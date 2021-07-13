Kennedy-Wilson's Own Private Idaho
Summary
- Apartment demand hit a record high in Q2 '21.
- US asking rents up 2% in June, bringing year-over-year pricing up 6.3%.
- Boise has become the favorite work from home destination with rents soaring 39% since the start of the pandemic.
- Kennedy-Wilson is the only game in town.
According to data out last week from RealPage, the number of occupied apartments in the 150 largest US metro markets increased by 219,909 in 2Q, a record quarterly gain. Rising demand with limited supply always translates to rent increases and the current environment is no exception. Apartment List’s National Rent Report, July edition, shows rental prices grew 2.3% in June and a whopping 9.2% year to date.
While the Apartment List Report described that all markets are now seeing price increases, some metros are in recovery, and some continue to boom. For example, while rents are rebounding in San Francisco and Oakland, they are still 14% and 12% below pre-pandemic levels, respectively.
With affordability and quality of life being the guiding factors of work-from-anywhere migration, quiet Boise, Idaho, has seen steady demand growth and rents are now 39% above pre-pandemic rates.
The general consensus is that with a reopening economy and a strong employment trend underway, we should continue to see continued household formation. Robust household formation translates to sustained apartment demand and REIT analysts agree that new investment in the multifamily sector might be opportunistic.
How to Buy Boise
Seeing data like this, any thinking investor wants to assess the opportunity; we want to know who is collecting the skyrocketing rent. As a first step, we often go to Portfolio Income Solutions’ Property Directory, our guide to REIT owned real estate in the top 50 US Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSA).
Well, as it turns out, Boise City, ID is the nation’s 77th largest MSA, so we had to do a little more legwork (it’s in the property directory now).
Boise is a small, but fast-growing market.
The results are a little surprising. As the Property Summary describes, to date, publicly traded REITs have not taken much interest in Boise and own only a few dozen assets.
When we look at multifamily assets in the area, we learn that no apartment REITs are in the market.
Varia US Properties AG is based in Zug, Switzerland. Never heard of them.
Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (NYSE:KW) is a Beverly Hills REOC, not a REIT, that has been around for more than 3 decades. I have heard of them. I have owned their shares a few times. Never knew they owned property in places like Boise.
Yeah, the Western U.S., U.K, Ireland, and Europe; that’s who I thought they were.
By their own description, they are a large, multinational real estate operator with a huge institutional presence.
They have a large, profitable, wholly owned portfolio and an even larger joint venture operation for their institutional clients.
