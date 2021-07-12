Modest Gain To The Week (Technically Speaking For 7/12)

Kameleon007/E+ via Getty Images

Economic graphs outlined in light blue and marked with "FRED" in the upper left corner are from the St. Louis Federal Reserve's FRED economic data system.

Stock charts are from the Stockcharts.com website. They are marked in the upper right hand corner with "stockcharts.com."

From the author's personal notes:

Data from Finviz.com

Above is my shorthand way of tracking the key sector ETFs (top "panel") and major index-tracking ETFs (bottom "panel"). The sectors represent the entire "XL" series from State Street Global Investors with the exception of real estate, which is represented by "Q" for VNQ. Combined, they comprise the entire US economy. I only use the last letter of each ETF (for example, "B" is the XLB, "C" is "XLC" etc.). The bottom panel uses the last letter of the following ETFs: IWC, IWM, IJH, SPY, QQQ, DIA, and OEF. Together, these represent the entire spectrum of US indexes from small to mega-cap). A horizontal line in a column indicates that all ETFs below that level are negative.

The following trends are apparent:

Technology and consumer discretionary ETFs are strengthening. Health care is gaining Utilities and consumer staples -- two key defensive sectors -- are gaining traction The three key reflation sector ETFs (basic materials, industrials, and financials) are still weakening Larger-caps are now leading the market Smaller-caps have not only lost ground but were down in the shorter time-frames.

This week there are several key economic releases.

The BLS releases the latest inflation data on Tuesday:

The left chart shows total CPI while the right chart shows core CPI. Both numbers spiked in the latest report and are projected to run hot for the remainder of the year.

The BLS releases PPI on Wednesday.

Like CPI, PPI (in blue) spiked in the latest report. However, core PPI (in red) has been tame.

The Federal Reserve releases the latest Beige Book on Wednesday.

The Federal Reserve releases industrial production on Thursday:

Industrial production has returned to levels last attained in 2016-2018.

The Census Bureau releases retail sales on Friday.

Thanks to federal spending, retail sales quickly rebounded last Spring. They are now just shy of 5-year highs.

The G-20 are still concerned about the virus:

The G-20's uneasy outlook underscores how its immediate challenge remains steering the world out of the worst crisis in living memory even as longer-term matters such as rewriting a century-old tax system or environmental concerns fill its agenda. "With a dangerous wave of a highly transmissible variant now making its way across the globe, the pandemic remains the fundamental risk facing the world," International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a statement after the meeting.

With rising caseloads in Latin American and Africa, this shouldn't be surprising.

Let's take a look at today's performance tables: From Stockcharts.com

On the plus side, the markets closed higher. Large-caps enjoyed the largest gains; smaller-caps were up modestly; treasuries were down fractionally. In the larger-scheme, there's not much to get excited about in these numbers; the largest gain was .39%. From Stockcharts.com

There's a bit more to get excited about in the sector performance table. Financials gained a little more than 1%; real estate advanced .85%; communication services rose .72%. Defensive sectors are inter-mixed in the above table.

Here are today's charts from the author's Quotetracker:

The SPY and DIA came out of the gate with a decent move higher and held onto gains for the entire session. The QQQ -- which was the top-performer on the day -- gapped at the open, consolidated gains, and then ended the session with a second move higher. The IWM was lower at the open but eked out gains by the close.

Let's see if this trend continues tomorrow. Pay particular attention to the CPI report. If it surprises to the upside, I'd expect selling pressure.