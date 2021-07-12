small smiles/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis and Background

As a conservative investor who focuses on capital preservation in the long term, the REIT sector is a great place to look for investment opportunities. Also due to my past work experiences in the housing sector, I have a soft spot for REIT stocks. At its current price levels (~$16.9), investment in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) represents a quality business for sale at a slightly overvalued price. Though investment at the current price still provides good potential for near double digit return in the long term, primarily in the form a current dividend income. Also, in the long term, leading mREITs agencies such as AGNC are attractive investments due to the Agency MBS purchases by the Fed. Such purchases should provide both liquidity support and provide a floor for the leading mREIT companies.

For investors interested in market timing, this article also describes a method based on yield spread, and the results suggest that now it not a very promising time for short-term market timing.

Overview of the businesses

AGNC Investment Corp. is a leader in the US mREIT space. For readers who are not familiar with mREITs, they invest in mortgage securities and collateralized mortgage obligations. Though the twist is that their principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government - primarily through Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae (my previous employer). Such guarantees provide both liquidity support and a floor for the valuation of mREIT companies, especially the major ones like AGNC.

Thanks to its scale and its leading position in the sector, the business has access to funding across a significant number of counterparties and enjoys a low cost of capital as can be seen from the following chart. As a result, the business has been able to generate high return at lower risk than the sector as a whole, as can be seen from the next two charts of this section. The first chart compares the performance in terms of total return of AGNC versus the sector fund REM as detailed in my earlier article. As seen, AGNC delivered significantly higher total return (13.2% vs 7.2% CAGR) with comparable risks profile in terms of standard deviation, worst year performance, and maximum drawdown (which was actually significantly lower than REM). And at the same time, it was able to deliver a significantly higher dividend income than REM.

Source: AGNC 2021 Q1 Earnings Presentation

Source: Author, with simulator from Portfolio Visualizer, Silicon Cloud Technologies LLC

Source: Author, with simulator from Portfolio Visualizer, Silicon Cloud Technologies LLC

Profitability and Financial Strength

Thanks to its leading position and low cost on capital, AGNC enjoys superior profitability relative to other peers in the same sector, as illustrated by the following chart. Its ROE has been on average 9.1% in the past five years, significantly higher than the sector median of 7.5% over the same period. Part of such higher ROE is its use of higher leverage, as can be seen from the next chart. The leverage ratio here is defined as total assets divided by tangible book value. As seen, AGNC's leverage ratio of 9.7x has also been higher than the sector average of 6.6x. However, I am not too concerned of such higher leverage ratio due to factors discussed above (its scale, lower cost of capital, and the government backing).

Source: Seeking Alpha

Source: Author based on data from Seeking Alpha

The valuation

As can be seen from the following numbers in the table, at its current price levels, AGNC is a bit overvalued. The degree of overvaluation depends on which valuation metric you use. It is overvalued by ~31% based on its historical PE ratios and by ~17% based on historical dividend yield and price to book value ratio.

Source: Author and Seeking Alpha

Based on the above analysis of the business fundamental, growth potential, and valuation metrics, it is relatively straightforward to project the return in the next a few years. Here let's consider the following "normal" scenario. This scenario considers the following return drivers:

1. 2% growth in total profit.

2. Share repurchase at 2.5% per year. AGNC just announced 13.4 MM Shares, or $215 MM, of Common Stock Repurchased during. This represents 2.5% of common stock outstanding as of December 31, 2020.

3. Dividend on the current 8.52% level (assuming dividend increase would keep the dividend yield approximately at the current level).

4. A valuation revision to the mean due to market mood swing. If this occurs, it will cause about -5% CAGR in the next 3~5 years.

Based on the above return drivers, the annual return should be around 8% a year as shown below, with a total return of about 30% in the next 3~5 years.

Source: Author and Seeking Alpha

Market timing based on spread yield

For bond like equities like AGNC who enjoys stable income and pay a regular dividend, a major indicator I rely on (and fortunately with good success so far) has been the yield spread, as illustrated in the following two charts. The first chart shows the dividend yield has been bounded and tractable in the long term. The second chart shows the yield spread between AGNC and the 10 year Treasury since its inception. The yield spread is defined as the TTM dividend yield of AGNC minus the 10 year Treasury bond rate. As can be seen, the spread is bounded and tractable. The spread has been in the range between about 6% and 17% the majority of the time. Suggesting that when the spread is near or above 17%, AGNC is significantly undervalued relative to 10 year Treasury bond (i.e., I would sell Treasury bond and buy O). And when the yield spread is near or below 6%, it means the opposite. Such a dynamic allocation opens up opportunities for dynamic allocation to benefit from the price movement in the short- to mid-term with good reliability, as seen in the next chart below.

Source: Seeking Alpha data

Source: Author based on Seeking Alpha data

The next chart shows the next 1 year total return on AGNC (including price appreciation and dividend) when the purchase was made under different yield spread. As can be clearly seen, first that is a positive trend, indicating that the odds and amount of the total return increases as the yield spread increases. Particularly as shown in the orange box, when the spread is about 17% or higher, the total returns in the next 1 year are all positive except one time. For that one time such market timing lost money, it lost a small amount of ~3%. But for the rest of the times, the 1 year ROI have been all quite large (all above about ~20%).

As of this writing, the yield spread is 7.2%, close to the historical low end of the yield spread, suggesting that now is not a good entry opportunity for short term market timers.

Source: Author based on Seeking Alpha data

Conclusion and final thoughts

At its current price levels (~$16.9), investment in AGNC represents a quality business for sale at a slightly overvalued price. Though investment at the current price still provides good potential for near double digit return in the long term, primarily in the form of current dividend income. In the long term, it is a decent investment adjusted for risks given the liquidity support provided by the government for leading mREIT companies.

For investors interested in market timing, this article also describes a method based on yield spread, and the results suggest that now it not a very promising time for short term market timing. In the short term, there is a large possibility for downside risk due to valuation reversion to the mean based on historical yield spread data.

Thx for reading! And look forward to hearing your thoughts and comments.