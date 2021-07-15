Swap Options For Reducing Discount Risk And Not Sacrificing A Ton Of Yield

ipopba/iStock via Getty Images

(This report was issued to members of Yield Hunting on June 18, 2021. All data herein is from that date.)

With the market bleeding lower, it seems this is a timely report to go over some low-risk, cash-plus options for dry powder as well as ETFs where investors can sit in with exposure to certain asset classes without the discount risk of closed-end funds ("CEFs").

With discounts as tight as they are we think there is a lot of risk built up in the system. As I've noted in our Weekly Commentaries, I've taken down my CEF exposure significantly. The vast majority of that is on the taxable side in my IRAs.

We separate this report into two pieces:

Lower risk more "cash like" options

Discountless ETF Options

Background

The first is our way to get 3% total returns in a relatively safe manner. We call it the 'hideout option'. It's a way of not being in cash but earning something. We have highlighted many of the cash-plus options but even those today are earning less than 1.0%.

Sure, it's better than nothing but too many tactical investors need other options. That is because by reducing their CEF exposure, their portfolio yield is coming way down as they await for a large correction in the taxable bond CEF market. The problem is that they have no idea when that will come.

In other words, it can take months or even more than a year before we see another opportunity to get back. Our Core Income Portfolio - No Muni is still up over 11%. That is nearly two years worth of returns achieved in the first four months of the year. So framing the situation in those terms can be helpful without causing FOMO (fear of missing out).

The "discountless options" are open end funds ("OEFs") that compete, long-term, with even the best run CEFs in that sector. This gives the investor the option to rotate into an OEF without the risk of the discount "blowing out" at some point. The investor maintains exposure to the sector NAV though the yield will be far lower. For that lower yield, the investor is compensated with far lower risk.

Cash Like Options (least risk to more risk):

PIMCO Active Enhanced Short-Term (MINT), yield 0.47%

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities (VMBS), yield 0.58%

Vanguard Short-Term Corp Bond (VCSH), yield 1.56%

Invesco BulletShares 2023 HY Corporate (BSJN), yield 2.67%

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays HY Muni (HYMB), yield 3.30%

Discount-Less Risk Options

What I tried to do is find alternative options that have a decent yield (almost all are below the average CEF yield in the same category). But these options do not trade away from NAV so there is no discount risk embedded into the securities.

For example, Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation (ARDC) is now trading at a -2.9% discount level. This is an area that it has NEVER before traded. As we've stated many times, investors are facing a challenge and a choice. Do you hold and focus on the income or do you sell and lock in the gain while rotating to something lower yielding.

Obviously, if you can find an alternative CEF to swap into, then that's the way to go. The problem is that the rising tide has lifted nearly all boats. While we continue to highlight the best opportunities daily in our morning notes, those opportunities are FAR LESS compelling than they were 6 months ago.

So that optionality is slowly disappearing so many investors are finding themselves out of options.

Below, is a table that I created that investors can use as either a short-term placeholder to continue to gain access to the NAV gains but eliminate the discount risk. So what does that mean?

Let's use PTY as an example. The chart below shows the price movement and the NAV movement over the last 6 months. You can see more recently that the price has taken a big hit while the NAV is roughly flat. That is discount risk - or the risk that your CEF position's price moves in an opposite the NAV.

This is always a larger risk, the higher the valuation- i.e. the higher the premium or tighter the discount. CEFs tend to 'mean revert' over long periods of time towards their median discounts. It could happen tomorrow, next month or several years from now.

Here is the chart more near-term.

The problem with it is the timing. As the chart above shows, you could have rotated out in mid-May and missed about 5% of upside over the course of the next 30 days. Regret can be a powerful emotion and can hit you hard on the upside as well as the downside. Of course, should the share price crater and fall much farther, the regret from not selling will FAR outweigh the regret from missing out on upside. That is always the case with losing money.

Some Options To Consider

This is not an all inclusive list by any means and if members have other options that they want to include or ask about, please enter them in the comment section below.

Essentially, how it works is, if you are selling a senior loan CEF like PHD, then you would rotate to either SRLN, which is the top ETF, or one of the other options. I try to mostly include actively managed funds and try to find those without restrictions or loads. That can be difficult as each brokerage has a different set of rules and fees.

High Yield:

Top Pick: JPMorgan High Yield Enhanced ETF (JPHY): Great performance and lower cost for an actively managed ETF. Hard to beat that combination. So if you want to keep that exposure to high yield, this is the way to do it without having the leverage risk and the discount risk. The fund is actively managed as noted and its performance is top decile. The yield is 3.65%.

Option 2: First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS): This is another actively managed ETF in the high yield bond space (you can see we very much prefer active management in the non-investment grade bond space). The distribution rate over the last twelve months is 5.53% so you're not giving up too much in yield to go this route. Of course, you eliminate the leverage and the discount risk in the process. The duration (interest rate risk) is very low at 2.1 years.

For Advisors or Ultra-High Net Worth

Option 3: Aquila Three Peaks High Income Y (ATPYX): This is a small tactical mutual fund that is available at most large brokerages without a large load or transaction fee. It is in the high yield bond sector and pays 4.3% ttm. Initial minimum investment is low. The duration is just 2.6 years so minimal interest rate risk and credit risk is very favorable with mostly BB.

Option 4: Diamond Hill High Yield Y (DHHYX)(MUTF:DHHAX): This is another option but some brokerages have a very high minimum investment. The fund yields 5.43% ttm and has an effective duration of just 3.3 years. The credit quality is a bit lower than ATPYX and JPHY, hence the higher yield. The fund has $1.1B and the fees are lower.

Senior Loans

Top Pick: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN): This is an actively managed ETF (so no holding period or loans) managed by State Street and sub-advised by Blackstone who also managed the three senior loan CEFs, BGB/BGX,BSL. The chart below shows the ride of the NAVs of those funds with the ETF they also manage. Remember, the CEFs have leverage and the ETF does not. So the ride in the CEFs will be much more volatile while the SRLN will be smoother. But you have to accept a lower yield with SRLN to get that smoother ride. Yield is 4.68% vs ~6.28%.

Option 2: Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (SEIX): This is another actively managed ETF so no fees/loads that you would see with traditional mutual funds. Like SRLN , they actively managed a senior-secured floating rate leveraged loan portfolio. The fund yields about 3.6% and offers diversification with a large pool of loans. My one negative on this fund is that it has only been around for 2 years. I like the process and the sponsor- both are top notch.

For Advisors or Ultra-High Net Worth

Option 3: American Beacon Sound Point Floating Rate Y (SPFPX)(SQUAX): Two fund options here to check with your brokerage for a cheap, no-load option. The fund is managed by Sound Point Capital, a well known managing in the loan space. Their more recent performance hasn't been all that good but long-term they have been very strong performers.

Covered Calls

Top Pick: Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD): This is a classic buy-write strategy of getting exposure to the S&P 500 and writing calls ("Covered calls") on that index. The key differentiator of this ETF is that the distribution rate is similar to those in the CEF space. The most recent yield is 8.33% which is obviously not earned from the call writing but implies some usage of capital gains to fund that payment. The difference is that this fund has little in the way of discount risk.

Option 2: Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD): This is very similar to QYLD except the underlying index is the Nasdaq instead of the S&P 500. The yield is similarly high at 7.8%.

Option 3: WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy (PUTW): This ETF is very similar to XYLD above but doesn't have the yield. Now, the yield can be whatever the fund wants it to be - but that is what the CEFs do as well so XYLD is much more like the CEFs than PUTW.

Preferreds

Top ETF: Virtus Infracap U.S. Preferred Sock ETF (PFFA): This is an actively managed ETF in the preferred space which is absolutely necessary in this sector. The find only invests in those issues that have over $100mm in market capitalization. The fund focuses primarily on income and also uses modest leverage to achieve a yield that is north of 8.4%. So in this regard this is the perfect replacement for a preferred CEF that is trading at a premium as it eliminates that discount risk.

Option 2: American Century Quality Preferred ETF (QPFF): This is another actively managed preferred fund that focuses on quality issues. The yield is thus lower since it has higher quality issues than PFFA but also has no leverage within the portfolio. The yield is just over 4.0%.

Real Estate

Top ETF: Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ): This is a lower yielding option for exposure to the US real estate industry. So going from say RQI to one of these will obviously reduce your income production but won't reduce your overall total return. The total yield is about 3.65%.

Option 2: Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT (KBWY): This is a quasi-active ETF that aims to gain investors exposure to smaller and midcap names in the REIT segment of the market. They use a modified dividend weighted index that focuses on competitive and sustainable yields. The SEC yield is 6.23% and the management fee is reasonable at 0.35% with just 30 holdings in the portfolio.

Option 3: SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET): This is a global REIT focused strategy that yields 6.02% with a total expense ratio of 0.58%. The fund as monthly distributions and global exposure.

Multisector

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD): This is an actively managed ETF that invests across fixed income sectors. The fund is a bit expensive at 0.56% and the yield is a bit too low for me at 2.08%. But there are very few good options in this space with decent yields.

Option 1: First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (DEED): Since most of the multisector funds in the CEF space have large allocation to securitized mortgages (think PDI), we wanted to find a fund that specialized in that areas. DEED is a mix of agency (~55%) and non-agency (~20%) MBS. Given the large overweight to agency and lack of leverage, the yield is low at 2.2%.

Option 2: Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF (NFLT): This is a fund that rotates to several bond sectors tactically based on a number of factors and metrics. There is no target duration and it is unconstrained when it comes to underlying sectors. The yield is low at 3.1% but it offers a lot of diversification.

National/High Yield Muni

Top Pick: Nuveen High Yield Muni Bond (NHMAX): This is the best option that is closest to a leveraged muni CEF. Most brokerages allow you to buy this fund without a load. The yield is 4.76% tax-free which is very competitive with most muni CEFs. They can achieve this because the fund uses leverage similar to what a CEF uses. However, by going this route, you are buying at NAV so no discount. However, the counter to that is there is no risk that the discount widens out causing you to see an unrealized loss.

Option 1: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg HY Muni Bond ETF (HYMB): This is a larger ETF that costs 0.35% in fees and pays an SEC yield of 2.56% and dividend yield of 3.4%.

Option 2: VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD): This is a similar fund to HYMB centering in the high yield muni space. The yield is slightly higher at 3.7% but the overall total return is a bit lower. Mostly because it took a larger hit in March 2020.

Option 3: Hartford Muni Opps ETF (HMOP): This is a national fund that is centered on the high yield muni space. It is also much smaller fund at just $190mm. It has a bit less volatility that the other two options but is well run and yields less at 1.62% tax-free.

Summary

We have listed a lot of options where investors can hide out and yet still have exposure to the underlying asset class. That eliminates at least some of the "regret" if the NAV continues to move higher. It also helps eliminate the discount risk should discounts start to widen back out.

In the case of NHMAX in munis, XYLD in covered calls, and PFFA in preferreds, you can achieve similar yields with leverage in the OEFs (Open-end funds). These funds have yields that are in the same ballpark as the CEFs but you don't have to worry about the discounts. In the case of preferreds, nearly all of the funds trade at a premium so you could, in theory, swap to PFFA and reduce your risk AND your valuation.

Once muni CEFs get to a premium, which I'm still very confident they will, NHMAX will be a very viable swap candidate to rotate to and reduce your valuation and overall risks.

As more actively managed ETFs come out, especially one's with leverage, we will be able to have more options to swap to and not reduce our income streams. They will be great tools to play the counter-cyclical game of buying CEFs at wide discounts and rotating to ETFs/OEFs when discounts turn to premiums.