Steve Jennings/Getty Images Entertainment

The dilemma

Within a few days, Naspers' (OTCPK:NPSNY) shareholders will receive Prosus' (OTCPK:PROSY) tender offer for their shares and will have to decide how many shares they want to tender, if any. I have been asked many times over the past months what I will do. So here is how I think about this quite intricate issue.

If I don't participate, I forego an immediate valuation uplift - at least in theory, as the 2.2744 Prosus shares I would get in exchange for one of my Naspers shares are currently worth ~9% more.

Moreover, if I don't participate, I will hold only Naspers, and many investors seem to be convinced that Prosus is the stock to own, not Naspers, since Prosus has the better chance to close the infamous NAV discount.

On the other hand, if I participate, I immediately lock in a ~15% loss in underlying NAV. I also accelerate taxation of my capital gains. So participation in the transaction comes at a steep cost.

Finally, if I want to sell my new Prosus shares to lock in a quick ~9% gain, my broker needs to give me those shares quickly. - Will that happen? In fact, Prosus might sell off right after the transaction, as those that bought Naspers very recently just to profit from a quick valuation uplift will try to sell as rapidly as possible. This foreseeable dynamic will obviously attract short sellers, thus adding to the downward pressure.

So what will I do?

How shareholders think about the deal

Two months ago, I explained why I thought the Prosus exchange offer was a bad deal for Naspers' shareholders. Subsequently, many fund managers have complained about the idea and robust opposition has built.

It is well worth your time reading this public letter by an angry fund manager in its entirety, which makes the following key argument:

"Not content of having created a 2-layer pyramidal structure into Tencent, you are now proposing an even more idiotic idea, and that is for Prosus to tender for Naspers' shares. If this tender is successful, you will create a two-headed monster of a corporate structure where Prosus owns Naspers and Naspers owns Prosus, in a cross-shareholding structure - probably the most inefficient capital structure one can think of. This one must deserve the Oscar for Worst Corporate Governance. As with the creation of the double layer of complication (read Prosus), I can guarantee that the creation of the two-headed corporate monster, ie a cross-shareholding structure, will lead to a higher discount for both Prosus and Naspers post-tender, possibly the highest ever seen. The reasons are clear: more complication, more confusion, and less governance cannot lead to a lower discount. Only simplification and transparency work."

The letter goes on to compare the proposed "monster" with a famous precedent: Jardine Matheson (OTCPK:JMHLY) and Jardine Strategic (OTCPK:JDSHF) and asks whether the end game might be a similar rip-off of Naspers shareholders.

On Friday morning, Reuters published a note saying that Prosus shareholders would likely approve the idea. - Well, Prosus shareholders. In fact, Naspers itself owns three quarters of Prosus, so the board was basically voting on their own project. Which is what happened: A total of 90% gave the go-ahead for the exchange offer.

However, this means that only a very narrow majority of Prosus' independent shareholders approved it: 53.35%.

This is astonishing, especially given the underlying economics of the proposed deal, which would enable Prosus to buy Naspers shares at a large discount of approximately 15% to NAV. (Which is also why I think Naspers shareholders should reject the offer.)

If Prosus' independent shareholders are not sure about the merits of the proposed exchange offer, their doubts probably do not concern the economics (which are clearly in their favor), but the proposed corporate structure.

In my first article on the exchange offer I wrote:

"Unfortunately, the damage is probably already done: Even if this transaction fails …, the sole fact that management comes up only with ever more complexity instead of simple, straightforward strategies, actually justifies the discount."

If many of Prosus' shareholders hate the structure despite favorable economics, we should expect Naspers' shareholders to reject it.

Consequences

If the transaction is approved, Prosus will buy back $5B of the newly issued shares. This sounds like a dumb idea: Why issue shares and then buy them back again, paying fees over fees? - Well, Prosus wants to attract arbitrageurs that buy Naspers stock today to tender it right afterwards in exchange for Prosus shares, which they intend to sell immediately. In order to avoid a steep supply-demand imbalance after the exchange, Prosus itself intends to step in. If management was on the side of remaining shareholders, it would not squander shareholder capital just to increase the odds for their exchange offer to be approved. At the very least, it would allow the stock to fall before buying it back again.

If the transaction fails, this $5B amount is available for buybacks, and I would expect the money to be employed mainly for purchases of Naspers stock, since this is what Prosus wants to achieve: own more of Naspers.

Interestingly, the first large buyback, which was concluded just recently, had the effect of shrinking the NAV discount of Naspers, while also shrinking the relative discount versus Prosus. In other words: Naspers outperformed both Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) and Prosus during the buyback.

This is only logical: Since the main reason for the discount is the continuous selling pressure by fund managers that have to avoid too much indirect exposure to Tencent, if the excess supply is scooped up by Prosus, market prices don't get pressured by the selling.

Therefore, Naspers' shareholders might not have much to fear from a failed exchange offer and could actually benefit from it.

On the other hand, if the offer gets approved, it is far from certain that Prosus will continue to trade at its current level or at a smaller discount to NAV compared to Naspers. If the angry fund manager cited above is correct, the discount will grow, thus destroying any immediate valuation benefits tendering shareholders might have expected.

Finally, there are taxes: Tendering shareholders will accelerate taxation of their capital gains. Many long-term shareholders of Naspers have accumulated huge unrealized capital gains which an exchange for Prosus shares would force them to realize. These unrealized capital gains currently work like "float" - money virtually owned by Uncle Sam, but producing benefits for continuing shareholders. By tendering their holdings, these shareholders would actually lose money. Since the proposed exchange ratio is quite unfair, too, they would be outright dumb to tender.

The next steps

On Monday, 7/12, Prosus will offer a prospectus outlining the details of the exchange offer and Naspers' shareholders will have the opportunity to tender all or part of their shares. There is a minimum acceptance condition of 45.4% of the issued Naspers N Ordinary Shares.

If less shares are tendered, the current corporate structure will be maintained.

Importantly, this is not a shareholder vote: Even investors that oppose the deal might still tender some of their shares. And those in favor of the transaction will likely tender their entire holdings. So what ultimately counts is the average amount of shares tendered, and 45.4% looks like an achievable threshold. But it is far from certain to be reached.

While there still is a significant overlap between the Naspers and the Prosus shareholder bases (after all, Prosus was spun off from Naspers), in recent months many investors have bought into the Prosus story, which trades on a major European exchange, is included in major indices and is easily shortable. So there are certainly many investors that - like myself - hold only Naspers and others that hold only Prosus. This means that we should not simply assume the 53% of Prosus' shareholders approving the transaction translates into a similar approval ratio by Naspers' shareholders.

Given how Prosus' independent shareholders voted, I would expect a clear rejection by Naspers' shareholders, if the matter was put to a vote.

Yet, to reach the 45.4% threshold, management does not need 45.4% of Naspers' shareholders to tender all their shares - even less would make the trick, if other shareholders tender at least some shares. For example, if 25% tender all their holdings and 75% tender on average 30% of their holdings, the exchange offer succeeds.

Considering the lack of enthusiasm for the deal combined with the relatively low threshold, overall it looks like a coin toss at best, but following the Prosus vote my best guess is the transaction will narrowly fail.

What I will do

Personally, I won't tender a single share.

First, because I don't expect the transaction to result in a durable valuation uplift.

Second, because I want to avoid taxation of capital gains.

Third, because I expect Naspers shares to trade higher if the transaction fails (which my best guess says it will), while Prosus shares might suffer a bit. And if it doesn't fail, there will be significant pressure on Prosus shares right after the closing of the tender. So in any case there will likely come a better or at least equally convenient time to switch.