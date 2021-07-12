ipopba/iStock via Getty Images

The payments sector has been a great place to invest over the last few years, but investors need to be selective going forward. Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) is back in growth mode as a leading integrated payments processing solutions provider, but the stock is richly valued after already rallying to $100. My investment thesis is Neutral on the stock until Shift4 dips.

Retail Hit

Shift4 was one of the few payments companies hit hard by the COVID-19 lockdowns. The company is highly reliant on restaurants and the hospitality space causing payments volumes to plunge last Q2 by nearly 30% sequentially to just $4.2 billion. The April payments volumes were down 51% from the 2019 levels.

The company is now back in growth mode as Q1 payments volumes hit $8.0 billion, up 70% from the $4.7 billion reported back in the same quarter in 2019. Shift4 continues to add businesses to the merchant lineup and now has catalysts to move beyond traditional retail clients and saw payment volumes surpass $1 billion weekly in June.

In early 2021, the company acquired VenueNext to enter the payments space for stadiums, theme parks, and concert venues. Shift4 has added deals for Petco Park and Nationals Park to provide the payments solutions for the San Diego Padres and Washington Nationals, respectively.

In addition, a recent deal with BetMGM has the company entering the payments market for online gambling and sports betting. These markets are in major growth mode as states quickly approve plans for online gambling and sports betting in order to drive tax revenues.

Also, the payments company is growing due to the addition of new merchants with the Shift4 Shop product growing the amount of web stores on the payments platform since the purchase of 3dcart last November. The company provides a complete e-commerce solution to get websites online and has grown the web stores from 14,000 to 35,000 by April.

As restaurant and hospitality areas have returned close to normal operations, the payments growth is actually coming from these additional customers. Shift4 as seen the majority of growth from these new venues and merchants joining the platform as much as previous customers growing beyond 2019 payment volumes.

Understanding the Business Model

As with a lot of payments firms, Shift4 has to pay substantial transaction fees. For these reasons, investors are usually better off valuing the company based on net or adjusted revenues to strip out these transaction costs.

For Q1, the company reported gross revenues of $239 million, but the costs of sales were $188 million reducing the gross profit to just $52 million. The network or transactions fees were $142 million or nearly 60% of gross revenues.

How investors look at revenues clearly alter the valuation of the stock. Shift4 provided the following financial outlook for 2021 with gross revenue of $1.25 billion and adjusted revenues of just $485 million.

Source: Shift4Payments Q1'21 presentation

The stock has a market cap of nearly $8 billion placing the stock valuation at 6.4x gross revenue and 16.1x adjusted revenues. The investment picture is vastly different here looking at the revenue picture from the adjusted perspective. The company only has $485 million in annual revenue from which to actually generate a profit.

Naturally, the company is adjusted EBITDA profitable so investors can just use this figure to cut through the clutter. At a 2021 adjusted EBITDA target of $168 million, Shift4 already generates an EBITDA margin of 35% on adjusted revenues placing the company in the position of limited margin expansion unlike most growth stories in the payments sector.

The company even has net debt of ~$250 million and spent over $13 million on interest expense in the last quarter. A lot of the adjusted EBITDA profit is quickly burned by the unusually high invest expenses for a payments firm.

Even without considering the debt picture, Shift4 trades at ~47x adjusted EBITDA targets. Analysts have the company growing gross revenues in the range of 30% over the next few years so the sock isn't grossly overvalued here. With the struggles to top $100 on multiple occasions, new investors should look for a lower entry point to make a long term investment.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Shift4 has a promising business model and growth trajectory in the payments area. The stock is rather aggressively priced here, but any 10% to 15% dip in Shift4 could provide an ideal entry point in a solid payments growth story.