Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG), the leading US LNG exporter, reported strong results for the first quarter and it could report even better results moving forward. The company will likely capitalize not only on higher energy prices but also on the start-up of a new facility which should push its output higher. The Houston-based LNG producer and exporter looks poised to significantly grow earnings in the future.

The global economic recovery has helped push the demand for liquefied natural gas significantly higher. That’s fueled Cheniere Energy’s growth. Cheniere is one of the world’s leading suppliers of LNG. The company processes natural gas produced in the shale gas fields of the United States, converts it into LNG, and exports the fuel from its facilities in Louisiana and Texas. It owns and operates five trains, or gas liquefaction units, at the Sabine Pass project in Louisiana and three trains at Corpus Christi in Texas. Each train has a nameplate capacity of 5 million tpa, which means Cheniere Energy, with its eight trains, can produce up to 40 million tpa of LNG. This makes Cheniere Energy the world’s fourth-largest LNG supplier. It has so far supplied more than 1,500 LNG cargoes, totaling around 105 million tonnes of LNG, to dozens of countries ranging from France to Pakistan.

Cheniere Energy struggled with weak volumes last year after the rapid spread of the COVID-19 pandemic knocked out a large chunk of energy demand. LNG prices tumbled and Cheniere Energy faced order cancellations. But things have turned around nicely this year. Cheniere Energy reported a 40% increase in adjusted EBITDA on a year-over-year basis in Q1-2021 to nearly $1.5 billion. Distributable cash flows surged to approximately $750 million from $250 million a year earlier. The company saw a 4% increase in the number of cargoes and a 6% increase in volumes. Cheniere did not report a large jump in volumes which shows that the earnings growth was driven primarily by the increase in LNG prices.

The great thing is that the business environment has gotten even better since the first quarter and Cheniere Energy now looks well-positioned to further grow earnings and cash flows in the future. The growth will be fueled by the revival of the global economy and other positive factors which have pushed energy demand higher. The global GDP is forecasted to expand by 5.6% this year, according to the World Bank’s estimates, as countries around the world lift travel restrictions and business activities continue to normalize. The US and China, two of the world’s largest economies, are expected to grow by 6.8% and 8.5% respectively in 2021, as per the World Bank, which will be accompanied by a rise in consumption of various commodities, including LNG. That’s already helped push commodity prices close to multi-year highs.

Natural gas demand, in particular, has also risen due to the increase in consumption for power generation during the summer months. Some supply-side issues in Europe, including low levels of stockpiles in the region and the maintenance activity in Norway, have tightened the global LNG market. Moreover, buyers in Asia want to avoid any potential supply disruptions seen in the past few quarters and have ramped up buying activity to meet the expected increase in demand from residential customers in the winter season. China, for instance, purchased 6.4 million tonnes of LNG from foreign buyers last month, up 26% on a year-over-year basis. The JKM and TTF, the Asian and European benchmark LNG prices respectively, were both hovering near $12 per mmBtu, their highest in the last several years. TTF and JKM have been trading significantly above last year’s average of $3.24 and $4.22 respectively. I expect the strong prices to continue to have a positive impact on Cheniere Energy’s earnings.

I also like the fact that Cheniere Energy is capitalizing on the strong LNG demand by lining up buyers for its projects. The company’s Chief Commercial Officer Anatol Feygin recently said the company expects to secure supply contracts “over the coming 12-18 months” with customers who’ll purchase LNG from its proposed 11 million tpa expansion project at Corpus Christi. Additionally, the company has also recently signed a 25-year sale and purchase agreement with Taiwan’s CPC Corporation. The healthy market conditions should allow Cheniere Energy to further expand its contract coverage. Approximately 85% of the company’s production capacity is backed by long-term agreements and in the ongoing environment, the company might achieve its target of growing its coverage to 90%.

Furthermore, I believe Cheniere Energy looks poised to meaningfully grow volumes in the coming months. The company finished work on a 5 million tpa LNG train located in its Corpus Christi facility and brought it online near the end of the first quarter. This increased Cheniere Energy’s total capacity to 40 million tpa and the company now looks poised to grow production in the coming quarters as the new facility gradually ramps up. Its output may grow further next year after the company finishes work on a new 5 million tpa train at its Sabine Pass plant in H1-2022 and places it into service, possibly in the third quarter. The construction on Train-5 was 83% complete by the end of Q1-2021. The company is also planning to develop a project at Corpus Christi that could use up to seven trains to produce around 11 million tpa of LNG. This mid-scale expansion is currently in the early stages of development and it might take several years for the project to come online.

The start-up of Train-3 at Corpus Christi and Train-5 at Sabine Pass should allow Cheniere Energy to capitalize fully on the healthy business environment. The global LNG prices could remain strong in the near term as the post-pandemic demand continues to recover, natural gas stockpiles remain low in key regions, and limited new supplies enter the market due to the lack of investment in the previous years. Against this backdrop, Cheniere Energy is one of the few companies that will be selling additional volumes at attractive prices. That should give a boost to the company’s earnings and cash flows.

In short, Cheniere Energy recently reported a big jump in earnings and distributable cash flows and I expect the trend to continue in the future. The earnings growth might accelerate as the company begins to realize higher prices as well as production growth. This should help push Cheniere Energy shares higher. Cheniere Energy stock has surged by 45% this year and I expect its shares to continue doing well. Its shares, however, are trading more than 17x forward earnings estimates, according to data from Seeking Alpha Essential, above the sector median of around 11x. This makes Cheniere Energy an expensive stock. I suggest value hunters wait for a dip before buying the company’s shares.

It is, however, worth remembering that Cheniere Energy comes with its fair share of risks. The company is exposed to risks associated with weakness in commodity prices. Although LNG prices have surged this year due to the strength in demand in Asia and Europe, the rise in COVID-19 infections in many countries poses a risk to the demand outlook. Some of the biggest LNG buyers in Asia, such as Japan and India, have reported a rise in the spread of delta variants of the coronavirus. If the situation worsens and the governments re-impose lockdowns and travel restrictions, then that might hamper energy demand and push LNG prices lower. This could negatively affect Cheniere Energy stock. The company, however, has some downside protection since it supplies most of its fuel through long-term take-or-pay contracts under which its buyers have to either take delivery or pay a penalty. Still, in the worst-case scenario, Cheniere Energy could see cargo cancellations which could negatively impact its future earnings and its ability to secure buyers for new and existing projects.