They are well-diversified geographically and by asset type.
I always knew and liked the UK, Ireland, Italy, & Spain exposure. Thinking about the Western US though, Boise just didn’t come to mind.
But I guess neither did Albuquerque, or Bozeman, or Reno, or Tacoma, or Salt Lake City.
|
|
Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. | Property Browser
|
NYSE: KW (MI KEY: 4261579; SPCIQ KEY: 30513)
|
Property Type: All
|
Include Development Properties: Yes
|
Country/Region: All
|
State/Province: All
|
City: All
|
Property Name
|
Property Type
|
City
|
State or Province
|
Country/Region
|
Portfolio-United Kingdom-Various
|
Multi-Use
|
NA
|
NA
|
United Kingdom
|
Portfolio-Ireland-Various II
|
Multi-Use
|
NA
|
NA
|
Ireland
|
United Kingdom-Commercial
|
Office
|
NA
|
NA
|
United Kingdom
|
Via F. Petrarca
|
Multi-Use
|
Arezzo
|
Arezzo
|
Italy
|
Tempe Station
|
Multifamily
|
Tempe
|
Arizona
|
USA
|
Esparraguera
|
Multi-Use
|
Esparreguera
|
Barcelona
|
Spain
|
Granollers
|
Other Retail
|
Granollers
|
Barcelona
|
Spain
|
Rocafort
|
Other Retail
|
Barcelona
|
Barcelona
|
Spain
|
Via Benedetto Croce
|
Office
|
Brescia
|
Brescia
|
Italy
|
El Camino 136+
|
Office
|
Beverly Hills
|
California
|
USA
|
Hamilton Landing
|
Office
|
Novato
|
California
|
USA
|
Malibu Sands
|
Other Retail
|
Malibu
|
California
|
USA
|
Santiago
|
Residential
|
Trabuco Canyon
|
California
|
USA
|
Vizcaya
|
Multifamily
|
Santa Maria
|
California
|
USA
|
38° North Phase II+
|
Multifamily
|
Santa Rosa
|
California
|
USA
|
California Street 400/430+
|
Office
|
San Francisco
|
California
|
USA
|
The Oaks
|
Office
|
Thousand Oaks
|
California
|
USA
|
El Camino 150
|
Office
|
Beverly Hills
|
California
|
USA
|
El Camino 151
|
Office
|
Beverly Hills
|
California
|
USA
|
Civic Center
|
Multi-Use
|
Beverly Hills
|
California
|
USA
|
Portfolio-South San Jose
|
Multi-Use
|
San Jose
|
California
|
USA
|
Merritt on 3rd
|
Multifamily
|
Oakland
|
California
|
USA
|
Kirker Creek
|
Multifamily
|
Pittsburgh
|
California
|
USA
|
Montiavo at Bradley Square
|
Multifamily
|
Santa Maria
|
California
|
USA
|
Bella Vista at Hilltop
|
Multifamily
|
Richmond
|
California
|
USA
|
La Vista
|
Multifamily
|
Santa Maria
|
California
|
USA
|
Victory Plaza
|
Multi-Use
|
Los Angeles
|
California
|
USA
|
Marina View
|
Multi-Use
|
Marina Del Rey
|
California
|
USA
|
Mission Hills
|
Multi-Use
|
Camarillo
|
California
|
USA
|
Chadwick
|
Multifamily
|
Los Angeles
|
California
|
USA
|
Vintage at Bouquet Canyon
|
Multifamily
|
Santa Clarita
|
California
|
USA
|
Woodstone by Vintage
|
Multifamily
|
Lompoc
|
California
|
USA
|
Vista Sonoma
|
Multifamily
|
Santa Rosa
|
California
|
USA
|
Agave
|
Multifamily
|
Elk Grove
|
California
|
USA
|
Highland Creek
|
Multifamily
|
Roseville
|
California
|
USA
|
Vintage at Napa
|
Multifamily
|
Napa
|
California
|
USA
|
Townhomes at Lost Canyon
|
Multifamily
|
Santa Clarita
|
California
|
USA
|
38 Degrees North
|
Multifamily
|
Santa Rosa
|
California
|
USA
|
