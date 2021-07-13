xxz114/E+ via Getty Images

In our previous article, "CHIX: A Trading BUY As New Regulatory Measures Support Sentiment", we recommended the investors to accumulate the Global X MSCI China Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIX) as we believed financial stocks would be a major beneficiary of the securities market reform announced by the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC).

CHIX seeks to track the performance of the Solactive China Financials Total Return Index. The top holdings of the ETF are mainly Chinese banks and insurers, making it an appropriate investment for investors who would like to bet on the Chinese financial stocks.

Following the announcement by the People's Bank of China (PBOC) last Friday, our view on China Financials has turned more negative. We now recommend the investors to cut their exposure in CHIX. Our reasons are as follows:

1) Factors that caused us to feel positive about the financial stocks in China have been played out

Last year, the CBIRC pushed more securities market reform and planned to roll out measures to support the development of the capital market. Key measures include:

Adding new institutional investors; Increasing the issuance of equity asset management products by banks; and Getting insurance companies to expand investment in the capital market.

As expected, the expansion in equity investment products by banks and insurance companies did provide a boost to the market. Financial stocks, in general, generated positive returns in the past year on the back of economic recovery post the pandemic.

We believe the positive factors mentioned above have been well played out as the stock turnover has surged to historical high. Note that, the Hong Kong bourse operator (HKEX) saw its net profit rise by 70% on trade surge in the first quarter of 2021. In our view, it is unlikely to see another sequential boost of more new institutional investors or equity asset management products in the coming quarters.

2) A surprising policy move by China's Central Bank

China's Central Bank, the PBOC, made an announcement after Asia's market close last Friday to reduce the banks' Reserve Rate Requirement (RRR) by 0.5% with effect from July 15. According to the PBOC, the new RRR cut will release long-term liquidity of about 1 trillion Yuan ($154.19 billion). This RRR cut was unexpected and we view it as a signal that China's recent economic growth has peaked.

What is the RRR?

Banks are required to keep certain portions of deposits as reserve with the Central Bank and are not allowed to lend them. By adjusting the requirement rate, known as the RRR, the Central Bank can control the liquidity and lending activities in the economy. For instance, an increase in RRR will shrink money supply and lending activities in the economy, while a reduction in RRR will inject liquidity and boost the economy.

What did PBOC say about such surprising policy move?

According to the PBOC, they still maintain a prudent monetary policy and keep liquidity reasonably stable. The new RRR cut is a normal operation as monetary policy returns to normal. They also stressed that the interbank liquidity will basically be stable and will not resort to flood-like stimulus. China's cabinet, the State Council, also mentioned last Wednesday that they will use monetary policy tools to support the real economy, especially the small and medium enterprises.

Why are we concerned?

We are worried with such RRR cut as it has come much earlier than we anticipated. Note that, China's GDP was strong at 18.3% in the first quarter of 2021. The market consensus on China's GDP trend before the RRR cut was that a growth rate of 18% was not sustainable in the long term, so a gradual decline in growth since the second quarter was well-expected. Despite the foreseeable gradual decline, China's growth momentum should likely remain one of the strongest in the region.

Data by YCharts

China's PMI has also remained stable at above 50 post the pandemic recovery from the first quarter of 2020. PMI above 50 tends to suggest that the economy is in expansion mode.

Data by YCharts

As such, an earlier-than-expected monetary loosening worried us as it appears to suggest that either the decline in economic growth will be faster than expected or will not be as gradual as we previously expected. The second quarter's GDP growth is yet to be announced, but given the unanticipated act of China's Central Bank, the number would probably be weaker than expected, in our view. Currently, the market estimates that China's GDP will expand 7.7% YoY in the second quarter of 2021.

3) Lower interest rate and weaker Yuan bode ill for China Financials' stock performance

The interest rate and exchange rate are important earnings and share price drivers for the banks, and these metrics already trended lower post the RRR cut announcement.

Interest rate is one of the most important factors for banks' earnings. A loosening environment means interest rate is more likely to go down in the near future and therefore negative to earnings. Post the potential RRR cut statement by the State Council last Wednesday, the 10-year Chinese government bond future (a good proxy of interest rate) jumped immediately and the benchmark yield fell to 3.037%, the lowest level since August 2020.

Chinese financial companies generally pay high dividends and a stable/rising Chinese Yuan is an important share price driver for dividend investors. The currency has reacted negatively after the China State Council signaled a potential loosening last Wednesday and the exchange rate weakened to one-week low against the dollar last week. This may signal a reversal of Yuan appreciation in the past year and near-term exchange rate is likely to remain weak. We think this factor will continue to drag the near-term share price of the Chinese securities listed in the offshore markets.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

We recommend investors to reduce exposure in CHIX, as the unexpected monetary loosening serves as a warning sign for the share price performance of the Chinese financial companies. First, it signals that China's second quarter GDP growth may be weaker than expected. Second, the interest rate is likely to trend lower, hurting the banks' earnings. Third, a weakening Yuan is likely to deter dividend investors to put new money into the sector.