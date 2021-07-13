alvarez/E+ via Getty Images

I wrote about Orkla (OTCPK:ORKLY) (OTCPK:ORKLF) several years ago. My position in the company hasn't changed much. I didn't invest more during COVID-19, but I also didn't sell my position. Instead, my original investment remains, and has grown decently since the original buying. Not as good as various indices - the company is being held back by a few things, which we will look at here, but overall performance has been acceptable.

I'll show you why this company remains a "safe" investment.

(Source: Orkla)

Orkla - How has the company been doing?

The company actually suffered not insignificant effects from COVID-19, but at the same time, Orkla remains a defensive foods company (for the most part), providing some of the most beloved premium to mid-premium food brands in the Nordics.

The last quarter reported very strong performance despite a strong 1Q20, with EBIT growth on an adjusted basis of 13%, with strong growth from the company's segment, including Branded Consumer Goods, Jotun, and the Hydro Power Segment.

As a reminder, Orkla has the dubious mix of Selling Food, Paints/Coatings, as well as Hydroelectric power.

An odd mix, you might say - and you'd be right.

The company nonetheless reported adjusted EPS improvements of 21% YoY, and has a decisive focus for each of the company's segments. Beginning with Consumer Goods, which I view as the most significant...

(Source: Orkla)

...where company growth is focused on following the alternative protein trend, improving existing channels and digital, and increasing consumer convenience.

The company is also building new sales channels and geographic exposures, reporting M&As of around 4.9BNOK during 1Q21 alone. This includes a 1.1BNOK brand in Southern India, where the company has bought an Indian giant with a focus on spices and condiments, owning nine factories in six states. This makes Orkla a significant foreign investment company that not only caters to the Nordics, but to India/Asia as well. It has adopted M&A strategy with the following focus for its growth.

(Source: Orkla)

Frankly, it's working out well. The company is seeing bottom-line growth across all important segments and results, and despite substantial M&As, holds a net debt/EBITDA of around 1X, making the debt position a non-issue here.

The company's branded consumer goods segment saw uncharacteristic volatility out of order of what you might expect from a defensive company such as this...

(Source: Orkla)

...But it's important to remember that one of Orkla's primary differences to a standard FMCG retailer is that they do not own any stores - their products are sold by stores and major retailers, including Axfood (OTCPK:AXFOF), ICA (OTC:ICCGF), and Coop (No Symbol). One of their primary competition is store-branded goods, and the premium products that Orkla sells which come at a 5-25% premium sometimes see different trends that don't follow the overall food market, which has set new records during the pandemic.

Breaking this down further, we have Orkla Foods, which haven't performed all that well due to organic sales decline related to stockpiling, lower sales and negative non-recurring effects, resulting in declines of around 4.7% YoY.

(Source: Orkla)

The same cannot be said for Confectionery & Snacks, which enjoys positive effects from easter and re-stocking, as well as a tax removal and major contract wins, coming in at 7% positive. Orkla also has a premium care segment, which includes lip balms, detergents, vitamins, and other products - this segment also sees impressive growth despite strong YoY numbers due to digital sales and more health-conscious choices.

The company's paint brands saw some excellent growth due to more sales, but it warns of potential margin issues ahead due to raw material uncertainty and pricing.

Overall, the picture for Orkla's performance during this quarter can be summarized as:

Strong, continued growth despite strong YoY numbers, indicating fundamental strength.

Continued, excellent performance from the company's investments, such as Jotun, with near-double digit revenue growth.

Despite the environment, the company has completed several strong M&As.

At the same time, the company is guiding for uncertainty in a continued, volatile market in 2021, with a continued focus on top-line growth and more M&As.

Therefore, we can expect Orkla to continue to be an interesting company to look at.

Let's check out the current valuation.

Orkla - What is the valuation?

While you can easily see that the per-share price isn't at all-time lows from a historical perspective, there are some key points as to why one can argue that the company is cheap now.

First of all, the company has successively improved and is expected to continue to grow its GAAP EPS at double digits, including 2021-2022. Based on this, the per-share price is the same, but the valuation has actually dropped.

(Source: Tikr.com)

(Source: Tikr.com)

In short, the market isn't used to this company actually expanding its earnings the way it has been doing. For many years, Orkla has been a static company with an unchanged dividend and virtually unchanged earnings.

However, recently the company bumped its dividend, and it's expected to continue to grow at around 2% per year until 2022. The earnings growth is what makes this interesting, however, as based on EPS growth, the company is currently trading at or slightly below a 15X 2022E P/E. While the company isn't cheap on a per-share price basis seen historically, from a valuation perspective it could easily be argued that today's valuation isn't all that bad.

The company has several growth prospects, and most of the company's brands are extremely well-established in their home markets, including the Nordics. Orkla is an FMCG on "steroids", added to by its investment operations and earnings. It is further, in large parts, family-owned, which is another quality I'm fond of in a business such as this.

There are of course some risks, as I doubt we've seen the last of store-brand versus premium brand conflicts. The addition of India also poses a bit of a risk, as it's a notoriously unstable region - though with excellent growth potential.

The combination of these factors makes for an interesting investment prospect - and based on a combination of EPS growth and dividend growth, it's likely that 9% annual CAGR is possible from this company if the slightly premium of 16-18X (historically closer to 18-20X) is maintained. The company's 16-18X trading range on a 2022E Eps comes to around 88-98 NOK/share, which to my mind spells an upside of around 5-7%, which when including the dividend comes to around double digits.

Ideally, you'd want to buy the company below 85 NOK - then your upside would be closer to 10-15% annually. However, we might not see such levels for some time, which means that you'll have to make a decision whether this company is right for you at this level.

I would conclude the valuation by saying:

The company can most certainly be considered undervalued to its historical premium at the current valuation.

Company income trends show positive dynamics, and it's likely that we'll see improved EPS, improved dividend, and improved growth, barring deterioration somewhere.

With safeties and debt well in hand, I would consider Orkla a "BUY" at anything below 91 NOK/share.

Analysts agree here, and overall the analysts have a not-terrible track record of managing their targets.

(Source: Tikr.com)

(Source: S&P Global, Google Sheets)

Overall, it can be said that the company is currently somewhat below where they should be - and that's why I view them as a "BUY" here.

Thesis

Orkla actually fulfils all of my investment targets and requirements. Safeties in this company are good, and Orkla has a well-established historical dividend floor. The family ownership makes it virtually certain that the company will pay this dividend, and the conservative nature of the core operations in the FMCG segment means that despite some of the historical volatility, cash flows are reasonably recession-resistant.

There is some risk in the form of India, but as the company grows, it does need to widen its horizons or risk essentially just being in the same place going forward. So far, the company has managed it well, and the future quarters will give indicators of how this is going.

I see Orkla as a "BUY" here - and I may expand my holding somewhat.

Thank you for reading.