Asana's (NYSE:ASAN) share price has been on a tear lately with an 84% increase in price from June 1st to July 9th. As there has been no business related news over that time the increase appears to be due to one of two possible factors:

Given that both of these fairly small fast-growing companies toss out significant losses I was surprised when I looked at them closer and discovered:

Asana carries market capitalization level of over $14 billion and Monday is over $11 billion. Both have price to sales ratios of over 40x using estimated FY22 sales.

Asana insiders (other than CEO) are selling.

This article's goal is to go over certain aspects of Asana's capital structure that I have not seen discussed elsewhere, transactions by insiders. and what the future might hold.

Before starting, let’s take a high-level look at valuation.

Well over $14 billion market capitalization for a company projecting $340 million in sales for FY22. Is it a bubble? Is it a short candidate?

Putting CEO's Purchases in Context

Just about everyone knows that the CEO of Asana is fabulously wealthy due to his being one of the founders of Facebook, with a net worth of approximately $25 billion. As calculated later, approximately $6 billion of this is invested in Asana so the recent purchases of $163 million in shares is not particularly large.

This is illustrated in two charts:

Investments Relative to Wealth

The purchases hardly register on the above chart but they become more significant but still fairly small when examined as a percentage of ownership of Asana.

It is also worth mentioning that the CEO currently takes no salary and receives no equity compensation which is also consistent with someone who is not strapped for liquidity. Bottom-line I do not believe the CEO's purchases are particularly bullish as the purchases were made with "pocket change" and the insider sales of COO, CFO, General Counsel discussed later are more relevant although if CEO wishes to, there is no obvious reason why he could not drive the share price far higher or take the company private again; he has that kind of wealth.

Due to multiple classes of stock, convertible debt and outstanding options it is difficult to get a handle on Asana’s ownership due to a fairly complex capital structure but a good start is to look at registration statement, latest proxy and 10-Q which are summarized on the following table:

Source: Compiled by author.

The above schedule only shows shares of stock and does not include mandatorily convertible debt which will be converted to equity no later than 2025, except in the unlikely event Asana goes bankrupt. It does appear to include some but not all options. The list of investors is incredibly impressive with investors from Facebook, Quora, PayPal, Paltanir and even former Vice-President Al Gore’s Generation IM Climate Solutions Fund, owning the vast majority of the shares.

The company has what has become fairly normal in the tech industry; a dual class structure so CEO and his co-founder (Justin Rosenstein from Facebook and Google) have total say in whether the company would sell out. For right now, no one cares about this, but if one examines the history of the companies mentioned in the article linked to in this paragraph you will find that over time this often turns out to be a problem.

Mandatorily Convertible Debt

The CEO owns mandatorily convertible debt in two tranches totaling $450 million which mature in 2025. The debt is going to convert into shares at some point in time and has a complex variable conversion rate which is described in Note 6 (page 95) of the most recent 10-K. I must admit that I am not 100% sure of the conversion price. It definitely adjusts based on trading price of shares and my reading is that if the trading price exceeds the initial conversion price of $31.09 to $31.58 (17,012,822 shares) the conversion price decreases to $19.43 to $19.74 (27,220,504 shares) so the CEO is rewarded for an increase in share price but perhaps I am wrong and it is a feature designed to increase the number of shares in the event the share price declines.

I did ask Asana Investor Relations about the conversion feature as well as fully diluted shares and while they did provide the fully diluted shares figure which matched up with my calculations with very minor differences, but they did not respond to my question about the conversion price so the next table provides what I believe to be the case as well as the minimum number assuming my understanding is incorrect.

CEO Owned Shares Calculation:

To reiterate the earlier point, the CEO’s purchases were a small purchase for a person of his wealth as well as a small portion of investment in Asana.

Chief Operating Officer Shares & Sales:

COO has adopted a 10b5-1 trading plan according to his latest filing where he sold shares on July 1, 2021. The plan is not in the public domain, but it appears as though he sells shares as soon as practical after exercising options based on a review of his trading history provided on Form 4s and the Registration Statement.

He has sold 448,379 shares since the company went public last September for proceeds of $13.7 million. While it is certainly understandable for executives to sell shares, I would suggest that the sales likely indicate that the shares are not viewed as cheap and I place more weight on these sales than CEO’s purchases for the simple fact that CEO is so wealthy.

Chief Financial Officer Shares & Sales:

The CFO has also adopted a 10b5-1 trading plan and last sold shares on June 22, 2021. The CFO held 412,500 shares directly and around 1.2 million options when the company went public. He has sold approximately a quarter of direct shares owned since going public for proceeds of $4.7 million. It seems reasonable to conclude that more shares will be sold in the future based on the trading plan.

General Counsel Shares:

The General Counsel has also adopted a 10b5-1 trading plan and last sold shares on July 1, 2021. The GC owned 25,000 shares directly and 375,000 options when the company went public. All of the direct shares and those acquired via options since going public appear to have been sold with proceeds of approximately $3.8 million.

