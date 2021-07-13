Highwaystarz-Photography/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Kingspan (OTC:KGSPF) (OTCPK:KGSPY) is a world leader in building insulation and certain other construction-related products like smoke management and ventilation systems which contribute about 20% of the total revenue. But as about 80% of Kingspan’s revenue is generated through its insulation-related divisions, we should predominantly look at Kingspan as an insulation specialist rather than a general building materials supplier.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Kingspan is an Irish company and has a primary listing on the Dublin Stock Exchange. Kingspan is trading with KRX as its ticker symbol and with an average daily volume of almost 300,000 shares, interested investors should definitely focus on the Irish listing. The current market capitalization of Kingspan is just over 15B EUR. As Kingspan trades in EUR and reports its financial results in EUR, I will use the euro as base currency throughout this article.

Kingspan reported a very strong 2020 and had a brilliant start of the year

Although Kingspan definitely noticed a negative impact of the COVID pandemic, the chart above clearly shows the company regained its lost ground very fast and by August 2020 its share price was already trading above its pre-COVID levels. And now less than 1.5 years after the panic selling when the COVID pandemic was accelerating, the share price has more than doubled and is trading almost 50% higher than its pre-COVID high in 2020.

Before digging into the recent 2021 trading update, perhaps we should take a step back and have a look at the 2020 results and how the momentum seems to continue into 2021.

Source: Company presentation

In 2020, Kingspan reported a revenue of 4.6B EUR, which was approximately 2% lower than in the preceding year while the trading profit actually increased (and that trading profit was based on the repayment of COVID-related support it received throughout 2020), so last year definitely was a good year for Kingspan as it was really just the second quarter which was profoundly negatively impacted by the COVID pandemic.

We indeed see below how the gross profit came in at almost 1.4B EUR while the trading profit increased by almost 2% to 508M EUR despite seeing a 20M EUR increase in the operating costs.

Source: FY 2020 results announcement

It was perhaps a bit surprising to see the net finance expense increase from less than 21M EUR to 25M EUR. This was partly caused by a lower finance income, and the 10% higher finance expense was almost entirely related to the fluctuations in the value of derivatives. As you can see below, the interest expenses on notes and bank loans increased by just 0.8M EUR, mainly because Kingspan cashed up to avoid a liquidity crisis: Kingspan ended the year with 1.33B EUR in cash versus just 191M EUR as of the end of 2019. I expect the cash position to decrease again as Kingspan will reduce its indebtedness which will in turn reduce the interest expenses.

Source: FY 2020 results

Kingspan reported a net income of almost 385M EUR in FY 2020, of which just under 374M EUR was attributable to the shareholders of Kingspan. That represents an EPS of 2.06 EUR per share, up 1% compared to the 2.046 EUR in FY 2019.

One of the main reasons why Kingspan was quite attractive in the past is its excellent conversion rate to convert net income into free cash flow. 2020 wasn’t an exception and while the company reported an operating cash flow of almost 639M EUR, we need to make a few adjustments.

Source: Annual report 2020

First of all, the total positive impact from changes in the working capital position were about 104M EUR. Additionally, we need to deduct the 34M EUR in lease payments and 1M EUR in dividend payments to non-controlling interests. But we should also add back 15M EUR to the equation as Kingspan paid almost 90M EUR in taxes although it only owed about 75M EUR over FY2020.

So on an adjusted basis, the operating cash flow was 515M EUR (compared to 493M EUR in FY 2019, despite the higher interest expenses). And with a capex of 132M EUR, the free cash flow result came in at 383M EUR. A good result, and this represented an FCF per share of just under 2.10 EUR. A strong result in absolute numbers but with a share price trading at around 90 EUR/share, I’m not sure why anyone would want to buy this insulation specialist at a 2.5% free cash flow yield.

Of course, it’s wrong to judge a company using a backward-oriented focus and the future earnings are more important than what Kingspan has achieved in the past.

The market is likely rewarding Kingspan for what will likely be the best semester in the company’s history. In a recent trading update, Kingspan sounded extremely upbeat:

Source: Trading update

But in the same trading update, Kingspan is also warning for raw material inflation levels, which are peaking at record rates. This may have a negative impact on margins going forward but it looks like Kingspan is currently able to pass on the additional raw material expenses to its customers.

Investment thesis

Kingspan is off to an amazing start in 2021 and the recent guidance hike confirms the exceptionally strong momentum. However, it also looks like the entire building and construction sector is experiencing the tailwinds from a pent-up demand from 2020 resulting in a sharp demand increase in the first few months of 2021. While the impact of the pent-up demand may last for a few additional months and quarters, the visibility further down the road remains limited.

Kingspan is a very well-led company and has positioned itself in the growing insulation market. But at this point I’m not prepared to pay 40 times the free cash flow for Kingspan. Should the share price be dragged down during a general market correction I’ll have another look, but for now I’m on the sidelines. Please note, I’m not necessarily bearish on Kingspan, and I’m definitely not shorting. But the valuation is just too high to warrant initiating a position.