Rockrimmon
|
Multifamily
|
Colorado Springs
|
Colorado
|
USA
|
Rockvue
|
Multifamily
|
Broomfield
|
Colorado
|
USA
|
Aurora-Multifamily
|
Multifamily
|
Aurora
|
Colorado
|
USA
|
The Chase
|
Office
|
Dublin
|
Dublin
|
Ireland
|
Russell Court
|
Office
|
Dublin
|
Dublin
|
Ireland
|
Sandford Lodge
|
Multifamily
|
Dublin
|
Dublin
|
Ireland
|
Clancy Quay-Phase 3
|
Multifamily
|
Dublin
|
Dublin
|
Ireland
|
The Grange
|
Multifamily
|
Dublin
|
Dublin
|
Ireland
|
The Rock Shopping & Leisure Centre
|
Multi-Use
|
Bury
|
England
|
United Kingdom
|
Melton Enterprise Park
|
Multi-Use
|
Melton
|
England
|
United Kingdom
|
High Street 220-246
|
Multi-Use
|
Chatham
|
England
|
United Kingdom
|
Universal Point
|
Multi-Use
|
Wednesbury
|
England
|
United Kingdom
|
Lydiard Fields
|
Multi-Use
|
Swindon
|
England
|
United Kingdom
|
New Street 103
|
Multi-Use
|
Huddersfield
|
England
|
United Kingdom
|
Riva Hotel
|
Hotel
|
Leeds
|
England
|
United Kingdom
|
Prologue Works
|
Multi-Use
|
Bristol
|
England
|
United Kingdom
|
Great Blakenham
|
Multi-Use
|
Ipswich
|
England
|
United Kingdom
|
Foxbridge Way
|
Multi-Use
|
Normanton
|
England
|
United Kingdom
|
Eurolink Industrial Estate
|
Multi-Use
|
Sittingbourne
|
England
|
United Kingdom
|
Preservation House
|
Multi-Use
|
Luton
|
England
|
United Kingdom
|
Wells Close 6
|
Multi-Use
|
Merstham
|
England
|
United Kingdom
|
Civic Centre Road 1-3/Above Bar Street 107-125
|
Multi-Use
|
Southampton
|
England
|
United Kingdom
|
Southampton Road 150-158
|
Multi-Use
|
Fareham
|
England
|
United Kingdom
|
Bridge Street 44-50
|
Multi-Use
|
Chester
|
England
|
United Kingdom
|
Asda Superstore
|
Multi-Use
|
Hemel Hempstead
|
England
|
United Kingdom
|
Nuffield Health
|
Multi-Use
|
Leicester
|
England
|
United Kingdom
|
Axis 40
|
Multi-Use
|
London
|
England
|
United Kingdom
|
Talbot Hotel
|
Multi-Use
|
Bradford
|
England
|
United Kingdom
|
High Street 66-68
|
Multi-Use
|
Weston-super-Mare
|
England
|
United Kingdom
|
Stadium Way Trading Estate
|
Multi-Use
|
Benfleet
|
England
|
United Kingdom
|
Pinstone Street 2-14
|
Multi-Use
|
Sheffield
|
England
|
United Kingdom
|
Eldon Court
|
Multi-Use
|
Reading
|
England
|
United Kingdom
|
Park Farm Industrial
|
Multi-Use
|
Wellingborough
|
England
|
United Kingdom
|
Suffolk Hotel
|
Multi-Use
|
Bury Saint Edmunds
|
England
|
United Kingdom
|
Croydon+
|
Multi-Use
|
Croydon
|
England
|
United Kingdom
|
Midpoint
|
Industrial
|
Middlewich
|
England
|
United Kingdom
|
Merlin Park Unit 1
|
Industrial
|
Stretford
|
England
|
United Kingdom
|
Ditton Park
|
Office
|
Datchet
|
England
|
United Kingdom
|
The Heights
|
Office
|
Weybridge
|
England
|
United Kingdom
|
Old School
|
Office
|
Leeds
|
England
|
United Kingdom
|
The Capitol Building
|
Office
|
Bracknell
|
England
|
United Kingdom
|
One Embassy Gardens
|
Office
|
London
|
England
|
United Kingdom
|
Towers Business Park
|
Office Parks
|
Manchester
|
England
|
United Kingdom
|
Trident Retail & Leisure Park
|
Other Retail
|
Runcorn
|
England
|
United Kingdom
|
Aspects Retail Park
|
Other Retail