Again, I do acknowledge the fact that insiders do frequently sell shares as a large part of their compensation is in options/SARs. Still, it does not change the reality that they are well-informed and would not sell if the shares were obviously undervalued relative to other options in the investment universe except in a situation where they needed cash to fund personal needs.

Stock Options:

I am going to jump on my “soap-box” to an extent in this section regarding accounting for options. It is my opinion that GAAP accounting understates the economic costs of options in situations, such as this, where share values are 22 times the original strike price. The converse is also true, if options expire worthless, GAAP tends to understate economic income although that clearly is not the case here.

A summary of outstanding options from pg. 18 of the latest 10-Q follows with information I added in an attempt to assess the economic expense of options.

Shareholders have benefitted from the recent run-up in prices but employees holding options have benefited also. I would suggest the following points:

Investors utilizing the non-GAAP numbers provided by the company are essentially ignoring $1.35 billion in costs to shareholders and should be cautious when evaluating such measures.

Even GAAP numbers should be used with caution in my opinion. I am familiar with stock option accounting and Asana’s accounting assumptions appear to be quite reasonable but as calculated above, company has or will record expense of $630 million in expenses relating to options when the options are clearly worth $1.35 billion dollars at current share price.

Two final points to note include:

Company has begun to issue Stock Appreciation Rights (SARs) rather than stock options to employees. This is a common practice for public companies and there is nothing at all wrong with this practice, but it is my experience that employees prefer this when they feel the share price of a company is at least close to its full potential and this position is supported by officer sales discussed earlier.

Asana advisor, Diana Chapman, and others, had some very interesting comments in this Forbes article regarding the goals/values of the company founders and she said she has never heard them mention profits. Unnamed people in the article referred to as "those close to Moskovitz" said that his motivation for going public was "a desire to benefit employees and validate not his ego but Asana's model of company building." While earning money is certainly not my primary goal in life either, I do get cautious when a CEO does not seem to care about profits.

Suggestion:

Investors should pay attention to stock option exercises! The latest 10-Q indicates that 1.38 million shares were issued due to stock option exercises. It is my experience that employees exercising options typically sell and if you see the number increase in future quarters (I think they will), it may be an indication that employees are selling shares which may impact your decision to continue to own the shares.

Benchmarking & Valuation Analysis

Valuation based on sales is usually not a particularly good method of valuation but how do you value a company that is losing money, increasing spending and growing sales at the rate that Asana and its competitors are growing? It is essentially impossible to know what future cash flows will be or what a potential buyer might pay. Nevertheless, some valuation benchmarks follow:

Source: Author's calculations.

While the author is fairly confident in Asana calculations shown above, the confidence level in other companies is not nearly as high (particularly Monday) but nevertheless it seems reasonable to conclude:

Asana and Monday carry very high valuations relative to Smartsheet and Citrix’s (NASDAQ: CTXS Wrike which was acquired for $2.25 billion in March 2021. I am unsure why these two companies carry such high valuations relative to other companies in the space, but low float probably plays a roll.

Another comp worth considering is Salesforce’s (CRM) proposed acquisition of Slack (WORK) at approximately 27 times sales. Yes, it operates in another niche with different growth prospects, but they both lose lots of money and both were in high growth mode. The question then becomes where are they in their growth trajectory? In the end, it seems to have too many variables to evaluate but it seems reasonable to conclude that Asana might someday be bought out at a price similar or even higher than Slack’s total purchase price of approximately $28 billion so perhaps the share price still has some room to run if one assumes Asana will eventually crush their competition.

In the end, as with many things, there is no clear answer as to "proper" value, but it is a high-risk investment with upside of maybe 100% assuming the company sells out someday. In the meantime, it might even be more if momentum/meme investors or CEO continues to buy shares as he obviously has the means to do.

Unfortunately, the upside potential comes with the downside risk which would be severe should Asana not become the de-facto standard in the sector, or the market simply decide that lower valuations for money losing firms become appropriate. The four companies compared appear to be worth over $35 billion and I just am not willing to accept that the project management software space is worth this much at this point in time particularly given that others such as Atlassian (TEAM) and other non-public companies are competing in the area.

The market risk from high valuation is something that just about every stock investor understands. None of us knows what the Federal Reserve will do or whether the CEO will continue to purchase shares. What frequently is not considered is the impact of remaining one of many competitors in a sector. Atlassian eventually gave up competing with Slack and sold Hipchat and Stride as they simply could not achieve the scale necessary for profitability and ultimately something similar will likely happen in the project management space or alternatively it will remain highly competitive with low net operating margins.

Conclusion

Readers of this article certainly will have noted that it does not discuss the product. Sorry, but I do not bring much to the table in this area. Still, I have always used software that include project management tools so I am not at all sure that this will be a product that is eventually adopted by all companies. Large enterprises might benefit from better tools and it is entirely conceivable that virtually everyone will eventually utilize software from the companies discussed in this article. if that happens it certainly might be a good investment, but for now, in my opinion, $14 billion is just too high a price to pay.