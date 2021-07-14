Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Co-produced with R. Paul Drake

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) is a REIT that owns grocery-anchored shopping centers in the suburbs of New York City.

Here are a few properties from its portfolio to give you an idea:

Veteran's Plaza, New Milford, CT:

Gateway Plaza, Riverhead, NY:

Boonton ACME Shopping Center, Boonton, NJ:

Aldi Square, Derby, CT:

Amongst shopping center REITs, UBA stands out as one with high population density and income near its centers. In these locations, it is very difficult to build new shopping centers and this gives the existing properties some degree of a moat.

Otherwise, these are just plain, ordinary shopping centers with a grocery/pharmacy anchor that pulls daily traffic, and smaller tenants such as restaurants, gyms, barbershops, and other value- and service-oriented businesses.

Why Did We Buy It?

The prices of all shopping center REITs all fell in lockstep in March. But then, after the early June spike in prices, UBA proceeded to drop far below the others.

Eventually, UBA fell to just over 1/3 of its price early in the year, and that's when we bought it:

Oh my, something really bad must have happened to them, right?

Not really. Instead, UBA provided an example of one form of risk that is associated with geographic concentration — larger volatility. The other form of that risk — localized economic deterioration — was not the issue.

The only explanation for the disproportionate fall of the UBA stock that makes any sense to us is that any brief description of the company includes the words “New York City”. By late June the media narrative that “everyone was fleeing New York City” had taken hold of the popular imagination.

The market completely overreacted. Even more so if one paused to realize that many of those actually fleeing NYC would be heading to just those suburbs where UBA is concentrated.

But today UBA has nearly doubled off its lows. It has caught up to its peers and measured by the size of its drop, it is less than 10% below Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT).

Therefore, now is a good time to ask what to expect from UBA going forward. What kind of a REIT are they? What are the obstacles to full revaluation? Should one expect to hold them forever? At what point would it be time to move from them to something else?

What Kind of REIT Is UBA?

A first clue about the approach of UBA is seen in their dividend yield and share price evolution over time.

What we see is that from 2005 to early 2020, the stock price of UBA rose 60% or an average of 4% per year. The dividend yield decreased somewhat but overall fluctuated around 5%.

These trends are characteristic of what we like to call an “income REIT”.

Such REITs pay dividends near 5%, give or take, and only grow slowly.

UBA is well-capitalized and in little danger of encountering trouble related to its debt. The ratio of Debt plus Preferred Equity to Total Assets is below 40%, which is quite safe. UBA makes extensive use of preferred stock and of mortgage debt which provides greater flexibility, and they have plenty of liquidity and a well-laddered debt maturity.

Where Is the Money?

To get an idea of what the future may hold for owners of UBA, we need to look at where the money is. The figure below shows the fraction of NOI going to dividends, FFO less dividends, and other costs:

The Funds From Operations (“FFO”) is the sum of the blue and orange bars.

There are two things to notice:

The first is that FFO is no more than 60% of NOI. This REIT has large costs. As fractions of NOI, the 6-year averages of G&A, Interest Expense, and Preferred Dividends are 12%, 16%, and 18%, respectively. The small size of UBA shows up in these numbers.

The second is that Dividends have been a very large fraction of FFO. To their credit, UBA has paid out a smaller fraction of FFO during the troubled years that began in 2018, and an even smaller one than that in 2020 at just 62.5%.

Even so, UBA reports in their 2019 Annual Report, that their average FFO payout ratio over the past 10 years is 87%, and brags that this is “sustainable.”

This is something of a red flag.

Such a high fraction is quite unusual for most REIT sectors. The figure below compares the payout ratio of UBA with other shopping center REITs, where it is clearly an anomaly.

Sources: UBA reports and REIT/base. Payout Ratios averaged over 6-8 years

There are reasons that all of FFO is never paid out as dividends. A minor one here is that FFO is a bit larger than the actual available cash because of a GAAP detail called straight-line rent. But for UBA this is only a couple percent.

Bigger reasons are that after dividends, FFO must also cover recurring capex (maintenance and similar — think new roofs, repaving, etc), and after that, in order to grow, the REIT needs money for new acquisitions, development, and redevelopment capex.

Below we compare such capex across the same group of REITs:

Sources: UBA reports and REIT/base. Capex averaged over 6-8 years

One way to look at it is that the REITs with larger orange bars are set to grow faster. UBA is not in that group.

UBA, shown in red, is quite explicit in their reports that they lump together all such capex. But we can see, from those REITs that separately report it, that recurring capex runs in the vicinity of 10% for shopping-center REITs.

UBA cannot be putting much in the way of surplus operating funds into growth of the enterprise.

If they retain on average 13% of FFO after dividends and pay out 18% as capex of all kinds, then UBA must be finding 5% of NOI in other places: stock-issuances, capital recycling, pulling appreciation from refinancing, etc... but none of these are consistently large or accretive.

Where Is the Value?

The above conclusions are also consistent with what we find by using the V-formula of Chris Volk, Executive Chair of STORE Capital (STOR). The return on NAV produced by their business model covers their dividend but not a lot more.

The table below shows the outcome of this analysis. It uses the late 2019 value of analyst NAV of $24/share, which we believe is representative of the long-term value of their property:

One concludes from all this that an investor in UBA can expect, during normal times, a total return in the mid to high single digits.

This is solid but in no way exceptional.

It is also quite relevant to look at their dividend practices. UBA set its annual dividend at $0.76 in 1999. They raised it 2 cents a year through 2009, 1 cent a year through 2014, and 2 cents a year through 2019.

The dividend reached $1.10 in 2019, and then was reduced to $0.77 in 2020. But if they had paid out their historic FFO fraction of 87%, the dividend even in 2020 would have been $1.05.

It seems very likely that UBA will return to their historic patterns once their management concludes that their revenues have been restored and stabilized. The dividend will end up above 80% of FFO and will increase by about 2% per year.

The way we see this is that UBA remains at root a family business. They seek to run their properties, reap the profits, and to grow only slowly.

What About Now?

Today, many of us hold UBA and have enjoyed the recent increase in its price.

It is worth analyzing what it may take for them to recover further.

The bar chart below shows UBA's rent collection rates during the months of April 2020 through May 2021. They were short about 10-15% of base rent: source

One knows that some fraction of their tenants will fail as a result of the pandemic recession. These will need to be replaced.

The failures will nearly all be small shops, as the grocery anchors like Walmart (WMT), Sprouts (SFM), and Kroger (KR) will be fine. The table below examines three cases, in which 10%, 15%, or 20% of total revenue must be replaced.

Source: author calculations with data from SEC filings.

One sees that the associated costs may reach $30M. This would be a large fraction of one year’s FFO, but a small fraction of their total assets.

In addition to these costs, and based on their experience during 2020, rents on newly leased space seem likely to temporarily drop by 10% to 20%. This will cost them 1% to 4% of revenue. As UBA has been growing revenue at more than 4% a year, that does seem to be a significant hit.

It appears that UBA can readily cover the costs of re-tenanting with its current liquidity. Considering their history, it seems likely that they will push the dividend to a higher level and increase their debt by about 10%, working the debt down more slowly in the coming years.

Buy? Hold? Or Sell?

Eventually, UBA seems likely to go back to paying a dividend near $1 and increasing it at 2 cents a year. This is not a particularly attractive sequence of cash flows.

The current price of $19.50 is justified by those payouts, which is typical of the overall REIT market in good times. The payouts justify the NAV of $24 only at a discount rate near 6%, roughly equal to the cap rate.

It looks as though the properties UBA owns are more valuable than the business they have managed to run using them. A big part of the reason is the 45% of NOI that goes to G&A plus fixed charges.

This leaves several options for holders of UBA:

Decide that $1 per share in dividends growing 2% per year will be adequate for you and hold indefinitely.

Hold as an investment in anticipation of an appreciation in property prices in the suburbs of NYC. UBA will gradually unlock and use this value.

Sell now and use the gains to reallocate elsewhere.

We have sold our position and favor some other opportunities at this time.