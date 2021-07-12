stilllifephotographer/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Alfa Laval (OTCPK:ALFVF) (OTCPK:ALFVY) is around 1.9% of my portfolio at this point, following massive amounts of capital appreciation. Since my initial COVID article on the company, returns have been over 100%.

Unfortunately, following my stances wouldn't have gotten you there as I've been neutral on the company for quite a while. It didn't seem realistic for the company, based on estimates, to deliver this sort of short-term outperformance. However, with the market as a whole moving towards more of a premium level, Alfa Laval wasn't far behind, despite some of the risks in the company.

Let's look at where things are today.

Alfa Laval - How has the company been doing?

Alfa Laval's recovery has been better than expected, with improved market conditions in virtually all of the company's end markets, as of the latest reported quarterly report we saw in 1Q21. The company instated a normal dividend of 5.50 SEK per share, demand is expected to remain at relatively high levels, and overall, the company positives were significant during the quarter.

While on a pure YoY level, results were significantly below 2020 with order and sales drops of near-on 15%, these trends are explainable and transitory in the case of normalization and reopenings in society. These trends were what I expected, and which is part of why I believed that normalization would take a longer time. However, in difference to other companies which seem to react more violently to muted 2021 growth reports, what we've seen here is that the market seemingly ignores the momentary headwinds this company is facing. Instead, the message seems to be "All ahead full!".

Granted, Alfa Laval increased its ESG focus further. Just today, news came out that the company is opening a new center which has the ability to recycle essentially 100% of its water usage, which is absolutely amazing. The company has also executed impressively on ongoing cost reduction programs, allowing for significant debt reduction and stable cash flows. Alfa Laval's board has given permission to repurchase 5% of SO - though why anyone would want to buy shares here is beyond me, with the company trading at what can only be described as "highs".

The message from the company in the latest quarterly is "macro recovery". This recovery is ongoing in most of the company's legacy and emerging markets, exemplified by a recovery in yard construction of new ships. Demand for new vessels has been at record-low levels for years. Furthermore, there was significant uptake in Food & Water, which saw ATH in terms of order intake, despite a low number of "large" projects.

So while the company on an overarching level was significantly below 1Q20, it's important to remember that 1Q20 was a bit of a high to the company.

There was also significant negative FX affecting the company's 1Q21. Service orders, which were significantly down since 2019, are around 30% of the company's overall order revenues.

It's not possible to argue against the company's currently negative trend in orders compared to overall earlier years, even including some of the positivity from the other segments. However, if we look at the effects as temporary and include post-COVID-normalization as well as the company's savings and improvement program effects, which will have an impact on operations beyond recovery, then we can see why you might view Alfa Laval in a very positive light at this point.

From a geographical perspective, the company's markets are extremely mixed in their current development.

The company's largest markets remain the USA and China, at about the same size, with South Korea and the Nordics at third and fourth place. While in one geography, a segment is up, in another it's down, such as the very strong edible/food segment in NA compared to the very low food segment in the Nordics/western Europe. The company will continue to experience volatility such as this, without it affecting the long-term overall bottom line.

Insofar as major customers go, Alfa Laval does not have any single customer that represents more than 10% of net sales. The largest customer for the company's products is Tetra Pak, which represents only 5% of overall net sales.

Total and net debt was down significantly compared to 1Q21 due to lower Swedish export credit and higher cash on hand, coming to a current net debt position of around 3.1B SEK, with an unused senior credit facility of 3X that current number. Debt for Alfa Laval is simply not an issue, and the company could M&A or fund projects as it wished using its current access to cheap credit.

The company expects the second quarter to be very similar to 1Q21, meaning very few sequential surprises unless things change materially.

Overall, a good quarter with the headwinds that I expected at the time of publication during my last article.

Let's look at why I consider the company to be somewhat problematic valuation-wise at this point.

Alfa Laval - What is the valuation?

Alfa Laval is an industrial with a solid dividend and a decent yield, as well as overall acceptable, but not amazing, dividend growth. A certain degree of premium is warranted, but not the level we're seeing today.

Alfa Laval trades at a forward EV/EBITDA of over 16.6X, which isn't only high, it's near record-high on a 7-8 year basis.

The same trend is true for P/E multiples, around 26-27 based on NTM P/E depending on where your forecasts lie, and an overall revenue multiple of over 3.4X, usually around 2.5X. Even tangible valuations such as book values are well over 4X at this point, usually hovering around 3X. The takeaway is that the company is currently trading at a substantial premium to its overall mean compared to virtually every historical mean we can look at, without really delivering more than earnings stability during the pandemic. Don't get me wrong. Earnings stability is an excellent performance, but it doesn't warrant a 26X P/E.

Current estimates do forecast growth for the company, with around 8% annual growth in EPS until 2022, but these EPS levels compare to a 22.8% EPS drop that occurred in 2020, meaning that 2019 was actually well above where 2022 is expected to go. Another way of putting it is that compared to 2019, Alfa Laval will go nowhere in terms of EPS until 2022. The company dividend is expected to see an increase, to around 6.6% per year until 2022, coming in around 6.2 SEK/share, which gives us a yield of 1.9% based on today's share price, or over 3.7% YoC based on the average cost basis for my shares.

Me, I'm in a superb position thanks to my purchase price for these shares. I won't start selling this off until valuations reach around 30-35X to P/E for Alfa Laval, but I don't think you should be a buyer of the company here.

The current yield and growth estimate don't reflect the risk/reward ratio that you're taking when you're investing in Alfa Laval. This isn't to say that there's a whole lot of fundamental risk - there just isn't a lot of outlandish growth expectation that should accompany such a premium valuation.

Analyst estimates tend to agree on this particular company. Take a look at how the targets usually tend to track the line here, and we can see that once analysts overestimate the company's earnings potential, it tends to show its volatile side and dive back down.

It's my stance that the market will soon wake up to the company's inherent cyclicality, at which point there will appear better buying opportunities for Alfa Laval.

I won't be selling here, but I'll be keeping an eye on the company.

Thesis

To conclude my current stance on Alfa Laval.

The company is a fundamentally appealing industrial out of Sweden that, to my mind, is a must-own in a conservative dividend stock.

Current valuations continue to dictate "HOLD" however, as the premium is reaching absurd levels of near-tech investments.

The valuation has made the yield less than 2%, and the upside is around 6-7% even with the dividend growth included, and that's assuming we don't get a cyclical downturn.

While the company is fundamentally safe, it's currently a "HOLD"

Alfa Laval does fulfill all of my fundamental investment requirements apart from pricing and valuation, however, which is why you should keep an eye on this company and look for the right time to enter. Its business is one of the most fundamental on the planet and has a very recession-proof character.

It just isn't a good buy today. Rather, Alfa Laval is a "HOLD".

Thank you for reading.