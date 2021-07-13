Marcin Klapczynski/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction to Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) is an early-stage oncology company with multiple therapies in the works. They have a diverse pipeline, but only 3/5 of their assets are currently in clinical trials. While two of their assets have been licensed out to Big Pharma, their early stage and limited efficacy for two of their assets make me pass for the time being.

Surface Oncology: A Diverse, but Early Pipeline

Surface’s pipeline (Fig. 1) contains several assets targeting multiple pathways involved tumor growth, proliferation, and effect on the immune system. Due to the diversity of the pipeline, I will be analyzing each therapeutic individually.

Fig. 1: Overview of Surface Oncology’s pipeline. Adapted from here.

Surface Oncology and SRF617

SRF617 is an antibody that blocks the activity of an enzyme known as CD39 that is expressed on the surface of multiple cell types within the tumor microenvironment. CD39 binds a molecule known as ATP, which is released from dying or stressed cells, and converts it to a similar molecular called AMP. This AMP is then converted into its final state, adenosine, by another enzyme known as CD73. Normally, this released (aka extracellular) ATP is pro-inflammatory and leads to the activation and recruitment of multiple immune populations. However, the immune system is often balanced by activating inhibitory responses. While ATP can promote immune activation, adenosine can dampen it. Under normal circumstances, this “yin and yang” equilibrium helps to prevent too much inflammation and tissue damage, but also allows the immune system to attack and eradicate the threat. Cancer however can hijack this response to prevent a proper immune response. Due to the inherent nature of cancer (i.e. tissue damage and remodeling, necrosis, and hypoxia), many of the cells found within the tumor microenvironment increase levels of CD39. Tumor cells, immune cells, vascular cells, and other “support” cells (known as fibroblasts) show enhanced CD39 expression. More CD39 means more AMP, and therefore more immune-suppressive adenosine. Blocking CD39 function shows a pleotropic effect on immune cells, significantly enhancing their anti-cancer function.

The pre-clinical rationale for targeting CD39 is solid as its inhibition can result in enhanced anti-tumor activity across multiple immune cells. However, as with most parts of the immune system, there are multiple competing and overlapping pathways. Targeting just a single pathway is likely not going to be efficacious. As such, SRF617 is being tested as a monotherapy during a dose-escalation Phase I followed by combination therapy in multiple cancers (Fig. 2).

Fig. 2: Overview of Surface Oncology’s pipeline. Adapted from company presentation at 39th Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference.

As I alluded to before, targeting just a single immune-suppressive pathway is not likely to be very efficacious. The effect is clearly evident from monotherapy efficacy results as 0% of patients had a partial response with only 37% having stable disease (Fig. 3). While the monotherapy efficacy results are quite poor, the safety is excellent with no dose-limiting toxicities with zero severe treatment-related adverse events.

Fig. 3: Overview of SRF617’s efficacy. Adapted from company presentation.

Luckily, Surface is combining SRF617 with other drugs in additional trials (Fig. 2). Surface is focusing on pancreatic, gastric, and prostate cancer. The choice of pancreatic and prostate cancer is honestly puzzling. Gastric cancer has generally been amendable to immunotherapy so the combination and trial makes sense. However, pancreatic cancer is an incredibly difficult cancer to show much of anything in. A recent summary succinctly summed up immunotherapy in pancreatic cancer as the following: “…results have uniformly been disappointing”. Pre-clinical data from pancreatic cancer hasn’t been the best, as combination treatment with SRF617 just slowed down cancer growth a bit more than chemotherapy alone (Fig. 4). Surface has also highlighted an unconfirmed partial response in their pancreatic cancer cohort in a patient that was previously treated with a chemotherapy regime known as FOLFIRINOX. However, I wouldn’t put too much weight on this one patient as the chemotherapy used in combination with SRF617 can give a respectable response rate alone after FOLFIRINOX (1, 2).

Fig. 4: Effect of SRF617 in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer in vivo. Adapted from company presentation at 39th Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference.

Prostate cancer is a much more indolent disease, and depending on the type of patients, often is quite responsive to treatments and has a much slower time to progression, making early efficacy results hard to interpret. I’m less bearish for SRF617 in prostate than pancreatic, but data maturity is going to take a while. Upcoming interim data and information on the type of patients in the trial is going to impact my opinion significantly.

Surface Oncology and SRF388

SRF388 is an antibody that binds to and blocks the function of a cytokine known as IL-27. Surface’s rationale is that IL-27 has been shown to induce immune-inhibitory receptors on tumor cells while potentially inhibiting anti-tumor cytokine production by immune cells. However, the one issue is that IL-27 is not strictly pro-tumorigenic. In fact, numerous other studies have shown that IL-27 can be anti-tumorigenic (Fig. 5). Instead of blocking IL-27, other groups have demonstrated that expressing IL-27 can promote immune activation and tumor regression. In fact, a recent paper demonstrated that delivery of IL-27 directly to the tumor (via a viral vector) can be therapeutic.

