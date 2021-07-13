Bill Pugliano/Getty Images News

Investment thesis

DENSO Corporation (OTCPK:DNZOY) is positioned for growth with auto electrification, exposure to ASEAN markets and potential for corporate restructuring to boost margins. Free cash flow generation is predictable and the balance sheet is well-capitalized and asset-rich including long-term investments. We are bullish on the shares.

Quick primer

DENSO is the world's second largest auto parts supplier and affiliated to the Toyota Group. Its key peers are Germany's Bosch (unlisted with top global market share), number three player Canada's Magna International (MGA) and Germany's Continental (OTCPK:CTTAF) (number 4) and ZF (unlisted) (number 5). Sales to the Toyota Group accounted for 51% of FY3/2021 sales, and Toyota Motor (TM) owns a 24% stake.

FY3/2021 sales by customer

FY3/2021 sales by product

FY3/2021 sales by region

Key financials

Our objectives

DENSO's core earnings drivers include powertrain systems for internal combustion engines (ICE). In this piece we want to assess the following:

how the company is preparing for mainstream auto electrification.

outlook for the medium term.

We will take each one in turn.

Aiming to become an eco-tech leader

With the increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), auto-parts suppliers are expected to face some difficulty as they transition from ICE to EVs. Thankfully, there has been some time to prepare and DENSO has taken a relatively conservative approach, unsurprisingly similar to the path taken by its key customer Toyota Motor. The Toyota group overall sees the shift to electrification not in one fell swoop but in stages that will incorporate hybrid electric vehicles (HEV), plugin hybrids (PHEV), full battery EVs (BEV) and fuel cell EVs (FCEV). Pushing the hybrid agenda makes economic sense as this still involves ICE technology, but the company is said to be winning new accounts for HEV as OEMs begin to shift towards decarbonization. DENSO had JPY500 billion/$4.5 billion worth of electrification sales in FY3/2021 (10% of total), and this is planned to double in FY3/2026 as demand grows for parts such as inverters.

Another growth driver is ADAS (advanced driver-assistance systems) where the company generated JPY320 billion/$2.9 billion sales in FY3/2021 - the aim is to grow this to JPY500 billion/$4.5 billion by FY3/2026. There are no definitive plans to provide autonomous driving, but the current line-up of products include millimeter-wave radar sensors, head-up displays and stereo vision sensors.

In terms of improving the sales mix to drive profitability improvements as well as increasing market share, DENSO is aiming to utilize its software expertise to offer integrated systems to its OEM customers. This has a key advantage - allowing the development of products that have multiple functionality (e.g. engine control units that function for connected car and safety) which helps in establishing an industry-standard platform business (and boosts the chances of winning non-Toyota business).

Although not as material, the company is also beginning to scale its non-automotive business offerings with factory automation, agriculture robotics and products related to a circular economy (such as CO2 recovery and recycling).

With the above factors in mind, we believe DENSO is positioned well to grow its business as an eco-tech leader in the auto-parts space.

Next we look at the medium term outlook.

A few levers to pull

With tailwinds from electrification and ADAS, there are areas of high earnings visibility for the business. However, there are other initiatives at the company which should help drive growth for the medium term.

The first is productivity improvements. DENSO itself is a large company with over 170,000 staff worldwide (with 200 subsidiaries and 88 affiliates) and there is scope for streamlining costs. Management is considering the consolidation or closure of its numerous group companies. The number of partner suppliers have been reduced in order to improve productivity and to reduce reworks. Software development spending is becoming more efficient, and expectations are that there will be lower than pre-pandemic spending for items such as business trips.

On a regional basis the company expects growth to be strong in the ASEAN region. Although it has been hard hit by the pandemic, we believe DENSO's focus in countries such as Indonesia, the Phillippines and Vietnam will be longer term growth drivers for the business.

The well-capitalized balance sheet may mean if the Toyota group underwent any major overhauls, DENSO would remain one of the key elements still standing after any reshuffle. Recently it made a group company a wholly-owned subsidiary (Jeco - maker of automotive clocks and other display devices), and increased its stake in mobility platform developer Ridecell as well as EV car-sharing service startup Envoy. There is scope for growth via M&A as capital is deployed, both to streamline as well as to gain access to adjacent market opportunities.

From the above we surmise that DENSO is positioned to deliver sustainable growth through changes seen in the industry with CASE themes (connected, autonomous, shared and electric).

Balance sheet

DENSO's capex requirements are not that large (10-year average 8% of annual sales) and the company is good at free cash flow generation. At FY3/2021 the company still had a slight net cash position despite a marked fall in free cash flow generation. If we look at how capital has been allocated over the last 10 years, we see that the majority has been to shareholder returns.

Capital allocation (cumulative) over the last 10 years

The balance sheet is well-capitalized, allowing for the business to remain relatively self-funded. The debt issuance came primarily in FY3/2021 as a response to the pandemic to shore up liquidity.

It is also worth noting that there is an asset-rich balance sheet, with long-term investments worth JPY1.8 trillion/$16.4 billion which makes up 45% of book value of the company.

Valuation

On consensus estimates the shares are trading on reported EPS PER FY3/2022 16.6x with a free cash flow yield of 3.9% and dividend yield of 1.9%. PBR multiple is 1.5x.

When compared to Magna both adjusted PER and free cash flow yield look expensive - for FY12/2021 12.0x and 6.4% respectively. On a PBR basis the multiple is 2.0x.

What we find interesting is that Magna has consistently been a well-managed company particularly in terms of performance metrics such as ROE and is geared with a net debt position (to bring down total cost of capital). These have not been DENSO's strong points, but conversely there is a lot of room for improvements if desired.

Risks

Downside risk in the short term comes from a tight supply in semiconductors which may drive up costs hampering margins, and also limited auto production by OEMs which will lower sales volumes.

Operating expenses are planned not to recover to pre-pandemic levels, but management has stated that some areas of spending will have to ramp YoY in FY3/2022 as business conditions start to normalize (e.g. logistics costs). This may limit the level of cost streamlining that the business is targeting.

Upside risk comes from DENSO winning more HEV business from Chinese OEMs as this is seen as a better fit to the initial steps to decarbonization as opposed to BEVs which can be seen as cost-prohibitive for most consumers.

The longer-term upside risk comes from growing influence and adoption of fuel cell EVs as a longer-term solution. Battery EVs have a problem as making the lithium-ion batteries is a 'dirty' process with a large carbon footprint. However, the infrastructure for this remains highly limited.

Conclusion

DENSO is a leader in auto parts and is well positioned for growth in a decarbonization market. It is well-capitalized, has predictable free cash flow generation and is asset-rich. From this angle the shares are attractive, but valuations especially relative to Magna (apart from PBR) look expensive. However, DENSO's shares have not underperformed Magna significantly over the last 3 years - its balance sheet and asset base have some appeal.

Historically the company has made limited efforts to show itself in a better light by improving performance metrics such as ROE and ROIC, and stuck to limited debt funding to manage cost of capital - will this change? Management is making more noise about portfolio management to improve returns but we are not entirely convinced this is the case. There is no doubt value in the business and the potential for improvement is high, but as investors gaining access to it may still take time.

On balance, we believe DENSO offers an opportunity to invest in auto decarbonization with exposure to Toyota as well as other world-class OEMs. With an attractive consensus free cash flow yield of 5.4% into FY3/2023 we are bullish on the shares.