|
Bedford
|
England
|
United Kingdom
|
Beddington Lane 97-99
|
Other Retail
|
Croydon
|
England
|
United Kingdom
|
Tooting High Street 9-19/Totterdown Street 6-12
|
Other Retail
|
London
|
England
|
United Kingdom
|
High Street 19-27
|
Other Retail
|
Littlehampton
|
England
|
United Kingdom
|
The Horizon Centre
|
Office
|
Epsom
|
England
|
United Kingdom
|
Buckingham Palace Road 111
|
Office
|
London
|
England
|
United Kingdom
|
Discovery Place
|
Office
|
Farnborough
|
England
|
United Kingdom
|
Bartley Wood Business Park
|
Office
|
Hook
|
England
|
United Kingdom
|
Thames House
|
Office
|
Bracknell
|
England
|
United Kingdom
|
Norfolk House
|
Office
|
Croydon
|
England
|
United Kingdom
|
The Link
|
Office
|
Maidenhead
|
England
|
United Kingdom
|
Stockley Park
|
Office
|
Uxbridge
|
England
|
United Kingdom
|
Dukes Park Industrial Estate
|
Warehouse/ Distribution Center
|
Chelmsford
|
England
|
United Kingdom
|
Mill Lane Trading Estate
|
Warehouse/ Distribution Center
|
Croydon
|
England
|
United Kingdom
|
Angel Road Estate
|
Warehouse/ Distribution Center
|
London
|
England
|
United Kingdom
|
Widford Industrial Estate
|
Warehouse/ Distribution Center
|
Chelmsford
|
England
|
United Kingdom
|
Kohanaiki
|
Residential
|
Kailua-Kona
|
Hawaii
|
USA
|
Dillingham Ranch+
|
Residential
|
Waialua
|
Hawaii
|
USA
|
Rosewood-Kona Village Resort+
|
Full-Service Hotel
|
Kailua-Kona
|
Hawaii
|
USA
|
Hawaii-Commingled Funds
|
Hotel
|
NA
|
Hawaii
|
USA
|
Whitewater Park
|
Multifamily
|
Boise
|
Idaho
|
USA
|
Reedhouse
|
Multifamily
|
Boise
|
Idaho
|
USA
|
The Lofts at Ten Mile
|
Multifamily
|
Meridian
|
Idaho
|
USA
|
Jasper
|
Multifamily
|
Meridian
|
Idaho
|
USA
|
Towne Square
|
Multifamily
|
Boise
|
Idaho
|
USA
|
Falls Creek Apartments
|
Multifamily
|
Coeur d'Alene
|
Idaho
|
USA
|
The Clara
|
Multifamily
|
Eagle
|
Idaho
|
USA
|
Edgewater
|
Multifamily
|
Boise
|
Idaho
|
USA
|
River Pointe
|
Multifamily
|
Boise
|
Idaho
|
USA
|
Rosewood
|
Multifamily
|
Boise
|
Idaho
|
USA
|
Rosewood Premier+
|
Multifamily
|
Boise
|
Idaho
|
USA
|
River Pointe Premier+
|
Multifamily
|
Boise
|
Idaho
|
USA
|
Dovetail+
|
Multifamily
|
Horseshoe Bend
|
Idaho
|
USA
|
Piazza Europe
|
Multi-Use
|
La Spezia
|
La Spezia
|
Italy
|
Capital Dock+
|
Multi-Use
|
Dublin
|
Leinster
|
Ireland
|
Coopers Cross+
|
Multi-Use
|
Dublin
|
Leinster
|
Ireland
|
Leisureplex+
|
Multi-Use
|
Dublin
|
Leinster
|
Ireland
|
Alliance
|
Multifamily
|
Dublin
|
Leinster
|
Ireland
|
Alto Vetro
|
Multifamily
|
Dublin
|
Leinster
|
Ireland
|
Liffey Trust Building
|
Multifamily
|
Dublin
|
Leinster
|
Ireland
|
Shelbourne Hotel
|
Hotel
|
Dublin
|
Leinster
|
Ireland
|
Blackrock Business Park
|
Multi-Use
|
Dublin
|
Leinster
|
Ireland
|
Vantage
|
Multifamily
|
Dublin
|
Leinster
|
Ireland
|
Clancy Quay
|
Multifamily
|
Dublin
|
Leinster
|
Ireland
|
North Bank
|
Multifamily
|
Dublin
|
Leinster
|
Ireland
|
Leisureplex 1+
|
Multifamily
|
Dublin
|
Leinster
|
Ireland
|
The Grange-Expansion+
|
Multifamily
|
Dublin
|
Leinster
|
Ireland
|
State Street
|
Office
|
Dublin
|
Leinster
