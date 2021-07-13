Kennedy-Wilson's Own Private Idaho

Summary

  • Apartment demand hit a record high in Q2 '21.
  • US asking rents up 2% in June, bringing year-over-year pricing up 6.3%.
  • Boise has become the favorite work from home destination with rents soaring 39% since the start of the pandemic.
  • Kennedy-Wilson is the only game in town.
According to data out last week from RealPage, the number of occupied apartments in the 150 largest US metro markets increased by 219,909 in 2Q, a record quarterly gain. Rising demand with limited supply always translates to rent increases and the current environment is no exception. Apartment List’s National Rent Report, July edition, shows rental prices grew 2.3% in June and a whopping 9.2% year to date.

While the Apartment List Report described that all markets are now seeing price increases, some metros are in recovery, and some continue to boom. For example, while rents are rebounding in San Francisco and Oakland, they are still 14% and 12% below pre-pandemic levels, respectively.

With affordability and quality of life being the guiding factors of work-from-anywhere migration, quiet Boise, Idaho, has seen steady demand growth and rents are now 39% above pre-pandemic rates.

The general consensus is that with a reopening economy and a strong employment trend underway, we should continue to see continued household formation. Robust household formation translates to sustained apartment demand and REIT analysts agree that new investment in the multifamily sector might be opportunistic.

How to Buy Boise

Seeing data like this, any thinking investor wants to assess the opportunity; we want to know who is collecting the skyrocketing rent. As a first step, we often go to Portfolio Income Solutions’ Property Directory, our guide to REIT owned real estate in the top 50 US Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSA).

Well, as it turns out, Boise City, ID is the nation’s 77th largest MSA, so we had to do a little more legwork (it’s in the property directory now).

Boise is a small, but fast-growing market.

The results are a little surprising. As the Property Summary describes, to date, publicly traded REITs have not taken much interest in Boise and own only a few dozen assets.

When we look at multifamily assets in the area, we learn that no apartment REITs are in the market.

Varia US Properties AG is based in Zug, Switzerland. Never heard of them.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (NYSE:KW) is a Beverly Hills REOC, not a REIT, that has been around for more than 3 decades. I have heard of them. I have owned their shares a few times. Never knew they owned property in places like Boise.

Yeah, the Western U.S., U.K, Ireland, and Europe; that’s who I thought they were.

By their own description, they are a large, multinational real estate operator with a huge institutional presence.

They have a large, profitable, wholly owned portfolio and an even larger joint venture operation for their institutional clients.

They are well-diversified geographically and by asset type.

I always knew and liked the UK, Ireland, Italy, & Spain exposure. Thinking about the Western US though, Boise just didn’t come to mind.

But I guess neither did Albuquerque, or Bozeman, or Reno, or Tacoma, or Salt Lake City.

United Kingdom

100.00

Kennedy-Wilson’s Western US multifamily property roster looks a lot like Apartment List’s rent increase leader board. They are already in markets that are experiencing high rates of in-migration and the attendant rent growth, but remain more affordable than gateway cities or even much of the sunbelt.

The Takeaway

I set out to find a multifamily REIT that was invested in today’s fastest growing US apartment markets. The closest I could get was a REOC that has pretty strong exposure to many of those markets, but, to the potential disappointment of investors looking for a multifamily pure play, exposure to assets in markets and property sectors we were not looking for.

However, I’m not saying that KW is not attractive.

Kennedy-Wilson’s 1Q21 highlights presentation displays a company in full growth.

The 2Q acquisition and development pipeline shows the growth is accelerating.

By many measures KW shares are attractively priced.

Double-digit discount to NAV.

Mid-teens % pricing upside to consensus price target.

And a 4.4% dividend yield (1.71x the multifamily REIT average).

Kennedy-Wilson 19.96 -0.5 -1.6 -2.7 44.1 346,343 69.0 NM 28.9 9.7 1.0 4.41 KW

I didn’t locate the holy grail of the market specific, multifamily REIT I set out to find, but Kennedy-Wilson Holdings is impressive enough that I bought some shares.

KW is underfollowed but might be worth your consideration.

