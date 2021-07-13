LaylaBird/E+ via Getty Images

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) recently reported positive results from its phase 1b study using CDX-0159 for the treatment of patients with chronic inducible urticaria (CIU). This prompted a huge boost in the stock price in after-hours on Friday of more than 35%. While the stock did have a considerable climb on the back of this news, I believe further upside is quite possible. That's because results from a phase 1 study treating patients with chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) are expected at the end of 2021. With the mechanism of action for the KIT drug CDX-0159 proven in chronic inducible urticaria, I believe that closely similar results should be obtained in the next readout by the end of this year. Not only that, but further expansion is possible for this drug in targeting Prurigo nodularis (PN) as well. A phase 1 study for this indication is expected to start Q4 of 2021. I believe that with the mechanism of action proven in CIU, there is great opportunity for the company to expand the drug to targeting CSU and PN.

CDX-0159 For The Treatment Of Patients With Chronic Inducible Urticaria

Celldex had reported positive results from its phase 1b study, using CDX-0159 for the treatment of patients with chronic inducible urticaria (CIU) at the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Annual Congress 2021. With CIU, there is an attributable cause or trigger that causes the hives (wheals) found in these patients. In other words, something in particular causes the hives that can be explained. In the case of Celldex, it is going after the two most common forms of CIU. These forms are:

Cold induced CIU

Dermographism CIU

The cold-induced CIU happens as the name suggests exposure to cold. This means that the hive happens because of cold air, ice, and cold water just to name a few things. On the other hand, dermographism CIU occurs because of scratching. This means the person scratching an area causing hives or tight clothing that rubs hard against the skin. For CIU, CSU, and other types, they are determined by doctors using an algorithm of a chart. They look at history and what triggers may have caused the urticaria. As for possible market opportunity, CIU is another good one. It is said that it affects 0.5% of the entire global population. Another way to put it is that 15% to 20% of those with urticaria have CIU.

The data shown from the phase 1b study was nothing short of amazing. That's because all 20 patients who were given 1 dose of CDX-0159 at 3 mg/kg had responded to the treatment. The breakdown of recruitment was split as follows:

11 patients with cold urticaria

9 patients with symptomatic dermographism

This data presented was at the cuff of the date of June 11, 2021. There were 19 patients with a complete response (CR) and 1 patient with a partial response (PR). Very rarely do you see such a high response rate for this type of patient population. An approved drug by the name of Xolair has not been able to achieve such a high response rate. It is said that Xolair falls around the 40% to 50% range of response in CIU. This is good news for patients and for the company being able to move forward towards other late-stage studies. Not only that, but I believe there is one key important item to make note of. There are multiple expansion opportunities for CDX-0159. This is possible because CDX-0159 goes after mast cell activation. Well, now Celldex has the ability to go after many other cell mast activation diseases. Some of which are chronic spontaneous urticaria and Prurigo nodularis.

Expansion Opportunity For Drug CDX-0159

With CDX-0159 achieving successful results in CIU, there is another closely similar indication to go after known as chronic spontaneous urticaria. Chronic spontaneous urticaria occurs when a patient has hives that are on the skin of at least or greater than 6 weeks which can't be explained by a certain cause. Not only that, but it is present on the skin for most days of the week. It can be caused by an allergic reaction to food or a drug, but the issue is that the reaction doesn't go away. Also, the cause for the disease is unknown, thus the name "Spontaneous Urticaria". These patients experience a host of symptoms such as:

Red or swollen hives on skin that last for 6 weeks

Itching of the skin

Swelling of lips or throat

CSU has a large population of patients. It is said that there are roughly 3.2 million people in the United States who are suffering from it. If left untreated, these patients have to go through many years with it. The allergy treatment market is a huge market, and as such, Celldex has huge potential. It is expected that the allergy treatment market could reach $40.36 billion by 2026. But how can a drug like CDX-0159 help patients with CSU? The problem is that CSU occurs because mast cell activation in the body causes the release of histamines, leukotrienes, and chemokines. The problem with that is that it causes itching for the patient or hives. Well, the goal of CDX-0159 is to reduce mast cell activation, which theoretically in turn should reduce or eliminate the formation of histamines, leukotrienes, and chemokines. That's good, but aren't there already a host of antihistamines that are used to treat patients with hives? There are and there even is an FDA-approved biologic that helps patients with CSU. However, believe it or not, only about 50% of patients that take antihistamines or leukotriene receptor antagonists achieve relief for symptomatic control. With the mechanism of action of CDX-0159 proven in CIU, I believe that it should also do well in CSU. Results from a phase 1 study using CDX-0159 for CSU are expected at the end of 2021.