|
Ireland
|
Mespil Road 40-42
|
Office
|
Dublin
|
Leinster
|
Ireland
|
Stillorgan Shopping Centre
|
Shopping Center
|
Dublin
|
Leinster
|
Ireland
|
Hanover Quay+
|
Office
|
Dublin
|
Leinster
|
Ireland
|
Kildare+
|
Office
|
Dublin
|
Leinster
|
Ireland
|
Capital Dock 100/300
|
Office
|
Dublin
|
Leinster
|
Ireland
|
Marshes Shopping Centre
|
Shopping Center
|
Dundalk
|
Louth
|
Ireland
|
Moraleja Green
|
Shopping Center
|
Alcobendas
|
Madrid
|
Spain
|
Puerta del Sol 9+
|
Street Retail
|
Madrid
|
Madrid
|
Spain
|
Bozeman
|
Shopping Center
|
Bozeman
|
Montana
|
USA
|
The Oxbow+
|
Multifamily
|
Bozeman
|
Montana
|
USA
|
Mullan Reserve
|
Multifamily
|
Missoula
|
Montana
|
USA
|
The Elysian in Cork
|
Multifamily
|
Cork
|
Munster
|
Ireland
|
Half Moon Street
|
Multi-Use
|
Cork
|
Munster
|
Ireland
|
Crossings at Virginia
|
Multifamily
|
Reno
|
Nevada
|
USA
|
Southridge
|
Multifamily
|
Reno
|
Nevada
|
USA
|
Steamboat+
|
Multifamily
|
Reno
|
Nevada
|
USA
|
Sky Mountain+
|
Multifamily
|
Reno
|
Nevada
|
USA
|
Bluffs
|
Multifamily
|
Reno
|
Nevada
|
USA
|
Vintage at Seven Hills
|
Multifamily
|
Henderson
|
Nevada
|
USA
|
Springview+
|
Multifamily
|
Reno
|
Nevada
|
USA
|
The Sanctuary+
|
Multifamily
|
Reno
|
Nevada
|
USA
|
Volare
|
Multifamily
|
Las Vegas
|
Nevada
|
USA
|
Albuquerque-Multifamily
|
Multifamily
|
Albuquerque
|
New Mexico
|
USA
|
Sombra del Oso
|
Multifamily
|
Albuquerque
|
New Mexico
|
USA
|
Eugene-Multifamily
|
Multifamily
|
Eugene
|
Oregon
|
USA
|
Vintage at Bend
|
Multifamily
|
Bend
|
Oregon
|
USA
|
Savier Street Flats
|
Multifamily
|
Portland
|
Oregon
|
USA
|
Arya Hedges Creek
|
Multifamily
|
Tualatin
|
Oregon
|
USA
|
Latitude
|
Multifamily
|
Happy Valley
|
Oregon
|
USA
|
Arden
|
Multifamily
|
Gresham
|
Oregon
|
USA
|
Portland Southgate
|
Multi-Use
|
Portland
|
Oregon
|
USA
|
Via del Plutino
|
Multi-Use
|
Reggio Calabria
|
Reggio Calabria
|
Italy
|
Via Carlo Spegazzini
|
Multi-Use
|
Rome
|
Roma
|
Italy
|
Via Carcani
|
Office
|
Rome
|
Roma
|
Italy
|
Oracle House
|
Office
|
Edinburgh
|
Scotland
|
United Kingdom
|
Argyle House
|
Office
|
Edinburgh
|
Scotland
|
United Kingdom
|
Charter Building
|
Office
|
Aberdeen
|
Scotland
|
United Kingdom
|
Hill of Rubislaw-H1
|
Office
|
Aberdeen
|
Scotland
|
United Kingdom
|
Portlethen Retail Park
|
Power Center
|
Portlethen
|
Scotland
|
United Kingdom
|
Rubislaw House
|
Multi-Use
|
Aberdeen
|
Scotland
|
United Kingdom
|
Exchange Tower
|
Multi-Use
|
Edinburgh
|
Scotland
|
United Kingdom
|
Mora D'Ebre
|
Other Retail
|
Móra d'Ebre
|
Tarragona
|
Spain
|
Via S. Anastasio
|
Multi-Use
|
Trieste
|
Trieste
|
Italy
|
Sandpiper Apartments
|
Multifamily
|
Holladay
|
Utah
|
USA
|
Foothill Place
|
Multifamily
|
Salt Lake City
|
Utah
|
USA
|
Orem Plaza Center
|
Multi-Use
|
Orem
|
Utah
|
USA
|
Riverdale Road
|
Multi-Use
|
Ogden
|
Utah
|
USA
|
Creekview
|
Multifamily
|
Midvale
|
Utah
|
USA
|
Santa Fe
|
Multifamily
|
Salt Lake City
|
Utah
|
USA
|
Alpine Meadows
|
Multifamily
|
Sandy
|
Utah
|
USA
|
Creekview Plaza
|
Shopping Center
|
Price
|
Utah
|
USA
|
University Crossing
