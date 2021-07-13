Industrial REITs: Who Doesn't Love Logistics

RonFullHD/iStock via Getty Images

REIT Rankings: Industrial

Industrial REIT Sector Overview

The red-hot industrial property market - the physical "hub" of e-commerce - has shown few signs of cooling down through mid-2021 as businesses scramble to build out supply chain resiliency and furiously compete to quench the "need for speed" in consumer good distribution. Industrial REITs - which recorded the strongest earnings and dividend growth of any real estate sector in 2020 - continue to thrive amid this insatiable demand for logistics space. In the Hoya Capital Industrial REIT Index, we track the thirteen industrial REITs which account for roughly $165 billion in market value.

Riding the e-commerce revolution - a wave that has been given an added accelerant by the significant pandemic-related disruptions, industrial REITs have delivered relentless outperformance over the past half-decade, riding similar compelling structural tailwinds of low supply and robust demand as the similarly red-hot U.S. housing industry. Robust demand for logistics space has been driving by dueling trends of the "need for speed" and the critical need for supply chain resiliency. Prologis Research noted that its Industrial Business Activity Index soared in early Q2, citing "outsized demand relative to new supply" and forecasts that rent growth will accelerate throughout 2021.

Brokerage firm CBRE (CBRE) reported last week that the industrial market showed "no signs of slowing down" in early 2021 driven by a remarkable 44th consecutive quarter of positive net absorption. CBRE noted that nearly 100M sq. ft. was absorbed in the first quarter - the third-highest mark on record - lowing the overall availability rate by 30 basis points to 7.0%, the lowest since Q1 2019. Rents rose in Q1 to a record $8.44 per sq. ft., 2.2% higher than in Q4 and 7.1% higher than a year ago. CBRE concluded that "increased demand from e-commerce and the need for safety stock to guard against supply chain disruptions will further push up asking rents and keep vacancy rates near record lows despite a large supply of new development coming on stream."

Consistent with these trends, as discussed in our REIT Earnings Recap, it was another impressive "beat and raise" first quarter for industrial REITs as NOI ("Net Operating Income") and FFO ("Funds From Operations") growth is expected to meaningfully accelerate this year. Five of the eight REITs that provide FFO and NOI guidance raised their full-year outlook, led by Prologis (PLD), Rexford (REXR), and Duke Realty (DRE). Industry stalwart Prologis boosted its 2021 guidance across all metrics, and now projects same-store NOI growth of 4.75% this year, up 75 basis points from its last outlook while Rexford boosted its NOI outlook by 75 basis points to a sector-leading 7.25% while Duke Realty now sees NOI growth of 6.3%.

Industrial development has increased significantly over the past five years, but it hasn't been nearly enough to relieve upward pressure on rents, which have roughly doubled since 2015 in the United States as industrial REITs continue to report double-digit leasing spreads which accelerated further in Q1. Prologis expects structural trends to drive further demand for prime logistics real estate and believes that the future of supply chains is larger, faster, more resilient, and closer to end consumers. The shift from "just-in-time" to "just-in-case" supply chains could drive inventories up by more than 5-10% which would create more than 100 million square feet of additional logistics demand per year over the next five years without accounting for a rise in sales.

These "just-in-case" trends are additive to the pre-existing "need for speed" trends which continue to be driven most prominently by e-commerce giant Amazon (AMZN) and increasingly by Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT), and Home Depot (HD). The pandemic significantly accelerated the penetration rate of e-commerce, which requires up to three times more logistics space than sales through traditional brick and mortar sales. A potential double-edged sword for industrial REITs, the ongoing "retail apocalypse" does put further pressure on less healthy brick and mortar-based tenants and has driven investments into logistics technologies that could eventually lead to higher utilization rates and marginally reduce the need for physical space.

Sharing similar supply/demand dynamics as the U.S. housing sector, industrial REITs continue to enjoy some of the strongest property-level fundamentals across the real estate sector. Stellar fundamentals rarely come cheap and industrial REITs are priced for perfection, but we expect that investors that are willing to "pay up" for quality will continue to be rewarded. Industrial REITs recorded the strongest FFO growth rates among major property sectors last year and several REITs will likely report double-digit growth rates when all is said and done in 2021 as the "essential" property sectors - housing, logistics, and technology - continue to be the "oasis of growth" within the traditionally slower-growing and more income-focused REIT sector.

