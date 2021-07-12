Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Alvaro Romero as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) is a wonderful company at an unfair price. Even though its shares have fallen more than 35% since all-time highs, the company is still expensive. However, ChargePoint is in the right place at the right time; investors should consider whether their huge market share and promising environment are worth the risks.

ChargePoint As A Company

I want to clear some misconceptions about the company. ChargePoint is not a charge point operator, they sell hardware and software as a cloud subscription platform. Therefore, ChargePoint does not own or operate any charging station. They provide their customers with the means to operate the stations themselves. Who are ChargePoint clients? Three groups: Commercial, fleet, and residential.

The assumption that there will be little demand for outside charging is another common misconception, not everyone will do garage-charging. I want to look at both America and Europe to prove my point of view:

America & Europe

About 80% of charging takes place at home or at work, however, only 4 in 10 Americans have a garage. Based on the average cost of an electric vehicle ($55,600) and the US News breakdown on income class for 2019, upper-middle class, upper-class, and some middle class income people are the ones who can comfortably afford a garage and an electric vehicle. This trend will reverse in the future when electric vehicle prices become more affordable for the lower class, working class, and the rest of the middle class. These classes are much bigger than the two upper classes previously mentioned, and they will need no-garage chargers.

Europe is a different story. Electric vehicles are a perfect fit for us because we live in cities where we do not need an enormous range. We will need to build a huge infrastructure in our cities though because most of us cannot have a garage, and the ones who have one have it outside the house, or they have a common garage with the neighbors.

Despite many articles about how behind America is in EV adoption compared to Europe, America will surpass us soon. I will give you a few reasons:

Many Europeans do not even have a car or are not planning to buy one.

Public transport in the cities is great and affordable for many.

There is a ridiculous quantity of low-cost flights between European countries.

Hence, while I would like more diversification in ChargePoint’s revenues, I am not worried that most of it comes from North America.

Range is the key. America is behind Europe in EV sales because Europeans do not need an excessive range. When we move inside our country, the distances are short. When we move outside, we use low-cost flights; they are cheaper. Americans care a lot about range because they spend several hours driving during long trips, much more than Europeans. Thus, I expect American EV industry to be booming with the infrastructure plans and the range increase (Figure 4). In fact, five out of 10 Americans surveyed said that the lack of public charging infrastructure is the factor that most concern them about buying an EV.

Will The Volume Arrive?

There are a lot of charging spots, and there will be more. The question is, will the volume arrive? Is all this infrastructure necessary?

Concerning the infrastructure, yes. People are reluctant to change; it is an intelligent move to build the infrastructure as soon as possible to make people trust the capacity to drive and charge wherever they want, and then wait for the volume to arrive.

Regarding the volume, yes, it will arrive. Many automakers have committed to go full electric by 20xx and almost all of them are already selling EVs.

General Motors (GM): full electric by 2035

Toyota (TM): half of its sales from electric vehicles by 2025

Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY): 40% of its global fleet on EVs by 2030

Volvo (OTCPK:VLVLY): 50% of its global sales from EVs by 2025

BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY): half of its sales will be zero emission by 2030

Honda (HMC): 100% of North America sales will be EVs by 2040

Jaguar (TTM): all-electric by 2025

Ford (F): all-electric in Europe by 2030

Mitsubishi (OTCPK:MSBHF): 50% of its global sales from EVs by 2030

And many more. I believe the sentiment around EV sales growth is far from reality. People do not realize how quickly is this going to happen in developed countries where governments are supporting this change with new policies and grants.

Many bearish theses will show you pictures like this, where it shows how EV sales account for approximately 60% of global vehicle sales by 2040. Ignore them.

We have to look at the picture above. Why? As this is a ChargePoint analysis, we need to focus on where the ChargePoint revenues come from: North America and Europe, not Asia or Africa. As you can see, they forecast EV sales by 2040 in Europe to be over 80% and 73% more or less in Canada and the US.

Growth & Market Share

Source: Reports and Data

We have to subtract the APAC region from the 38.6 CAGR because ChargePoint does not sell there. Consequently, a conservative CAGR for Europe and North America would be 30%. 30% growth in the charging market pledges a wonderful future for ChargePoint.

The commitment of governments and companies to go all-electric guarantees the growth of the charging industry. Furthermore, ChargePoint has first mover advantage, which makes the company a compelling long-term growth story.

There are many ideas that ChargePoint can develop, like their dual port charger (CT4000 Family), which allows customers to use 2 ports from the same power supply, or their ChargePoint DC fast chargers, which allows you to charge faster than the AC level 2 stations. Forbes has named ChargePoint HomeFlex charger the best Home EV charger for 2021.

