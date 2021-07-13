Anne Czichos/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

CapitaLand (OTCPK:CLLDF) (OTCPK:CLLDY) is planning a restructuring where the asset management business and the development assets will be separated. The remaining public entity will be focused on investment management and therefore will be much more capital efficient and focused on growing assets under management and fee-related earnings. We believe this separation will make CapitaLand a much more attractive investment.

Source: CapitaLand IR

Investors buying CapitaLand today can expect a distribution of one CapitaLand Investment Management shares (CLIM) plus some cash and some units of CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT) per share held. Alternatively investors can wait until CLIM shares start trading in the Singapore exchange.

Source: CapitaLand IR

The rationale for this transformation is that investment management companies are valued by the market at much higher valuation multiples compared to real estate development companies.

This is due to the capital efficiency and faster earnings growth they tend to have. In CapitaLand's case investors tended to value it more like a developer, and hence the rationale to separate the business.

Source: CapitaLand IR

As an investment management company, CapitaLand Investment Management will be Asia's largest REIM, and the third largest listed REIM. We agree with management that once the shares are valued as an investment manager it is more likely to trade at a premium to book value or NAV than it is today where it is valued more like a real estate developer.

Source: CapitaLand IR

The investment properties and the lodging businesses will also be split, with lodging remaining with CLIM and other investment properties with near-term monetization potential. Large scale multi-phased developments are going to stay with CapitaLand Development. Most of the NAV will remain with CLIM.

Source: CapitaLand IR

Importantly, the two companies will retain a working relationship, where CapitaLand development will feed investment assets to CLIM and the funds it manages. This special relationship will enable CLIM to invest the funds it manages more quickly and with quality assets, as well as provide some asset management services for the development company. This way synergies are mostly preserved, and the value of the investment management part is surfaced.

Source: CapitaLand IR

It appears that CLIM is poised to grow Funds Under Management ((FUM)) at a quick pace. The slide below shows how they grew at a ~15% CAGR between 2017 and 2020. Hopefully as a focused investment management company, fee earnings will be able to grow at an even faster pace.

CapitaLand has also been increasing its exposure to what they call New Economy assets, which include industrial, logistics, business parks and data center real estate assets.

Source: CapitaLand IR

This fee income is also high margin, with an estimated EBITDA margin of ~56%. We agree with management that investors are likely to value the company as an investment manager at higher multiples since it will surface the value of the high margins and quickly growing fee related earnings.

Source: CapitaLand IR

CLIM is also keeping the lodging management business, since it has recurring fee income associated with it as well. It has strong brands like ASCOTT and is capital efficient, with high ROE.

Source: CapitaLand IR

While shares went up after the restructuring announcement, validating that investors see value in the new structure, shares are still trading below tangible book value. We think shares are still undervalued, and would expect the investment management company to trade at a premium to book value.

Data by YCharts

CapitaLand is also displaying innovation and adaptability with some of their digital initiatives. For example, they launched a rewards and e-commerce app that now has more than 1 million app installs.

Source: CapitaLand IR

Another thing to like about CapitaLand is that it is very focused on sustainability and respecting ESG principles. It has been recognized for its efforts by being added to sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices and the GLOBAL 100.

Source: CapitaLand IR

Conclusion

CapitaLand is planning a separation of the investment management part of the business, and we believe this will unlock shareholder value. Shares are attractively priced at less than tangible book value. CapitaLand is also adapting to the changes brought by Covid by focusing more on what they call New Economy Assets, which include data centers and e-commerce fulfillment centers.