Industrial REIT Stock Price Performance

Driven by these stellar property-level fundamentals which were actually made stronger by the pandemic, industrial REITs have seen the share price momentum continue through the first half of 2021 despite their elevated valuations. The Industrial REIT Index has climbed 25% so far this year, exactly even with the 25% gains from the broad-based Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) and significantly outpacing the 17% gains from the S&P 500 (SPY). These gains come on the back of a strong 2020 as industrial REITs ultimately ended last year with total returns of 12.2%, their fifth consecutive year of outperformance compared to the NAREIT Equity REIT Index.

Since the start of 2015, industrial REITs have been the second-best performing property sector. Trailing only the manufactured housing REIT sector, industrial REITs have produced average annual total returns of nearly 20% compared to the 8.6% average annual returns on the broad-based REIT Index. All thirteen industrial REITs are in positive-territory this year and consistent with the trends across the REIT sector during the "Reopening Rotation," many of last year's losers have been this year's winners with Plymouth Industrial (PLYM) - one of only two industrial REITs with negative total returns in 2020 - leading the gains so far this year.

Among the laggards this year is Monmouth Real Estate Investment (MNR), which comes despite a merger agreement with Equity Commonwealth (EQC) in which EQC would acquire the company in an all-stock transaction that would award MNR shareholders' with 0.67 shares of EQC per share of MNR, reflecting a value of $18.10/share at current prices. The deal won't be without some drama as this week, MNR received a second acquisition proposal from a "large private investment" believed to be private equity firm Starwood Capital for net cash consideration of $19.51/share in cash - reduced to $18.70 by the $0.63/share termination fee payable by MNR to EQC.

Deeper Dive Into The Industrial Sector

Industrial REITs own roughly 5-10% of total industrial real estate assets in the United States but own a higher relative percentage of higher-value distribution-focused assets with building sizes averaging around 200,000 square feet, which have seen significant rent growth and more favorable supply/demand conditions due to tangible constraints on land availability. Robust demand for space over the past decade has been driven by a relentless "need for speed" arms race as retailers and logistics providers have invested heavily in supply chain densification and physical distribution networks.

Out of Stock? From the inability to find toilet paper and PPE to the blockage of the Suez Canal and surging commodities prices, the coronavirus pandemic has exposed the extreme fragility of global supply chains across essentially all goods-producing segments of the economy. Costing U.S. businesses hundreds of billions of dollars in lost revenues, order delays, and bottlenecks have further worsened amid the global economic reopenings, frustrating both businesses and consumers alike. Goods-selling businesses report historically low inventory-to-sales levels, and demand for industrial real estate space remains insatiable as businesses scramble to invest in logistics resiliency.

Prologis segments industrial real estate assets into four major segments: Multi-Market Distribution, Gateway Distribution, City Distribution, and Last-Touch Centers. Along that continuum towards the end-consumer, the relative value of these properties (on a per square foot basis) increases, as do the underlying barriers to entry due to scarcity of permittable land. Rent growth has been most robust over the last half-decade in the segments closer to the end-consumer - typically occupied by distributors like UPS (UPS) and FedEx (FDX) - and that trend has been further accelerated by the pandemic.

Importantly, e-commerce is far less efficient than traditional brick and mortar from an industrial space-usage perspective as brick and mortar shelf space is effectively "replaced" by back-end logistics space. Each dollar spent on e-commerce requires roughly 3x more logistics space than the equivalent brick and mortar dollar. It's not just Amazon that is making heavy investments in its e-commerce business. The traditional brick-and-mortar powerhouses have honed the omni-channel approach with significant success, as Walmart, Home Depot, Lowe's (LOW), Target, and Costco (COST) have been among the fastest-growing industrial REIT tenants.

As noted, for industrial REITs, the "retail apocalypse" could be a double-edged sword. Investors shouldn't forget that while e-commerce-focused firms like Amazon are a massive player, the majority of this e-commerce spending (and logistics demand) comes from brick-and-mortar-based retailers who will need to remain healthy for industrial demand to continue at this frenzied pace. Several of the more troubled retail categories including clothing and general retail (which includes department stores) rank among the most significant industry exposures for the sector according to Prologis.