ChargePoint As A Stock

You must be wondering why the title of the article is “Why I sold ChargePoint” if I have only written positive arguments about the company. ChargePoint as a company is a straightforward growth story. As a stock, it is not so easy. Let’s look at the valuations.

Quite steep multiples for all three companies. Blink (BLNK) is out of the conversation. I have done no analysis and I do not have any Beam (BEEM) shares; it is a micro-cap with less than 400K average trading volume valued at 28x sales. I cannot imagine where it would go if people started noticing the company. Perhaps it is a good bet for certain people but if I were to choose, I would pick the industry leader, ChargePoint. Still, 50x forward sales is an unjustified premium despite being the industry leader.

To get a fair value, I have done a 10-year discounted cash flow model under the following assumptions:

Concerning revenue, I took the 60% revenue CAGR (21-26) forecasted by ChargePoint in the investors presentation (page 31). After such high growth years, I expect revenue growth to decrease progressively until 2030. ChargePoint could also sell chargers to international clients (no NA or EU) and benefit from their late adoption.

Regarding EBITDA, the company estimates at least 16% (page 31) EBITDA margin in 2026; I estimate that EBITDA margin can reach 25% in 2030 because of an improving annual recurring revenue in their high margin software business.

As to Free Cash Flow, ChargePoint is an asset-light business; they do not own or manage the stations, they just sell them. In addition, ChargePoint has its services and software segments, which have quite excellent margins as you can see in the table below. Hence, I do not expect capital expenditures to delay positive free cash flow. ChargePoint believes they will have positive EBITDA by 2024 (page 31); I expect positive Free Cash Flow when the charging systems revenue growth slows down and the software subscription revenue, which we can consider annual recurring revenue, surpasses or equals the chargers revenue, in 2025-26.

Segment Q1 2021 Revenue Cost of revenue Gross Margin % of total Revenues Networked charging systems 26800 23742 11.41% 66.1% Subscriptions 10824 5640 47.9% 26.71% Other 2886 1911 33.78% 7.12% Total 40510 31293 22.75% 100%

The discount rate is 15%, which is my minimum required rate of return for companies like ChargePoint. I attached a second discounted cash flow model below with 12.5% discount rate for more risk-tolerant investors.

Source: Author

I want to clarify that there are tons of assumptions in this model, which is why I used a discount rate of 15%. It gives a $20 share price as of today, 12.5% gives $25/share. That is the price range in which I consider ChargePoint a buy, between $20 and $25, depending on investor sentiment and the situation of the economy, rates, etc.

Risks

The major risk is ChargePoint failing to meet or beat expectations. Even in my $20-$25 price range, we are still paying high multiples for the company. Hence, investors will demand growth. The stock price will only increase if ChargePoint can beat estimates over the next several years. Earnings and expectations drive stock prices, the multiples don't.

If the electric vehicle market does not grow as expected, ChargePoint may encounter problems to grow. For instance, difficulties in the Europe expansion, which is an important part of ChargePoint's plans, could happen.

Reuters reported that the CEO of ChargePoint, Pasquale Romano, during the Web Summit in Lisbon, Portugal said:

Inconsistent requirements for charging stations across Europe are keeping the infrastructure for electric cars from growing as fast as it could.

Europe can be an obstacle in ChargePoint expansion, as all 44 European nations have different laws, regulations, taxes, etc. Having to adapt to each country being a new player is a tough mission.

The end of government incentives would definitely be a problem for ChargePoint. While I do not think this will happen soon, investors should know that at today's prices we need incentives to help the EV industry grow. The US government is working towards a new $12,500 tax credit, which has the standard $7,500 plus $2,500 if made in America and another $2,500 if a union represents the plant's workforce.

ChargePoint is currently the market leader. Though new competitors will enter the market and existing competitors will expand, it is likely that ChargePoint will lose some market share. ChargePoint major competitors are Blink, Beam, EVBox, EVgo (EVGO), Greenlots (AMS:RDSA), Volterio, and all the local European companies that will grow in each country.

Price volatility will happen; hence, I do not recommend buying ChargePoint to investors who are not used to it. Despite the $615 million cash position that the company holds, it is probable that ChargePoint will raise cash through share offerings to fund its operations.

Takeaway

I sold all my shares at $34.45; I love ChargePoint business model, and I am looking forward to buying the stock in the near term when its price comes down. The market has given us the opportunity of buying ChargePoint stock at $20/$21 three times year to date. I believe we will have another opportunity soon.