably simple.

Momentum is simply equal to the 6-month and 12-month price returns of the equity in question. So, for example, Tesla's 12-month momentum is equal to 114.3%, the stock's price returns for these past twelve months. Tesla is up by more than the stock market average, so the stock has a lot of momentum.

Risk-adjusted momentum is simply the price momentum found above, divided over a stock's volatility. Tesla is a very volatile stock, so its risk-adjusted momentum would be significantly lower than its un-adjusted momentum. At current prices, returns, and volatility, it seems that Tesla has little risk-adjusted momentum.

Tesla's risk-adjusted momentum would simply be 114.3% / 43.8% = 2.6

The index calculates risk-adjusted momentum scores for all relevant U.S. equities, and then invests in the ones with the highest scores.

I could not find information specifying the number of stocks the index would select, but from looking at current and previous fund holdings, the index seems to include the top 125 stocks with the highest risk-adjusted momentum.

Weights take into consideration both market capitalization, and risk-adjusted momentum scores.

Index is rebalanced semi-annually, in late May and November.

Besides the above, the index has several rules meant to exclude securities that don't meet a basic set of liquidity, trading, and size criteria, as well as rules meant to limit portfolio turnover. These are generally standard rules and criteria, and quite reasonable.

To summarize, MTUM invests in the 125 U.S. equities with the strongest risk-adjusted returns in the last 6/12 months.

As mentioned previously, I'm somewhat neutral about the fund, so thought to divide the rest of the article between MTUM's positives and negatives. Let's start with the positives.

MTUM - Positives

MTUM's most significant positive is the strong performance track record of momentum strategies in general, and MTUM's specific momentum strategy in particular.

MSCI, which developed MTUM's specific index, has shown how momentum strategies outperform. This has been the case for decades, and for most relevant markets, industries, and time periods. A world momentum equity index, effectively identical to MTUM's underlying index, has outperformed its peers since at least 1999:

Momentum strategies consistently outperform in theory, less so in practice. There are several reasons as to why this is the case, but trading costs, tracking error, overfitting, and crowded trades / strategies seem to be the main culprits. Most momentum funds end up underperforming, even though their strategies make theoretical sense.

Notwithstanding the above, some momentum strategies and funds do seem to perform quite well, and MTUM is one of these. The fund has outperformed the S&P 500 since inception, a product of the fund's successful investment strategy:

To summarize, momentum strategies outperform in theory, MTUM has outperformed in practice, so there is a clear investment thesis here.

Still, there are risks and negatives to consider. Let's have a look.

MTUM - Negatives

MTUM's holdings are rebalanced semi-annually, in late May and November of every year. In my opinion, semi-annual rebalancings are simply too few in number, and too slow, which prevents the fund from effectively navigating changing market conditions. A lot can change from May to November, but not MTUM's holdings. In many cases, MTUM's holdings reflect old, irrelevant market conditions: the fund is consistently behind the times.

Let's go through an example of the above.

Since inception, MTUM has generally being overweight tech, as tech has consistently outperformed for years. As an example, MTUM's holdings were 41% tech in early 2021, with higher figures common for prior years.

In February, tech started to underperform for the first time in years, while financials posted particularly strong results. By May, financials had outperformed tech by more than 23%.

The fund should have detected the change in momentum between tech and financials, sold tech, and bought financials. Doing so would have been profitable if done between early February and mid May. MTUM switched in late May, by which time momentum had reversed itself: financials were stalling, tech was bouncing back.

MTUM switched too late to benefit from the trend above, and the switch has led to moderate underperformance, so far at least.

In other words, MTUM was invested in tech while tech was underperforming and financials was outperforming, and switched just as soon as tech started to outperform again.

Momentum works, momentum with a six-month lag does not, and MTUM's strategy means the fund will consistently lag the market. A closer look at the fund's performance might prove instructive.

As can be seen above, MTUM has outperformed the S&P 500 for the past five years, roughly since inception, but underperformed the past three years. This is because tech consistently outperformed before 2021, and so the fund's slowness was not a significant negative before. As conditions become more fluid, the fund's unresponsiveness becomes a liability, which explains the recent underperformance.

The question is, from here on out, will markets behave as they did five years ago, with the same stocks outperforming for years or end, or will they behave as they have during 2020, with wild gyrations every couple of months. MTUM should outperform during the former, and underperform during the latter. I'm not sure of which scenario is likeliest, but I don't think that investing in a momentum index fund with such a glaring weakness to be a good idea. MTUM needs stability to shine, and conditions today seem much too volatile for the fund.

Conclusion - Hold

Momentum strategies work in theory, and MTUM's specific momentum strategy mostly works in practice, but is slow, unresponsive, and prone to underperformance. The fund is a hold for me, although I do see some positives, and a viable investment thesis for the fund.