vorDa/E+ via Getty Images

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) is a direct-to-patient telehealth provider with a portfolio of brands catering to different specialties like men's health, hair loss, and dermatology while set to expand into the primary care market. Telehealth benefited from an accelerated adoption during the pandemic - LifeMD has captured impressive growth with an increasing user base of subscribers to its platform representing a runway for recurring revenue.

While the company has not yet reached profitability, we are bullish on the stock which maintains a positive long-term outlook and trades at a discount to a peer group of telehealth companies. We believe the recent selloff in shares from highs in Q1 is a buying opportunity ahead of the company's upcoming namesake "LifeMD" primary care platform which will further boost growth.

(Seeking Alpha)

LFMD Financials Recap

LifeMD last reported Q1 earnings back in May with revenues reaching $18.2 million, up 323% year over year. Within that amount, the core telehealth product generated $13.3 million in sales representing 73% of the total while the company also has a separate unrelated subsidiary in "LegalSimpli" which contributed to $4.9 million in sales. For context, LifeMD owns an 86% stake in LegalSimpli from a 2018 strategic investment. LegalSimpli is a cloud-based software-as-a-service tool for editing, converting, splitting, and compressing PDF files recognized as a leading solution utilized by major corporations for workplace productivity. LifeMD notes that the segment generates strong cash flow and helps to diversify the overall business.

The story in Q1 was the increase in telehealth orders reaching 164,452, up 373% year-over-year. This was driven by a 252% increase in new patients along with solid retention of existing subscribers. Importantly, the growth is not just from a base effect compared to pre-pandemic levels but there was also a 41% increase in orders sequentially from Q4. The number of active subscribers in LegalSimpli was also up 197% y/y.

(Source: Company IR)

The top line momentum supported a 403% increase to the gross profit reaching $14.9 million, compared to $3.0 million. Favorably, the gross margin of 83% expanded by over 1300 basis points from 69% in the period last year driven by a greater share of prescription fulfillment. The takeaway here is that LifeMD remains in a high growth phase which means significant spending to support higher capacity. Q1 operating expenses of $26.8 million were up from $4.7 million in the same period last year, outpacing the revenue trend. By this measure, the adjusted EBITDA loss totaled -$8.9 million while the adjusted EPS loss of -$0.38 widened from -$0.22 in Q1 2020.

Going forward, the expectation is for the company to eventually benefit from a larger scale following a period of customer acquisition and expanding services. As the subscriber base grows, the impact will be to lower overall customer acquisition costs that will help to support profitability. Management is offering a 2021 revenue guidance between $90 million and $100 million, representing annual revenue growth of 141% to 168% versus the prior year.

(Source: Company IR)

The company ended the quarter with $13.4 million in cash and equivalents against zero long-term financial debt. That said, subsequent to the Q1 report, the company announced a $15 million debt offering to support growth through next year.

An Early Stage Growth Story

The key to understanding LifeMD is that the growth momentum thus far has been driven by its leadership in hair loss and men's health telemedicine as a specialty segment. With Shapiro MD, the company offers its own proprietary over-the-counter "OTC" products which are used in conjunction with prescription solutions as part of a comprehensive system to treat male and female hair loss. Subscribers sign up for a regular shipment of products like specialty shampoos, and supplements following a telemedicine consultation with a licensed doctor.

The Rex MD brand initially focused on erectile dysfunction treatment and is now expanding into skincare, mental health, and insomnia-related products. LifeMD estimates that hair loss and men's health represent a combined addressable market of over $363 billion, meaning simply capturing a small slice offers a huge opportunity. LifeMD has served over 320,000 patients thus far.

(Source: Company IR)

The expertise in these niche markets is backed by a technology platform connecting patients and licensed clinicians through a virtual meeting. LifeMD notes the ability to scale and expand into different services including the recently launched "Nava MD" which serves to distribute its proprietary OTC dermatology treatments. Finally, the LifeMD brand namesake is being used for an upcoming launch of a broader primary-care telemedicine platform which the company expects to go live in the coming months with the ability to operate in all 50 states. The result here is that the company is set to have a more diversified business with exposure to an addressable market of over $600 billion.

