This article was coproduced with Williams Equity Research.

Williams Equity Research (WER) and I definitely hope so. Because our evaluation of Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) seems like that kind of story.

After a good look at the competition, it's clear that this business development company punches well above its weight class.

Based in San Francisco, California, Sixth Street specializes in “creative financing” through “fully underwritten solutions.” That’s across “a variety of industries and across the spectrum of the capital structure.

Its website homepage continues with this description:

“Our unique portfolio construction allows us to manage a well-diversified, low-volatility current yield portfolio. This approach provides benefits to both our financing partners and our investors.”

Sixth Street can say that last line again.

It might have a market capitalization of $1.65 billion with total assets of $2.4 billion. But this modestly sized BDC carries stable Baa3/BBB- investment-grade credit ratings.

So let's take a good look at what differentiates TSLX's portfolio from the competition. In so doing, we’ll see if we can find a likely target entry point into this compelling company.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s Portfolio and Strategy Advantages

(Source: Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. May Presentation)

Using a traditional private equity metric, TSLX beat the top 25% of its peers by 220 basis points (bps) over the last 12 months Q1 of 2021 with 28.7% net investment income on equity, a common measure of BDC cash flow.

Yet that gap widens markedly to 5.6% if we analyze it since its initial public offering ("IPO"). Moreover, that figure is even more powerful than it seems, since the gap between the BDC peer mean and the top quartile was only 1.50%.

In laymen’s terms, TSLX consistently generates much greater cash flow from its portfolio.

(Source: Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. May Presentation)

And that’s despite its portfolio consisting of 95% first-lien senior-secured loans versus its peers’ 71%. Cash flow on equity is critical, but so are changes in the value of that equity over time.

(Source: Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. May Presentation)

Including special dividends, TSLX has grown its net asset value ("NAV") per share by 17% over the past year. That’s compared to 15.4% for the top quartile peer group and 8.8% for the mean.

Once again, that delta widens considerably when we look over TSLX's entire publicly traded history. Its NAV growth per share versus the top quartile peer group grows to 19.6% – a difference that’s better described as a chasm.

So it's no surprise that TSLX's 184.1% total return since its IPO more than doubles the top quartile. And it more than triples the BDC sector average.

Continuing Along on Sixth Street

How does Sixth Street achieve these impressive margins and return on equity?

(Source: Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. May Presentation)

For starters, TSLX uses conservative leverage of 0.75x that’s slightly lower than its peers. And it earns significantly higher interest income of 12.9% versus 10% on its asset base.

That combination will always be better, everything else equal.

TSLX advertises itself as having lower fees. And to some extent, that's accurate. It’s charged 2.5% in annual management fees from the beginning.

However, like all externally managed BDCs, its advisor is paid a base management fee on average quarterly assets. Plus there’s an incentive fee. In this case, that's 1.50% and 17.50%, respectively.

Counterintuitive as it might seem, we want management to earn more incentive fees. They mean the company is also generating more income for investors.

So we’re happy that TSLX’s averaged 2.7% annually versus its peer’s 2.1%. We’re also happy about its fee waiver situation.

Circumstances vary, but fee waivers are mostly applied to support the NAV or distribution coverage. Great BDCs – such as Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) – have used them historically, so they aren't always a sign of major trouble.

Admittedly, it's better when a BDC can satisfy its objectives without them, as TSLX does. Despite generating substantially more income from its portfolio base than the peer average, the materially lower realized losses on its loan portfolio also bolster its return on equity.

One weaker area, however, is its operating expenses. Sixth Street has averaged 1.3% of total assets in annual operating expenses versus the industry average of 0.8%.

This is probably and primarily attributable to TSLX's smaller size. Its cost of capital is about the same historically, but there’s a wider gap today due to the perceived strength of investment-grade rated BDCs versus junk rated.

Sixth Street’s Results Do the Talking

(Source: Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. May Presentation)

Since its IPO, TSLX has not only tripled the BDC and high-yield benchmarks… it’s even outperformed the S&P 500 by 2,857 bps. That’s roughly 29%.

I've heard numerous times that BDCs are poor performers long-term. But that’s just not the case.

If we go a step further and include volatility to calculate risk-adjusted returns, TSLX outperforms to an even greater degree.