|
Other Retail
|
Orem
|
Utah
|
USA
|
Van Winkle Shopping Center
|
Other Retail
|
Murray
|
Utah
|
USA
|
Richfield
|
Other Retail
|
Richfield
|
Utah
|
USA
|
Quinn by Vintage+
|
Multifamily
|
Shoreline
|
Washington
|
USA
|
Station by Vintage+
|
Multifamily
|
Covington
|
Washington
|
USA
|
The Point by Vintage+
|
Multifamily
|
Des Moines
|
Washington
|
USA
|
Beacon Hill+
|
Multifamily
|
Tukwila
|
Washington
|
USA
|
90 East
|
Office
|
Issaquah
|
Washington
|
USA
|
Southside by Seattle
|
Multifamily
|
Seattle
|
Washington
|
USA
|
Gateway by Vintage
|
Multifamily
|
Spanaway
|
Washington
|
USA
|
The Meadows by Vintage
|
Multifamily
|
Bellingham
|
Washington
|
USA
|
Vintage at Burien
|
Multifamily
|
Burien
|
Washington
|
USA
|
Vintage at Arlington
|
Multifamily
|
Arlington
|
Washington
|
USA
|
Vintage at Bellingham
|
Multifamily
|
Bellingham
|
Washington
|
USA
|
Tacoma-Multifamily
|
Multifamily
|
Tacoma
|
Washington
|
USA
|
The Farm+
|
Multifamily
|
Mill Creek
|
Washington
|
USA
|
Vintage at Seatac+
|
Multifamily
|
Seatac
|
Washington
|
USA
|
View by Vintage+
|
Multifamily
|
Bonney Lake
|
Washington
|
USA
|
Vintage at Mill Creek
|
Multifamily
|
Mill Creek
|
Washington
|
USA
|
Apex Penthouse Condos
|
Multifamily
|
Tacoma
|
Washington
|
USA
|
Onyx
|
Multifamily
|
Redmond
|
Washington
|
USA
|
Vintage at Urban Center
|
Multifamily
|
Lynnwood
|
Washington
|
USA
|
Vintage at Spokane
|
Multifamily
|
Spokane
|
Washington
|
USA
|
Radius
|
Multifamily
|
Seattle
|
Washington
|
USA
|
Vintage at Everett
|
Multifamily
|
Everett
|
Washington
|
USA
|
Forest Creek
|
Multifamily
|
Spokane
|
Washington
|
USA
|
Silver Creek
|
Multifamily
|
Pasco
|
Washington
|
USA
|
Vintage at Silverdale
|
Multifamily
|
Silverdale
|
Washington
|
USA
|
Vintage at Tacoma
|
Multifamily
|
Tacoma
|
Washington
|
USA
|
South Hill by Vintage
|
Multifamily
|
Puyallup
|
Washington
|
USA
|
Equinox
|
Multifamily
|
Seattle
|
Washington
|
USA
|
Quilceda Creek
|
Multifamily
|
Marysville
|
Washington
|
USA
|
Vintage at Lakewood
|
Multifamily
|
Marysville
|
Washington
|
USA
|
Vintage at Vancouver
|
Multifamily
|
Vancouver
|
Washington
|
USA
|
Vintage at Mt. Vernon
|
Multifamily
|
Mount Vernon
|
Washington
|
USA
|
Vintage at Richland
|
Multifamily
|
Richland
|
Washington
|
USA
|
Vintage at Chehalis
|
Multifamily
|
Chehalis
|
Washington
|
USA
|
Vintage at Holly Village
|
Multifamily
|
Everett
|
Washington
|
USA
|
Vintage at Bremerton
|
Multifamily
|
Bremerton
|
Washington
|
USA
|
Elk Creek
|
Multifamily
|
Sequim
|
Washington
|
USA
|
Twin Ponds
|
Multifamily
|
Arlington
|
Washington
|
USA
|
Vintage at Sequim
|
Multifamily
|
Sequim
|
Washington
|
USA
|
Bella Sonoma
|
Multifamily
|
Fife
|
Washington
|
USA
|
Harrington Square
|
Multifamily
|
Renton
|
Washington
|
USA
|
Apex
|
Multifamily
|
Tacoma
|
Washington
|
USA
|
Atlas
|
Multifamily
|
Issaquah
|
Washington
|
USA
|
Belara at Lakeland
|
Multifamily
|
Auburn
|
Washington
|
USA
|
Property count displayed as an aggregate of individual property data collected by S&P Global Market Intelligence.
