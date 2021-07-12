Ethan Miller/Getty Images News

Even though it is one of the FAAMG stocks, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares have underperformed the S&P 500 by close to 5% over the past year. This is in spite of the last quarterly results beating expectations on the top and bottom line, management providing strong guidance for the remainder of the fiscal year, and the largest revenue growth since 2018.

There are two disparate aspects of growth to consider when evaluating the stock. Azure and the company’s businesses revolving around the cloud appear to have long growth runways. On the other hand, Office 365 accounts for 26% of revenues and is growing at a low double-digit pace.

There are also a number of new developments, and most bode well for continued growth. Microsoft is transforming its gaming business into a cloud centric enterprise, AT&T (T) and the U.S. Army recently entered into multi billion dollar contracts with the company, and Azure is chipping away at Amazon's lead in the cloud, to list but a few.

Similar prospects would drive the share value of your garden variety company. However, when considering a firm with a $2 trillion plus market cap, one has to take a hard look at the long term growth prospects to be comfortable with an investment.

A Glance At Recent Results

Microsoft’s last quarterly report was in late April. The company recorded revenue of $41.7 billion, an increase of 19% year over year. Even better, diluted EPS was $2.03, up 45%.

Reviewing the segments, at $13.6 billion, Productivity and Business Processes revenue was up 15%. Strong sales in Office 365 and Dynamics 365 were prime contributors to that growth with sales up 22% and 45%, respectively.

Buoyed by the launch of the Xbox Series X and S last November, game sales were up 50%, contributing to More Personal Computing revenue hitting $13 billion, a 19% increase.

Management noted Microsoft Teams added 70 million daily active users, nearly twice the 75 million daily active users reported last year. While this points to continued demand for videoconferencing and collaboration solutions related to remote work, it also bodes well for strong computer sales moving forward.

The Intelligent Cloud segment grew revenues by 26% to $15.1 billion, with Microsoft Azure revenue surging by 50%.

However, some of the relative underperformance the stock is experiencing could be due Azure’s results comparing poorly to the 59% growth in the comparable quarter.

A Plethora Of Recent Developments

At the end of March, Microsoft landed a deal with the U.S. Army to produce Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS) headsets for use by combat personnel.

While this is not “new” news compared to most of the information I provide under this header, it relates to a topic I expounded upon in my article that debuted in late 2019, Microsoft: A Deep Due Diligence Dive Or How A Value Investor Embraced Microsoft.

For a more in depth understanding of the potential for growth that the Augmented and Virtual Reality Markets offer, turn to that piece.

The Army contract is valued at $21.9 billion over ten years. Although that isn’t a game changer for a company the size of Microsoft, it does indicate the company is a leader in this technology.

MSFT also nabbed a deal worth $2 billion with AT&T. The agreement between the two will result in the telecommunications company shifting most of its non-network workloads to Azure.

AT&T will also use Office 365 products, which would result in a recurring revenue stream for Microsoft. The shift will occur over a three year period and is expected to be completed in 2024.

While the companies did not provide details on the financial terms associated with the deal, an analyst for Rosenblatt Securities, John McPeake, estimates Azure will rake in $1 billion a year from the pact.

Another area that points to opportunity for growth is Microsoft’s expansion into the Chinese cloud market. The company is building four new data centers in China to increase service capacity across Asia. That initiative should be completed in less than a year, and represents one of the most rapid expansions in the company’s history.

Currently Microsoft has six data centers run via a partnership with 21Vianet (VNET). 21Vianet is the largest data center provider in China, and is the exclusive operator of Microsoft Azure and Office 365 services in that country.

A boom in data storage needs is expected in China following new regulations set to go into effect in September. A recent study forecasts China’s cloud computing industry will reach $42.3 billion by 2023, triple the market size in 2018.

Furthermore, there is an outsized opportunity for related growth in the country. In 2018, although China’s GDP was two thirds that of the U.S., the Chinese cloud computing market was only 8% of the equivalent market.

