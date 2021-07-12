Ridofranz/iStock via Getty Images

The current stock market frenzy keeps investors busy recognizing real long-term opportunities with robust fundamentals like NMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). The recent pullback creates a unique, attractive entry point with much higher upside potential than previous share price levels. NMIH is a stock that I hold for more than a year and has rewarded shareholders well, however, it still trades at a deep discount to its intrinsic value, and the more it falls, the more I buy.

Operating Environment

As we have discussed in another article, NMIH possess one of the strongest and high-quality insured portfolios in the PMI sector, with sound credit fundamentals and a robust reinsurance program in place. Not surprisingly, the company has limited its default rates down to 1.86% in June, the lowest rates in the whole PMI industry. In addition, NMIH has kept its portfolio's average FICO composition rate relatively stable at 754, much higher than the rest of the industry's peers.

Source: Chart created by author with data from the company's statistics.

While most forbearances, as explained in an older article, were initially planned to expire in June and July, 67% of the 460 thousand plans reviewed have been further extended during the first two weeks of June, with the majority of expirations falling between July to September. Despite the extension, the overall volume of active forbearance plans is downward trending and has dropped below 2 million. Specifically, on July 6, there were around 1.86 million active forbearance plans, which gives guidance that the overall PMI market is recovering.

Source: Black Knight Mortgage Monitor May 2021 Report.

Improving economic fundamentals will lead to higher growth in monthly premium policies and allow the company to penetrate the market with NIW activity growth. Favorably, the US created 850 thousand jobs in June, exceeding expectations, contributing to the labor market recovery. Another encouraging sign is that the unemployment benefits that keep the workforce out of the market are ending soon, and people will be incentivized to go back to work. As the job market recovers and unemployment and labor participation rates improve, people's monthly repayment ability will increase, leading to lower forbearances and eventually lower default rates. The jobs addition will also support the growth for NMIH as more people will be eligible for homeownership.

The mortgage rates are still hovering around the 2.9% levels, with Freddie Mac's forecasts ranging between 3.2% and 3.7% for 2021 and 2022, respectively, encouraging more mortgage origination activity at current levels. Thus, mortgage rates aren't expected to have large volatility for the foreseeable future, and as long as they remain below the 10-Year average levels, they provide a reasonable entry point for homebuyers.

Low housing inventory levels and record low-interest rates have pushed home prices at sky-high prices, raising affordability concerns for first-time buyers of single-family homes. More specifically, according to Black Knight, it currently takes 21.3% of median income to afford monthly payments, which at first glance may seem high. However, if it's compared to its 25-year average of 23.6% and a 5-year average of 20.1%, it still takes a reasonable proportion. Moreover, as the housing market normalizes and homebuilders expand capacity, it is expected home prices to stabilize, reaching equilibrium levels, raising affordability rates.

Source: Black Knight Mortgage Monitor May 2021 Report.

Despite the expected decline in 2022 in total mortgage originations, NMIH is expected to penetrate the PMI market growing its market share at a fast pace. Specifically, in Q1-2021 NMIH grew its market share to an outstanding 18% from 10%. Indeed, quarter market share fluctuations are highly expected, however, the incremental 8% boost signals the company's power in generating record-high NIW activity, exceeding expectations. It goes without question that NMIH grows fast with a 3-year CAGR in revenue and normalized net income of 29.02% and 43.26%, respectively.

Source: Freddie Mac.

Management & Culture

The qualitative evaluation of management and culture is indeed very hard to assess, but it is one of the critical factors that drive business success over time and also be a key determinant of whether the company will deliver above-average returns and whether it develops a strong moat. Thus, I consider it necessary when assessing a firm to perform a qualitative review of the management and its culture by checking offline or online reviews of employees, customers, suppliers, or any other stakeholder that may have interacted with the company.

Using Glassdoor ratings, despite the slight improvement to 4.2/5 from 4.1, in just a short period of time, the company has only 31 reviews which I still do not consider representative enough to form a complete opinion. However, if I consider that the company has only 250 employees, proportionally, this might be enough, though external recognition from third parties validates to a large extent the company's management and culture. Particularly, it is the fifth time the company is recognized in one of the most competitive lists of Fortune magazine as one of the best workplaces in the finance and insurance industry to work for. In addition, the company ranked 34 out of 75 companies on the top middle-market companies list of San Francisco Business Times.

Source: Glassdoor.

Conclusion

With an improving labor market, a recovering economy, a healthy housing market, and low mortgage rates, the company's future outlook remains optimistic with further growth ahead. Moreover, the company's operating fundamentals keep improving, and with a competent management team, the company is well-positioned to grab market share from other PMIs and keep growing at outstanding rates. The intrinsic value estimate performed in an earlier article remains intact and still ranges from $35 to $43, implying a large upside potential of 62% to 98%. Finally, the company is expected to reinvest its profits to accelerate its long-term earnings, making it a powerful compounding vehicle for the patient and long-term investor.