Fig. 5: Pro- and anti-tumorigenic effects of IL-27. Adapted from here.

So why the discordant results? Well, short answer: cancer immunology is complicated. The long answer is that, like I mentioned before, the immune system has multiple overlapping pathways leading to a situation where the context is king. IL-27 can be pro- or anti-tumorigenic depending on which immune cell and in which cancer it is expressed. Cancer is an incredibly heterogeneous disease, with significant variability between patients who even have the same type of cancer. As you can imagine this leads to an incredibly varied response. Surface believes they have found a subset of cancers that might be amendable to SRF388: hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) and renal cell carcinoma (RCC). However, the pre-clinical data isn’t very strong in my opinion. SRF388 only showed strong activity in their HCC mouse model at doses higher than what would be the highest dose being tested in humans (Fig. 6). More so, SRF388 only partially inhibited lung metastases with no effect on the primary tumor in their RCC model.

Fig. 6: Overview of SRF388’s clinical trial design. Adapted from company presentation.

Their early clinical data doesn’t seem that promising either. Their initial data is in a basket of multiple cancers, including RCC, one of their key indications. However, they observed only one partial response for an overall response rate of 6% (Fig. 7). Moreover, the patient who had the partial response had lung cancer, not RCC. Overall, I’m too optimistic for SRF388. The biology behind IL-27 clearly indicates a dual role in both supporting and inhibiting tumor growth, which in turn makes it a relatively poor target in my opinion as the exact mechanisms behind its pleiotropic effects have not been fully elucidated. The pre-clinical and clinical efficacy so far appears to be mixed at best, further putting a damper on the asset.

Fig. 7: Overview of SRF388’s efficacy. Adapted from company presentation.

Surface Oncology’s Other Assets: SRF114, NZV930, and SRF813

The rest of Surface’s are still quite early, with only NVZ930 currently in the clinic (though no clinical data has been released). NZV930 targets the same pathway as SRF617, but goes after another enzyme known as CD73. The mechanism of action behind SRF617 and NVZ930 is quite similar, so I’d expect the outcome of either asset to be linked together. If SRF617 fails, it's likely NVZ930 will as well (similarly if one succeeds). Multiple other groups are targeting the CD73 axis as well, so clinical readouts from their trials will be an important indicator of potential success of NZV930 as well.

SRF114 targets a receptor known as CCR8 that is expressed on a type of cancer supporting immune cell known as a T regulatory (T reg ) cell. The hypothesis is that by eliminating these T regs , the other parts of the immune system would be better able to control tumor growth. I covered the biology and implications of targeting CCR8 in one of the previous articles on Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE). Overall, I have mixed feelings due to potential autoimmunity toxicity and lackluster clinical data from previous attempts at targeting T regs , but I’ll be following Jounce’s progress as that will inform the likelihood of success of SRF114.

The last asset is SRF813, an antibody that blocks PVRIG, an inhibitory receptor that blocks the function of T cells and another type of immune cell known as natural killer (NK) cells. The asset is still pre-clinical with very limited public data. Nothing about the pre-clinical data so far strikes me as worrisome, but given its early stage I will be holding out on a more detailed analysis until more data becomes available.

Financial, Outlook, and Conclusions

Surface’s last corporate update in March pegged their cash runway until 2023 with $175 million in the bank as of December 2020. However, their last SEC update on March 31 gave remaining balance of ~$100 million with ~$70 million in marketable securities. Like with biotechs, Surface will need to raise funds to continue operations until one or more of their assets are commercialized. Given their current burn rate, I’d expect a raise sometime by the end of this year or early next year. However, Surface has licensed out two of their early-stage assets (NZV930 and SRF813). Milestone payments are typically generated once the asset hits certain stages such as beginning Phase I, certain efficacy measurements, etc. Since both NZV930 and SRF813 are both early-stage, it’s conceivable that GSK and/or Novartis will be making an additional payment sometime before the next raise, potentially decreasing the money needed and lessening future shareholder dilution.

Partner Asset Deal Novartis (NVS) NZV930 $70 mil upfront (2016), $525 mil in milestones. Tiered royalties on annual net sales. GSK (GSK) SRF813 $85 mil upfront (2020), $730 mil in milestones. Tiered royalties on annual net sales.

Their market cap reached a peak of near $600 million earlier this year, but has fallen (as with most biotechs) close to $300 million today, implying a total enterprise valuation of ~$130 million. If their market cap was closer to $600 million, I’d be a lot more bearish as I think they will hit some choppy waters with SRF617 and SRF388 in the near future. However, an enterprise valuation of $130 million makes the situation more palpable, especially with five assets (two of which have been licensed out). In the end, it would only take one winner for their valuation to increase significantly, but I’m going to be sitting on the sidelines until more data (particularly for their pre-clinical assets) arrives.