This unveils a big opportunity. Microsoft Cloud operates by 21Vianet was the first international public cloud compliantly launched in China through a local operating partner. Alain Crozier Chairman and CEO of MSFT Greater China Region

One advantage to investing in MSFT is that the company has enormous cash reserves for acquisitions designed to drive growth.

In March, a deal was completed to acquire ZeniMax Media for $7.5 billion. ZeniMax operated multiple subsidiaries that provided MSFT with a list of popular video games.

Not only does this acquisition increase Microsoft’s number of video game studios from 15 to 23, it also enhances the Xbox streaming subscription service by adding the developers of Doom, Quake, Rage, Dishonored, Prey, The Evil Within, The Elder Scrolls and Fallout.

In late April, Xbox Game Pass topped 23 million subscribers, an increase from 15 million in September. Game Pass is often described as a Netflix for Xbox. Membership allows unlimited access to the firm’s portfolio of over 100 games for a monthly fee.

It is important to note that Sony (OTCPK:SNEJF) does not provide a truly comparable service for its PlayStation. Furthermore, Sony's PlayStation Now, which provides gamers with access to a relatively narrow selection of titles, only had 3.2 million subscribers at the end of FY 2020.

Aside from Microsoft beating Sony to the punch in streaming, cloud gaming through Xbox Game Pass gives players access to the service through Android devices. Since both MSFT and Sony sell the gaming consoles at a loss, adoption by gamers of the streaming service should drive margin expansion.

Cloud gaming with the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate lets users play games on Android devices, in addition to consoles and Windows PCs. Observers are comparing the move to streaming to the evolution that occurred within the music industry in years past.

To expand gamers access, the company is working with manufacturers to provide Xbox Game Pass through a TV app, as well as through a dedicated streaming stick.

The ZeniMax acquisition and Xbox Game Pass are part of a strategy to build a recurring revenue stream through a game streaming service. However, the company does not expect the acquisition to have a significant impact on operating income in 2021 or 2022.

About a month after the ZeniMax deal was finalized, Microsoft agreed to acquire Nuance Communications (NUAN), a cloud/software company that provides healthcare artificial intelligence solutions. The company is largely focused on healthcare records; however, it also has customer engagement and security solutions that may attract business outside the healthcare industry.

Nuance is currently used in 77% of hospitals and by over half of physicians and three quarters of radiologists in the U.S. Considering Nuance is built on Azure and the two firm’s have had a strategic partnership since 2019, the acquisition will likely fit well into the larger company.

However, like the ZeniMax deal, management does not expect Nuance to be accretive to EPS until 2023.

When I look at the industry cloud opportunities, we think of healthcare is a very critical opportunity for us and a huge and expansive addressable market. If you think about as a percentage of GDP, obviously, healthcare is significant. And fundamentally, when I think about the provider market, in particular, digital tech is going to play a huge role for every provider to do the things that they care the most about, which is improve the patient outcomes and reduce cost and reduce the burden on the physicians. Satya Nadella, CEO

An area that has significant growth prospects is Microsoft’s Dynamics 365. Dynamics provides a line up of enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM) business applications.

Source: Shing Hin Yeung

With competition from the likes of Oracle, Workday, Salesforce.com, and SAP, Dynamics only accounts for about 2% of revenues. Like many of Microsoft’s offerings, it is shifting to a subscription model.

The problem with seeing Dynamics as a growth engine is that all ERP and CRM systems require extensive employee training prior to implementation and also come with a high price tag. Consequently, companies usually use the same systems for a decade or more and are reluctant to shift to a competitor's product.

Microsoft share of the CRM market is in the single-digit area while it holds a low double-digit share of the ERP market. However, according to Morningstar, Dynamics has been growing at a low double-digit pace, and in the last quarter revenue from that source leaped by 45%.