(Source: Company IR)

Management Responded to Short Sellers

Back in April, a short-seller report from "Culper Research" was enough to send shares about 16% lower at the time when LFMD stock was trading around $9.00. The group alleged that LifeMD was using unlicensed doctors to dispense OTC medications while also questioning the value of the company's technology infrastructure. LifeMD firmly denounced the report as a misrepresentation and filled with factual inconsistencies even releasing its own rebuttal. We highlight the quote below from an investor letter which serves to reaffirm the company's growth outlook and operating trends.

Culper Research’s “analysis” represents a juvenile attempt to comprehend the intricacies of direct-to-consumer marketing. To understand the Company’s performance, nothing speaks louder than actual, hard numbers. The numbers the unnamed Culper Research author misstates as “fact” do not reflect the actual performance of LifeMD.

Notably, a lawsuit against LifeMD filed following the short report has already been dismissed in May, allowing the company to move forward. Clearly, every stock has the potential decline in share price, and Culper Research is welcomed to have a bearish view on LFMD beyond any accusations of fraud. Our take is that LifeMD is indeed a leading telehealth platform benefiting from underlying tailwinds in broader healthcare and well-positioned to consolidate and gain its market share as part of what we believe to be a stronger bullish thesis.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

We are encouraged by LifeMD's Q1 results and expect the trends to continue. Getting past the period of volatility in shares which are down over 65% from its high in February, we believe the current level at a reset valuation represents an attractive reward to risk setup for long-term investors. A case can be made that LFMD at a peak of $33 was overstretched based on exuberant expectations. Nevertheless, we argue that the operating and financial outlook has actually improved in the period since considering the revised higher revenue guidance.

While telemedicine has been a growing market segment for several years, the pandemic served as a boost allowing patients to experience the convenience of online physician consultations and prescription delivery. In this regard, even as the pandemic ends, we expect the underlying market growth to remain resilient with a potentially stronger and longer-lasting positive impact on adoption.

The launch of the primary-care platform in the coming months will be a milestone for the company that will allow it to capture new growth opportunities and a potential catalyst for the stock. There is a sense that LifeMD will be able to leverage cross-selling opportunities from existing patient platforms that can represent a lifetime of recurring revenues. Patients familiar with the Shapiro MD and Rex MD platforms are already comfortable with the format and likely to remain loyal to the brand.

Is LFMD a Buy?

LifeMD trading at a market cap of $284 million against management's own guidance for revenues to approach $100 million this year implies a forward EV to revenue multiple of just 2.9x. Even considering the latest debt offering of $15 million, we estimate the forward EV to revenue ratio level is still around 3x, which we believe is very reasonable and attractive in the context of the growth momentum.

We highlight that LifeMD trades at a discount to other "telemedicine" stocks by the same forward EV to Revenue multiple including Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) at 12.5x, American Well Corp. (AMWL) at 7.4x, 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (ONEM) at 8.1x, and WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCPK:WLYYF) at 5.8x each, respectively.

Data by YCharts

While these companies are not necessarily directly comparable as they operate in different segments with varying company-specific strengths and weaknesses, LifeMD is our "value pick" in telehealth. Its lower valuation is likely related in part to its smaller size and currently negative earnings which add to its risk profile. Nevertheless, LifeMD also generated the highest revenue growth in the group during Q1 as the primary attraction.

We view the company's leadership in the specialty hair loss and men's health segment as a strength. There is also the dynamic that the investment in LegalSimpli SaaS business represents an additional level of intrinsic value for LifeMD adding to strategic options as it could choose to divest the business down the line, although nothing has been announced.

We rate LFMD as a buy with a price target for the year ahead of $15.00 representing a forward EV to revenue multiple of 4.2x based on the upper range of management revenue guidance. The bullish case is that growth can outperform expectations in the near term with a successful launch of the primary care telemedicine platform. We expect the valuation spread with peers in the segment to narrow.

Investors should be aware that the current micro-cap profile of the company and negative free cash flow places LifeMD into a speculative category. Even as the growth trends remain strong, the stock will remain volatile with extra sensitivity to long-term estimates. Weaker than expected results could pressure the stock going forward. Monitoring points for the upcoming Q2 earnings report will be trends in subscriber and telehealth orders. We'd like to see some more guidance in terms of adjusted EBITDA margins the company expects over the next few years.