Guido Mieth/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Buying dividend aristocrats on dips is one of the surefire ways to generate long-term wealth. While the overall market continues to rise, there is always value to be had if one is willing to look.

This brings me to MDU Resources (NYSE:MDU), which has declined in recent weeks and appears to be trading in a value range. In this article, I show why now may be a good time to add or increase exposure to this durable name, so let’s get started.

Why MDU Is A Buy

MDU Resources is based in North Dakota, and operates as a diversified utility, pipeline, and construction services company. It provides electric service to Montana, North and South Dakota, and Wyoming. It also distributes natural gas to Idaho, Minnesota, Oregon, and Washington. Lastly, it operates pipelines for natural gas transportation and underground storage, and in the trailing 12 months, MDU generated $785 billion in total revenue.

MDU sets itself apart from other utility companies in that it derives a significant portion of its revenue and EBITDA from its construction segment. In the prior fiscal year, 2020, MDU’s revenue split was 65/35 Construction/Regulated Energy delivery, and the EBITDA split was 56/44. This mix introduces more risk to the operating model, considering that the construction segment is more cyclical in nature than regulated utilities.

However, it also introduces more upside, given the higher potential for revenue acceleration compared to the slow and steady nature of the regulated business. This dynamic is reflected by MDU’s share price performance over the past 5 years. MDU has outperformed the Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU) over the past 5 years. Meanwhile, its stock price is also more susceptible to market downturns due to MDU’s exposure to construction.

MDU underperformed during the pandemic scare of last year, before taking off in Q4 of 2020 and surpassing the VPU.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

More recently, MDU’s stock price has taken a dip, since reaching near $35 in May. While the overall market has become rather overheated in recent weeks, MDU’s price action has been far more muted. This is reflected by MDU’s RSI score of 45, which indicates that it’s leaning more towards oversold territory. It’s also seen solid support very close to the current level. As such, I don’t see MDU’s stock price going much lower without an earnings surprise or an overall market decline.

(Source: StockCharts)

MDU maintains solid profitability, achieving a B grade by Seeking Alpha relative to the sector. This is driven by an A grade for return on equity, with a 14% return, comparing favorably to the 10% sector median, and an A grade for return on total capital, with 6.7% compared to the 4.1% sector median.

Meanwhile, MDU’s strong performance continued in Q1’21, with the regulated utility business growing its earnings by 7.3% YoY to $46.9M, driven by higher demand for natural gas storage services. Additionally, I’m also encouraged by the construction segment hitting record first quarter earnings of $29.8M, nearly double the $16.8M earned in Q1’20. This was driven by particularly high demand for high tech and utility-related construction services.

Looking forward, I see continued strength for the construction segment, especially for industries like high-tech amid the greater need to support remote working infrastructure. This should continue in a post-pandemic world, as companies and their employees have adapted to the flexibility and increased productivity that remote work can bring. This is reflected by the robust $2.1 billion in construction backlog that MDU has, thereby giving it a long runway for growth.

Plus, this backlog doesn’t include potential benefits from the passage of a federal infrastructure bill, as noted by management during the recent conference call:

We are excited about the opportunities in front of us both of our business platforms present. The discussion surrounding a new federally funded infrastructure package, while not built into any of our forecasts for this year, is a positive development that could provide substantial longer-term growth opportunities for both platforms of businesses.

Lastly, the recent winter storm Uri that affected Texas early this year has highlighted the potential pitfalls of relying too heavily on renewable infrastructure. MDU stands to benefit, as it has seen stronger customer demand for natural gas storage services.

Plus, in June, MDU received approval from FERC (Federal Energy Regulatory Commission) for the construction of a $260M project to build two pipelines (62 miles and 20 miles in length) that would transport 250M cf/day of natural gas from the Bakken region. I view this as being a win for both MDU and the environment, as this energy can now be utilized rather than being flared into the atmosphere, as it's being done now.

Balance Sheet, Dividends and Valuation

MDU maintains a strong balance sheet with a BBB+ credit rating from S&P. Its net debt balance has held steady over the past 2 years and currently sits at $2.37 billion.

It has a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.7x, sitting far below the 6.0x level that I prefer to see for pure-play utilities, and below the 3.0x level for non-utility C-Corporations. As such, I see MDU’s leverage ratio as being well-within safe range considering the durable income that it receives from the regulated side of its business.

This lends support to MDU’s 2.7% dividend yield, which carries an A+ safety rating from Seeking Alpha. It comes with a low payout ratio of 39.8%. While meaningful dividend growth has been lacking in recent years, I see potential for it to pick up given the aforementioned tailwinds in the construction and gas pipelines business. As such, I see MDU maintaining its dividend aristocrat status for the foreseeable future.

Turning to valuation, I find MDU to be attractive at the current price $31.41 with a blended PE of 15.3, sitting well below its normal PE of 19.4 over the past decade.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Analysts estimate 5-10% annual EPS growth over the next 2+ years. Plus, MDU has given earnings surprises in 7 out of the 8 prior quarters, with the lone miss happening during the initial pandemic quarter of last year.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Analysts have a consensus Buy rating, with a price target of $38, implying a potential 20% upside. Should MDU trade at its aforementioned normal PE, the stock would have a potential 27% upside from the current price.

Of course, no investment is risk-free, and the following points are worth considering:

A renewed COVID-19 surge could impact utility services consumption from business customers, and impact the construction segment as well.

Inflation concerns could result in share price declines, since utilities are perceived as being slower growing.

Renewable energy mandates may require MDU to accelerate capital investments in transitioning its energy base.

Investor Takeaway

MDU Resources has a diversified construction/utilities business that has weathered multiple economic cycles. It’s demonstrated strong resilience in the latest cycle, as evidenced by MDU’s total return surpassing that of the overall utility sector.

Looking forward, MDU is set to benefit from construction for the hi-tech sector in response to changing work patterns. Plus, the potential for a federal infrastructure bill and the latest FERC approval for gas pipelines serve as additional tailwinds. Meanwhile, MDU continues to pay a reliable and growing dividend. MDU remains a Buy for long-term growth and income.