Industrial REIT Earnings Deep-Dive

In addition to robust organic growth, industrial REITs continue to benefit from the added tailwind of external growth which we expect to pick up again in 2021 as the "animal spirits" have come alive across the REIT sector. After years of relying on ground-up development to fuel external growth, industrial REITs were on a "buying spree" before the pandemic, getting back to doing what REITs do best: using their equity as "currency" to fund accretive acquisitions. After a lull during the early stages of the pandemic, acquisition activity again picked up beginning in late 2020 as industrial REITs have acquired more than $5.6B in net assets over the past twelve months.

While the acquisition channel has only recently opened back up, these REITs continue to see significant value-add opportunities in ground-up development as well with development yields averaging 6-8% compared to cap rates between 4% and 6%. While industrial supply growth is averaging roughly 2-3% per year, this is still shy of the mid-single-digit supply growth rates seen in the self-storage and data center sectors in response to a period of strong rental growth. Trends over the past three years lead us to believe that there are mounting barriers to entry and supply constraints, but industrial REITs have built up a sizable land bank over the last decade and are now responsible for a significant percentage of total industrial real estate development.

Industrial REITs operate with some of the most well-capitalized balance sheets across the real estate sector which is especially important for REITs with large development pipelines which can be a source of "shadow leverage." Industrial REITs operate with an average Debt-to-EV Ratio of just 19%, well below the REIT sector average of 35%. Five industrial REITs command investment-grade credit ratings including Prologis and PS Business Parks which own the coveted "A-rated" long-term bond ratings. Naturally, the better-capitalized logistics-focused REITs including Prologis, Duke, Rexford, and Terreno (TRNO) have delivered some of the strongest performance of any REIT over the past two years.

Industrial REIT Dividend Yields

Appreciated more for their dividend growth than their current yields, industrial REITs pay an average dividend yield of 2.2%, which is below the REIT average of roughly 3.1%. However, it's important to note that Industrial REITs have grown both dividend distributions and FFO by an average of roughly 10% per year since 2014, significantly higher than the REIT sector average of roughly 4% and above the 5% average annual dividend growth rate on the S&P 500 of roughly 6%. Industrial REITs pay out roughly 55% of their available free cash flow, leaving an ample cushion for development-fueled growth and future dividend increases.

Within the sector, we note the varying strategies of the thirteen industrial REITs where the "tradeoff" between high current yield and long-term dividend growth becomes quite apparent. The five "Yield REITs" at the top of the chart pay an average current yield between 3.5-5.0% but have seen their dividends shrink or stagnate over the past half-decade years. On the other hand, the remaining eight "Growth REITs" pay an average dividend yield of around 2.0% but have seen their dividends grow by an average of over 12% per year over the past five years.

For investors looking to take the "preferred route," five of the thirteen REITs offer preferred securities including three issues from Rexford (REXR.PA, REXR.PB, REXR.PC), a suite of four issues from PS Business Parks (PSB.PW, PSB.PX, PSB.PY, PSB.PZ), one convertible issue from Lexington (LXP.PC), one from Monmouth (MNR.PC), and one from Plymouth (PLYM.PA). These 10 securities pay an average yield of 5.15% - a notable premium to the average common stock dividend yield - and trade at a 7% premium to par value.

Industrial REIT Valuations

Strong fundamentals come at a price, however, and industrial REITs haven't screened as "cheap" for the better part of a decade. As they have for most of the past five years, industrial REITs continue to trade at sizable Price-to-FFO ("Funds from Operations") premiums to the REIT averages according to consensus estimates. When we factor in medium-term growth expectations, however, the sector appears more attractively valued, trading at a 27.7x Forward Price-to-FFO multiple compared to the 23.5x REIT sector average.

Key Takeaways: Who Doesn't Love Logistics?

The red-hot industrial property market - the physical "hub" of e-commerce - has shown few signs of cooling down through mid-2021 as businesses scramble to build out supply chain resiliency. Industrial REITs - which recorded the strongest earnings and dividend growth of any real estate sector in 2020 - continue to thrive amid this insatiable demand for logistics space. Sharing similar compelling tailwinds as the U.S. housing industry - structurally constrained supply and robust secular demand - we expect that investors willing to "pay up for quality" won't be disappointed.