Potential Competitors For Urticaria

The biggest risk is competition. There are several competitors that Celldex will have to go against should the drug eventually be approved by regulators. There are some recent drugs that have come about for this disease like monoclonal antibodies, which have been approved to treat some types of urticaria. Xolair was approved by the FDA to treat patients with chronic idiopathic urticaria (CIU) who have failed all other treatments. This is a drug from Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) and Novartis (NVS), which is an immunoglobulin E (IGE). This plays an important role in allergies, dermatitis, and certain kinds of urticaria. It was the first biologic to be approved to treat CIU. Xolair was also approved by the FDA to treat other types of asthma and allergy diseases. The problem is that Xolair faces a multitude of competing products looking to overtake the urticaria space. This means that Celldex will have to end up with a disease-modifying therapy that is potentially better than Xolair and other drugs. One such competing product could possibly be Fasenra from AstraZeneca (AZN). Fasenra was approved by the FDA to treat patients with severe asthma. However, Celldex investors may have to keep an eye on AstraZeneca's ongoing program with its drug. That's because it is advancing Fasenra for use in patients with chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU). The first set of patients were dosed with Fasenra for chronic spontaneous urticaria, bullous pemphigoid, and atopic dermatitis in April of 2021. However, the goal is for Fasenra to be evaluated in 9 eosinophilic diseases.

Dupixent is another competing product which has been approved by the FDA to treat several indications. This drug comes from Regeneron (REGN) and Sanofi (SNY). Dupixent may be a strong competing product for CIU also, especially since what was proven in a small study. This was a study where it was shown that 6 patients that took Dupixent, after Xolair failure, had responded to the drug. This was a small study and should be taken with a grain of salt, but if these companies advance this drug into clinical testing, then this could eventually become another competing product. There is an ongoing phase 3 study using Dupixent to treat patients with CSU who remain symptomatic despite the use of H1 antihistamines. The study is split into two parts. Study A is looking at those who are Xolair naive (meaning, they haven't taken Xolair yet for symptomatic relief of CSU). Study B, on the other hand, is looking at patients who can't tolerate treatment with or don't respond to Xolair. The expected completion date for the study is in 2022, which means I expect some clinical data to be released next year about this indication.

However, Novartis is advancing another immunoglobulin E pathway drug known as ligelizumab (QGE031). Ligelizumab is an IgG1 monoclonal antibody. It was shown in January of 2020 that ligelizumab was highly more effective in inhibiting the immunoglobulin E pathway that causes CSU compared to Xolair. Then, additional data was released April of 2021 from a phase 2b study. This study showed that a higher proportion of patients given ligelizumab had achieved a complete response or had lower severity score, compared to those given Xolair. In the end, Celldex has to not only advance CDX-0159 in additional trials, but has to show that it can be a disease-modifying therapy. If the other drugs only reduce symptoms to a degree, then Celldex may have an advantage over them.

Risks To Business

The biggest risk first and foremost would be Celldex having to complete additional trials. There is no doubt that the phase 1b study data is quite solid in terms of efficacy in CIU. However, Celldex will likely have to run a larger study to prove this point, especially if also targeting CSU as well. New data from patients with CSU are expected at the end of 2021 from a phase 1 study. There is no guarantee that a similar complete response rate will be achieved in a larger study with a lot more patients or this other indication. As far as another risk for the company, it is what I highlighted above in terms of competitors. You have a couple of approved drugs that are used now to treat urticaria like Xolair from Roche and Novartis. However, there is another drug targeting this indication. There is another IGE drug known as ligelizumab. Ligelizumab received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA for the treatment of patients with CSU in January 2021. A regulatory filing in CSU for ligelizumab is anticipated in 2022.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Celldex Therapeutics had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $176.1 million as of March 31, 2021. It estimated that this would be enough cash to fund its operations through 2023. However, just the other day, the company announced a public offering of common stock. It proposed to offer and sell $175 million worth of shares of common stock in an underwritten public offering. In addition, the underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $26.25 million worth of shares of common stock as well. The company didn't really need to raise this cash, but since the stock traded higher on the back of the positive phase 1b results for CDX-0159 in CIU, it was a good opportunity to do so.

Conclusion

Celldex Therapeutics is a good biotech to own as a long-term investment. I believe that the CDX-0159 results from the phase 1b study are quite solid. Especially, since other drugs for urticaria only offer between 40% to 50% response rates. Celldex's drug achieving a 95% complete response rate in the phase 1b study bodes well for its future. An expansion opportunity exists using CDX-0159 for the treatment of patients with CSU. Results for this indication from a phase 1 study are due by the end of 2021. If the results are also positive in CSU, then that would open the door even further for this biotech. That's not even including the other programs it has in its pipeline. It is going to use the newly raised cash for preclinical work and for advancing other products in the pipeline. Two highly promising anti-cancer drugs it has in the pipeline are CDX-1140 and CDX-527. CDX-1140 targets the CD40 protein which is found in cancer cells. I see more promise though with CDX-527, which is part of the bispecific platform that Celldex has. Bispecific in that CDX-527 targets both the PD-1 ligand and CD27 on tumors. The dual prong targeting approach of this drug may yield better data, but that remains to be seen. Based on recent results with CDX-0159, clinical progress, and its large pipeline, I believe that Celldex is a great long-term buy.