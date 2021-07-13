CharlieChesvick/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

It’s been almost a year since I last discussed Prysmian (OTCPK:PRYMY) here on Seeking Alpha, and I am long due for an update on this company as it digested the fallout of the COVID pandemic very well. Back in August last year, my investment thesis was based on the strong cash flows which would likely enable the company to reinstate the dividend which had been reduced by 50% in the first few weeks of the COVID pandemic. Prysmian is active in three divisions (energy, projects and telecom), of which the energy division is by far the most important as it represents almost 75% of the total revenue. Prysmian is one of the specialists to connect offshore wind farms to existing power grids and I anticipated an increasing demand for these services. While Prysmian has never been really cheap, it’s a company that deserves to be trading at a premium.

Prysmian has its primary listing in Italy where it’s trading on the Milan Stock Exchange with PRY as its ticker symbol. The average daily volume in Italy is approximately 900,000 shares per day, for a monetary value of almost 30M EUR. Investors should clearly try to use the company’s primary listing to trade in its shares. Prysmian currently has approximately 264M shares outstanding resulting in a market capitalization of just over 8.1B EUR.

The Q1 results confirm Prysmian is on the right track

Prysmian reported a revenue increase of approximately 10% in the first quarter, and announced about 4.6% of the revenue increase was related to organic growth. Although the energy division remains the most important division, Prysmian noticed a sharp uptick in its telecom segment where the organic growth rate was 11.4% (versus 3.4% in the energy segment). It’s also interesting the revenue increase in the telecom segment was accompanied by a margin expansion. As you can see below, the adjusted EBITDA increased from 48M EUR to 58M EUR, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 15.2% compared to 13.6% in Q1 2020. In the energy segment, the EBITDA margin remained unchanged at approximately 6%.

Prysmian reported a total revenue of 2.81B EUR, but this was further increased to 2.98B EUR thanks to a change in the inventory levels of finished goods. A great result, and a 10% increase compared to Q1 2020, but the COGS increased at a faster rate as the cost of raw materials increased by almost 20%. Prysmian’s operating income was predominantly boosted by the lower ‘other expenses’ incurred in Q1 2021, and that’s what boosted the operating income to 123M EUR, coming from just 58M EUR.

Excluding the impact from those higher other expenses, the pre-tax income would have been 77M EUR. Still an increase, but not as noticeable as the reported results this year. Prysmian has been ‘lucky’, and thanks to a slightly lower net finance cost as well, the net income almost quadrupled to 78M EUR. Of that 78M EUR, 76M EUR was attributable to the shareholders of Prysmian resulting in an EPS of 0.29 EUR which is more than three times higher than the 0.09 EUR per share generated in the first quarter of last year.

That’s a good result, let’s be clear about that, but last year I was mainly interested in Prysmian’s cash flow profile and ability to generate a positive free cash flow.

The company has to deal with a certain level of seasonality as it sees a relatively high investment in the working capital position in the first quarter and Q1 2021 wasn’t any different from the past few years. Prysmian reported a negative (!) operating cash flow of 301M EUR, but this was entirely caused by an investment in the working capital position to the tune of 487M EUR (mainly related to an inventory build-up and changes in receivables and payables). On an adjusted basis, the operating cash flow was approximately 186M EUR. (Source: Q1 update)

That being said, there are a few additional adjustments before determining the true underlying operating cash flow. First of all, we still need to deduct the 13M EUR in net finance costs while the reported operating cash flow takes a 10M EUR tax payment into consideration while Prysmian owed the tax man 32M EUR based on the Q1 income statement. So on an adjusted basis, the operating cash flow was 151M EUR.

That’s still a good result as the capex was just 25M EUR, resulting in a free cash flow result of about 126M EUR, or 0.48 EUR per share. Keep in mind the capex was relatively low in the first quarter as it was tracing at about a third of the depreciation expenses. We should reasonably expect the full-year capex to be higher as the capex level has continuously trended at around 250M EUR per year in the past few years and I think that’s a reasonable assumption going forward as that represents about 80% of the depreciation and amortization expenses.

That would also make Prysmian’s own free cash flow guidance of 300M EUR more feasible.

Investment thesis

Based on the company’s free cash flow guidance of around 300M EUR, Prysmian is currently trading at a free cash flow yield of just about 3.7%. Even if we would use the upper end of Prysmian’s own guidance (a 20% increase to 360M EUR), the free cash flow yield would be less than 5%. Additionally, with an enterprise value of 10.7B EUR, Prysmian is currently trading at an EV/EBITDA ratio of 12 (assuming the mid-point of the full-year EBITDA guidance). The net debt will likely decrease as Prysmian will be able to monetize some of its investments in the working capital position, but that still doesn’t make the company very cheap.

Whereas I liked the risk/reward profile of Prysmian when it was trading at 22.5 EUR in August last year, I’m a little bit less impressed with the current share price of almost 31 EUR/share. I think the company’s presence in the energy sector will prove to be very valuable but that doesn’t mean I’m willing to pay any price for Prysmian. The company is still on my radar, but I currently don’t have a position.