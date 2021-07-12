Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Thesis and Background

At its current price levels (~$120 per ADR), investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) represents a wide moat business but significantly overvalued. Depending on its own historical record and sector data, the overvaluation is estimated to be at least 35%. Though as a wide moat business, investment at the current price still provides good potential for near double digit return in the long term. But in the short term, there is a large possibility for downside risk due to valuation reversion to the mean.

Before going into any further details, it would help to briefly summarize my investment philosophy to provide a context. I am a long-term, conservative, and value- oriented investor. I hold a rather concentrated portfolio with about a dozen stocks. I rarely buy and very rarely sell. So you will see me writing about a handful of holdings multiple times from different angles.

My goal for my stock holdings is to generate Double Digit return during a Decade, and that is why I nickname my portfolio the DDD portfolio. Currently my portfolio holds the following 9 stocks shown in the next chart. Using the date I first published the DDD portfolio on 5/31/2021 as the inception date, its performance on a weekly basis is summarized in the second chart. It has been a really short time compared to my horizon and there is no need to read too much into the specific numbers. At their current level (plus and minus a few %), they can all change within a day of random market fluctuation. And my goal is not to "beat" the S&P 500. It is to achieve DDD without good safety and good sleep at night. As reflected in my holdings, they all tend to be stocks with reasonable valuation, reasonable growth, high financial strength, and high quality.

Overview of the businesses and its moat

TSM is the world's largest dedicated foundry. It manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors products around the world. The company pioneered the pure-play foundry business model early in the 1980s. By choosing not to design or market any semiconductor products under its own name, the company ensures that it never competes with its customers and only focuses on the manufacturing customer's products. It has been proven to be a very successful business model. The follow chart shows semiconductor contract manufacturers by market share in 2020. And you can see that TSM dominated the market, accounted for 54% of the total foundry revenue globally.

Profitability and Financial Strength

Thanks to its technological lead and scale, TSM enjoys superior profitability and financial strengths both relative to other peers in the same sector and also to the overall market, as illustrated by the following chart. The profitability is simply superb on every metric - both in absolute terms and in relative terms when compared to its peers.

The business is also in a very strong financial position, as exemplified by the next chart. It's essentially debt free. Interest expense is less than 1% of operation income. To put the number into some perspective, interest expense is about 16% of earning for the overall market represented by SP500. Also as shown by the orange line in the chart, thanks to its strong profitability (and terrific return on capital to be detailed later), the business generates plenty of cash. It only takes on average 73% of the operation to cover interest expenses, dividend, and maintenance CAPEX. So a whopping 27% of the operation income can either be retained or used to fuel future growth, as to be detailed later.

The valuation

As can be seen from the following numbers in the table, at its current price levels, TSM is significantly overvalued depending on which valuation metric you use based on its historical valuations. In terms of absolute valuation, its current valuations (PE ratio near 30x) are pretty expensive, even for a technology company. In terms of relative valuation against its own historical data, it is overvalued by 36% to 73% depending on which metric we use. As such, there is a significant short term downside risk given the current valuation.

Although part of the downside risk could be mitigated by the excellent growth prospects. Based on the above analysis of the business fundamental, growth potential, and valuation metrics, it is relatively straightforward to project the return in the next a few years. Here let's consider the following "normal" scenario. This scenario considers the following return drivers:

1. 12.5% growth in total profit.

2. No share repurchases.

3. Dividend on the current 1.5% level (assuming dividend increase would keep the dividend yield approximately at the current level).

4. A valuation revision to the mean due to market mood swing. If this occurs, it will cause about -8% CAGR in the next 3~5 years.

Based on the above return drivers, the annual return should be around 6% a year as shown below, with a total return of about 20% in the next 3~5 years.

Long term return and perpetual growth rate

If you, like this author, are a long term investor who subscribes to the concepts of owner's earning, perpetual growth rate, and equity bond, then the long-term return is simpler. It is "simply" the summation of the owner's earning yield ("OEY") and the perpetual growth rate ("PGR"), i.e.,

Longer Term ROI = OEY + PGR

Because in the long term, all fluctuations in valuation are averaged out (all luck at the end even out). And it doesn't really matter how the business uses the earning (pay out as dividend, retained in the bank account, or repurchase stocks). As long as used sensibly (as TSM has done in the past), it will be reflected as a return to the business owner.