(Source: Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. May Presentation)

Here’s another useful illustration of its relative performance over time. A major driver of this performance is control.

(Source: Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. May Presentation)

Simply put, TSLX is not competing with Wall Street’s major players for deal flow. Plus, it maintains effective voting control on 87% of its debt investments; this is considerably higher than the peer average.

(Source: Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. May Presentation)

Like all its Tier 1 BDC peers, TSLX is highly selective and executes on 2.1% of total loan opportunities sourced.

(Source: TSLX 2021 Report)

As of the end of Q1-21, TSLX had a mere 0.1% of its portfolio by amortized cost on non-accrual. Critically, it peaked at 1.9% during the worst of 2020.

This disciplined but profitable underwriting is the engine that powers TSLX’s regular and special dividends.

An Evaluation of TSLX’s Cash Flow and Dividend

(Source: Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. May Presentation)

As noted above by the bottom two lines, TSLX's cost of capital declined markedly from Q1-20 through Q1-21. This is the opposite of what most BDC skeptics would expect from such an exceedingly difficult period in the leveraged loan/high-yield market.

Over this period of declining financing costs, TSLX managed to increase the weighted average total yield and interest rate spread over LIBOR. And, against all expectations, it even improved the profitability of its portfolio.

A major contributor to its long-term outperformance and cash flow durability is strong corporate governance. Despite its external management structure, the company deserves immense credit for never once issuing equity below book value.

Since the stock has traded at a premium to book value in 97.5% of trading days, management can easily raise equity capital when needed without diluting shareholders… which it did in February by issuing 4 million shares at $21.30.

Thanks to the premium to book value, that resulted in $0.13 in net NAV accretion per share. To put the offering in context, it was roughly 6% of TSLX's market cap compared to 13% for the BDC sector average.

(Source: Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. May Presentation)

Dividend coverage has been excellent since inception, to put it bluntly. The best way to evaluate dividend coverage for BDCs is net investment income plus realized/gains. That's a BDC's true total return over a given period.

As noted above, there isn't a single calendar year that TSLX hasn't covered its distribution using this measure.

Valuation and NAV

(Source: Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. May Presentation)

Over the years, we've heard more than one person say that BDC's don't "work." The share prices never seem to climb over time, they say.

But these individuals tend to underestimate the power of compounding dividends. TSLX, for example, paid a $1.25 per share special dividend earlier in 2020 – on top of a $0.41 base dividend and announced $0.06 supplemental dividend.

Those cash payments are the equivalent to a 9.7% annual yield on NAV… but paid in a single quarter.

So what is TSLX’s “true” yield? It varies, as illustrated above; but it has been in the double digits in recent years.

If TSLX didn't pay out such perks, its stock price would currently be just over $33 per share. That's more growth than the S&P 500 Index over the same time period.

This is all powered by TSLX's highly efficient return on equity engine, which we discussed before.

(Source: Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. May Presentation)

The chart above shows its premium or discount to book value since its inception. As you can see, outside of a short period last year, TSLX has never traded materially below book value.

Despite the chaotic environment in mid-March, we recognized the rarity of that opportunity. So we bought up a modest position while Sixth Street traded at a discount.

TSLX's most recent NAV is $16.41, and the stock now trades at 1.42x, or a 42% premium. That's well above its historical average of 1.17x, or $19.20 per share, using today's financials.

And since that data is from March, it's reasonable to assume TSLX's true NAV is closer to $17 per share. In which case, $19.90 is the approximate midpoint of its historical valuation range.

That's a long way from today's $23.37.

In Conclusion…

Here’s what we suggest doing with Sixth Street.

First, establish a disciplined entry and exit(s) on this BDC. That’s the foundation for our substantial outperformance in this sector.

(Source: TD Ameritrade)

Second – provided you’re knowledgeable and comfortable with options – sell the TSLX Dec 17, 2021, $20.00 put option. That should net $1.0 in contact premiums if you’re patient.

The last trade on July 9 was at $0.85. So $1.0 in premium results in an effective entry point of $19.0 would be below TSLX's historic average multiple of 1.17x, or $19.20 – plus an immediate cash payment equivalent to a 5.3% yield on capital at risk (CAR), or 13.6% annualized.