And first of all, we're very, very excited about what's happening again with Dynamics 365. And when you ask where is the share coming and where is the growth coming? It's coming from all those (ERP and CRM) categories. So bottom line is that, every customer is looking to digitize and bring together the data silos, in fact, silos of CRM and ERP systems. And that's probably one of the most interesting things we have observed is, it's not about replacing even an existing ERP or an existing CRM, it's about buying Dynamics and helping them bridge even some of the disparate CRM and ERP systems they may have. Satya Nadella, CEO

The CRM market hit $43.7 billion in 2020 and is forecast to total a bit over $94 billion in 2027, with an expected CAGR of 11.3%.

According to Allied Market Forecast, the ERP market is expected to reach over $86 billion in 2027, with a CAGR of 9.8%.

Last but perhaps not least among the recent developments is the company’s announcement that it will release Microsoft 11 as a free upgrade sometime near year’s end.

Windows 11 will provide a Microsoft Store that will be affiliated with Amazon’s (AMZN) Android App Store. Consequently, those with Windows 11 will have access to both Windows and Android apps. Along with other features, it should result in making Windows more desirable for tablet owners.

Furthermore, as it will only run on devices that have a Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0, it will be a more secure operating system.

Areas Of Assured Growth

One cannot evaluate a prospective investment in Microsoft without considering the company’s position in the global IaaS market.

In 2016, MSFT held 7% of the cloud infrastructure market. In just one year, the company’s market share doubled. By 2018, it held 17% of the market. By 2019, that had grown to 17.4%, and last year, the company garnered 19.7% of the IaaS market.

Despite the robust increases recorded by Microsoft’s cloud business, a long growth runway lies ahead. Last year alone, the global IaaS cloud market grew 40.7%.

Source: MARKETSANDMARKETS

The global cloud market is forecast to more than double by 2025, increasing at a CAGR of 17.5%.

However, as is outlined in much of my previous commentary, many of the company’s other businesses share a symbiotic relationship with Microsoft’s cloud. In one way or the other, the differing segments and divisions often rely upon and/or buttress the cloud by one means or another.

For example, from FY 2014 through FY 2020, the firm’s commercial cloud revenue which stems from Azure, Microsoft 365, and Dynamics, increased from $2.8 billion to $51.7 billion.

Investors should also consider that the segment’s gross margin, which stands at 70%, grew 3% in the latest quarter.

Analysts Growth Projections

The following chart provides analysts consensus growth estimates. With the exception of the estimates regarding EPS, all metrics cover a two year period.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Debt And Dividend.

Microsoft is one of only two publicly traded stocks with a AAA credit rating from S&P.

The current yield is .81%, the payout ratio is a bit under 29%, and the five year dividend growth rate is 9.52%.

Is Microsoft Overvalued Or Undervalued?

MSFT trades for $277.44 per share. The 12 month average price target of 33 analysts is $292.85. The price target of the 5 analysts rating the stock since the last quarterly report is $298.34.

The current P/E ratio of 38.28x is roughly 10 points higher than the company’s 5 year average P/E.

Microsoft’s forward P/E of 35.78x is around 9 points higher than the stock’s 5 year average.

The forward PEG is 2.36.

I must conclude the shares are overvalued in relation to historic metrics.

Is Microsoft Stock A Buy Now?

It would be difficult to provide a negative recommendation regarding an investment in Microsoft. In many cases, margins are expanding, the company is gaining market share on several fronts, there is reason to believe revenues from gaming and CRM/ERP will increase at a solid pace, and it is manifest that Azure should continue to grow at a marked pace for the foreseeable future.

A variety of other initiatives, including the company’s acquisition of Nuance will likely prove fruitful.

Now add that MSFT has nearly bullet proof sources of recurring income from several sources as well as a fortress balance sheet.

From my perspective, the only real consideration is the current valuation combined with the following question: can the company continue growing at a pace that warrants the prevailing stock price.

While I believe MSFT revenues will grow at a strong pace, I see the shares as overvalued at this juncture. Consequently, I rate the stock as a HOLD.

I would consider the shares as a buy in the $190 to $200 range.