OEY is the owner's earning divided by the entry price. All the complications are in the estimation of the owner's earning - the real economic earning of the business, not the nominal accounting earning. Here as a crude and conservative estimate, I will just use the free cash flow ("FCF") as the owner's earning. It is conservative in the sense that rigorously speaking, the owner's earning should be free cash flow plus the portion of CAPEX that is used to fuel the growth (i.e., the growth CAPEX). At its current price levels, the OEY is ~2.2% for TSM (~45x price to FCF).

The next and more important item is the PGR. To understand and estimate it, we will need to first estimate the return on capital employed ("ROCE"). Note that ROCE is different from the return on equity (and more fundamental and important in my view). ROCE considers the return of capital ACTUALLY employed, and therefore provides insight into how much additional capital a business needs to invest in order to earn a given extra amount of income - a key to estimate the PGR. For businesses like TSM, I consider the following items capital actually employed:

1. Working capital, including payables, receivables, inventory. These are the capitals required for the daily operation of their businesses.

2. Gross Property, Plant, and Equipment. These are the capitals required to actually conduct business and manufacture their products.

3. There are the following two possible routes here:

3.1. The first route is to include research and development expenses as a capital investment. The R&D is a required expenditure for a sustainable business and is not an optional expense.

3.2. The second route is to amortize its intangible book value, mainly consisting of intellectual property and patents.

Based on the above considerations, the ROCE of TSM over the past decade are shown below. As seen, both approaches provided similar results, a good sign of the assumptions. TSM was able to maintain a remarkably high and stable ROCE over the long term: on average 43% for the past decade. To put things in perspective, as detailed in my previous articles for Lockheed Martin (LMT) and General Dynamics (GD), ROCEs for these defense business leaders, who almost enjoy a monopoly moat, are "only" in the range of 20% to 30%.

With a 43% ROCE, it means that even if TSM only reinvests 20% of its earning to expand the capital employed, it could maintain an 8.6% PGR (PGR = ROCE * fraction of earning reinvested = 20% * 43% = 8.6%). And 20% reinvestment rate is indeed the situation here for TSM based on my analyses. Of course, another reason is that businesses at this scale simply are not able to find that many opportunities to reinvest their earnings. But after all, 8.6% PGR already makes it a long term compounder with 10% income reinvested!

Now we have both pieces of the puzzle in place to estimate the long term return. At its current price levels, the OEY is estimated to be ~2.2% for TSM (~45x price to FCF), and the PGR is about 8.6%. So the total return in the long term at current valuation would be a double digit around 11% as shown the chart below. Also as seen, even when ROCE fluctuates somewhat, the fluctuations wouldn't change the long-term return dramatically.

And for those of us who would like to wait for a better entry price, the next chart shows how much the long-term return potential would change as a function of the entry price. As can be seen, the long-term return potential doesn't change that much within a pretty wide range of entry price, as shown in the green box. This probably confirms something that you've already heard before - if you hold something for the long term, the entry price does not matter that much.

However, many investors seem to interpret this one-sided and I'd like to do a bit hairsplitting here. The above statement refers to the long-term RATE of return, not the absolute DOLLAR AMOUNT of return. When your entry price is decreased by 10%, yes, it is correct that this wouldn't impact your long-term rate of return by a lot as seen. But a 10% lower entry price would give you at least 10% more return in absolute dollar amount - because you get to buy 10% more shares with the same dollar amount you have, plus the whatever extra return brought about by the higher RATE of return.

Conclusion and final thoughts

TSM is a scale leader in the global foundry business. It enjoys a wide moat thx to its scale and technological lead, and also a secular tailwind in the long term. At its current price levels (~$120), investment in TSM represents a wide moat business but significantly overvalued in the short term. However, in the long term, investment at the current price still provides good potential for double digit return owing to its remarkable ROCE and growth prospects.

Thx for reading! And look forward to hearing your thoughts and comments.