|
+ Properties under development
|
United Kingdom
|
100.00
Kennedy-Wilson’s Western US multifamily property roster looks a lot like Apartment List’s rent increase leader board. They are already in markets that are experiencing high rates of in-migration and the attendant rent growth, but remain more affordable than gateway cities or even much of the sunbelt.
The Takeaway
I set out to find a multifamily REIT that was invested in today’s fastest growing US apartment markets. The closest I could get was a REOC that has pretty strong exposure to many of those markets, but, to the potential disappointment of investors looking for a multifamily pure play, exposure to assets in markets and property sectors we were not looking for.
However, I’m not saying that KW is not attractive.
Kennedy-Wilson’s 1Q21 highlights presentation displays a company in full growth.
The 2Q acquisition and development pipeline shows the growth is accelerating.
By many measures KW shares are attractively priced.
Double-digit discount to NAV.
Mid-teens % pricing upside to consensus price target.
And a 4.4% dividend yield (1.71x the multifamily REIT average).
Kennedy-Wilson 19.96 -0.5 -1.6 -2.7 44.1 346,343 69.0 NM 28.9 9.7 1.0 4.41 KW
I didn’t locate the holy grail of the market specific, multifamily REIT I set out to find, but Kennedy-Wilson Holdings is impressive enough that I bought some shares.
KW is underfollowed but might be worth your consideration.
This article was written by
2nd Market Capital Advisory specializes in the analysis and trading of real estate securities. Through a selective process and consideration of market dynamics, we aim to construct portfolios for rising streams of dividend income and capital appreciation. I am an investment advisor representative of 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation, a Wisconsin registered investment advisor along with fellow SA contributors Simon Bowler and Dane Bowler.
Full Disclosure: All content is published and provided as an information source for investors capable of making their own investment decisions. None of the information offered should be construed to be advice or a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The information offered is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any specific person. Please see our SA Disclosure Statement for our Full Disclaimer.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of KW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: All articles are published and provided as an information source for investors capable of making their own investment decisions. None of the information offered should be construed to be advice or a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.
The information offered is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any specific person. Readers should verify all claims and do their own due diligence before investing in any securities, including those mentioned in the article. NEVER make an investment decision based solely on the information provided in our articles.
It should not be assumed that any of the securities transactions or holdings discussed were profitable or will prove to be profitable. Past Performance does not guarantee future results. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Historical returns should not be used as the primary basis for investment decisions.
Commentary may contain forward looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCSC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts, and findings in this article.
S&P Global Market Intelligence LLC. Contains copyrighted material distributed under license from S&P
2nd Market Capital Services Corporation(2MCSC) provides investment research and consulting services to the financial services industry and the financial media. 2MCSC does not provide investment advice. 2MCSC is a separate entity but related under common ownership to 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation (2MCAC), a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Ross Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation.