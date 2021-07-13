elxeneize/iStock via Getty Images

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) is fulfilling a nearly 8-year long portfolio transformation to become a pure play multifamily REIT. The stock price has dropped in the weeks following the announcement. This reflects the expectation that the portfolio dispositions will be dilutive in the short-term. This is consistent with previous years' trends. Earnings growth and stock price returns have been anemic over the past decade. However, a sole focus on multifamily in the DC metro and southeast region strengthens the company's future growth potential and profile. The new multifamily focus creates a higher quality portfolio and presents the potential to reverse the previous years' underperformance. The current stock price is an attractive entry point to invest in the company due to their lower valuation relative to peer multifamily companies.

In 2013, WashREIT's portfolio was diversified among various real estate sectors. Office consisted of half the portfolio, with the remaining consisting of multifamily, medical office, and retail. The company's properties have historically been solely located in the DC metro area as well. Since then, the portfolio has undergone a drastic transformation. In 2014, the company disposed its entire medical office portfolio. Their office and retail assets have also slowly been sold.

On June 15th, WashREIT announced the disposition of the remaining retail and all but one office property. This transaction represents the culmination of their transition to a pure play multifamily REIT. Management plans to use proceeds generated from the sales to either payoff debt or expand their multifamily presence into the southeastern region. Expansion into the southeast represents a major change from the previous strategy of solely focusing on the DC metro area.

Management has touted the company's lack of geographic diversity as a major source of strength. DC is a stable gateway market with a diversified economy, very high rates of high education, and superior household income levels. The economy consists of the federal government in the district, tech is growing in northern Virginia, and biotech has a strong presence in the Maryland suburbs. The Northern Virginia region especially has major demand drivers with Amazon's headquarters expansion. Amazon will be investing more than $2.5 billion in Northern Virginia and plans to create over 25,000 jobs. 62% of WRE's multifamily units are within 25 minutes of Amazon's HQ2, potentially enhancing demand for WRE's apartments.

WashREIT's stock price and earnings have been major underperformers over the past ten years. After accounting for dividends, WRE's total shareholder return has averaged just 1.16% annually since 2011. CFFO per share have also declined by just over 25% since 2011.

Declining earnings has been largely a consequence of the company's capital recycling. Office, medical office, and retail assets trade at much higher cap rates than multifamily, resulting in lower baseline earnings generation for the company. The company's current dividend is $1.20 per share annually, down from their $1.72 payout from 2012.

WRE sold 12 of their 13 office properties to Brookfield Asset Management Real Estate Fund. The total proceeds for the sale were $766 million. The company also signed a letter of intent to dispose their eight remaining retail assets for $170 million.

Management remarked in their post transaction conference call that disposition cap rates were 7.75%. These cap rates were quite high particularly given that the average cap rates for class B DC office properties, which composed of the vast majority of the dispositions, were 7% in the latter half of 2019.

Management is retaining ownership of one office property, Watergate 600, given significant value may still be generated from the asset due to its 8-plus year average term remaining on leases. However, they expect to dispose of the property at a more optimal time.

Similar to previous capital recycling activity, WRE will be using proceeds to fund the purchase of low cap rate multifamily properties. Acquisition cap rates will likely be around 4-4.5%, a massive 3-4% cap rate spread. The sale of office and retail and planned acquisition of more multifamily presents many more positive than negative aspects.

Multifamily is a much more attractive asset class than retail and office, hence the reason for the lower cap rates on new property purchases they make for them. Office and retail both will endure long-term headwinds with the rise of e-commerce and growing prevalence of work because of coronavirus. They are inferior asset types compared to multifamily and will support much lower growth as a result.

Since 2016, same-store NOI growth for multifamily properties has averaged around 2.6%. This has well surpassed office and retail's .6% and -1.6% average NOI growth, respectively.

WashREIT will be expanding into high growth markets. Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham, and Atlanta all have extremely attractive demographic and economic profiles. Employment, population, and overall economic growth exceed the national average and the DC metro economic market.

WashREIT's new markets will endure higher levels of supply due to their positive prospects. However, WRE's acquisition pipeline consists of rents priced below 110% of the market median. Management has conducted significant research associated with the benefits of class B to A- apartments. Given that new supply is greatly concentrated among properties with strong rental premiums to market averages, new properties in these markets should be more insulated from such competition, generating elevated levels of rental rate growth.

In contrast, to retail, and especially office properties, multifamily requires much less maintenance capex spending. Office properties incur significant costs associated with leasing commissions, tenant improvements, and maintenance capex. These cash outflows have resulted in the massive gap between CFFO and funds available for distribution, the true measure of a REIT's cash flow, over the past decade. In 2020, capex for office properties was 19% of NOI, while multifamily was just 6%. After adjusting for the annual cash outflows unique to office properties, the dilutive effect of the transaction will be less dramatic than the 3-4% spread on paper.

The transaction should help support a higher valuation for WRE by lowering their overall leverage levels and simplifying the business. Management anticipates debt/EBITDA levels to decline to the high 5s to low 6s range. Such leverage levels are slightly higher than apartment large-cap peers, like AvalonBay (AVB) and Camden (CPT). However, they are much lower than WRE's small-cap apartment peers, like Independence Realty (IRT) and NexPoint Residential (NXRT). Often for unjustified reasons, diversified REITs tend to persistently trade at discounts to REITs that focus on a singular property type. The transition to multifamily should boost their valuation by avoiding the perceived complexities with operating several asset classes. Higher valuation will boost their stock price and lower their cost of capital.

Though the pros of the pending deal outweigh the cons, there are certainly some negative factors to consider. The biggest one is the pending earnings decline that will inevitably result from the deal occurring. To get a sense of the potential earnings decline, it helps to go over the specifics regarding the proceeds from office and retail dispositions.

Sector NOI Post transaction Multifamily DC + 90,372 Multifamily Southeast + 19,350 Office + 12,000 Retail - Interest expense after debt reduction (21,204) G&A expense (22,416) Adjustments + 8,000 core FFO 86,102 core FFO per share 1.02

Of the $936 million expected to be generated from office and retail dispositions, $450 million are planned for multifamily acquisitions, $421 million for debt repayment, and $65 million are related to transaction costs. Given they are retaining their existing multifamily portfolio and the office property Watergate 600, their pre-acquisition NOI is $102 million. Assuming the $450 million are used for the purchase of apartments at 4.5% cap rates in the southeast, such would generate initial annual NOI of $19.4 million. Annual NOI should be around $122 million.

After accounting for interest expense, G&A expense, and additional adjustments, estimated FAD is $86 million, or annual FAD per share of $1.02. Lower earnings demonstrate the dilutive effect of selling office and retail and buying apartments. It is highly unlikely WRE will be able to cover their current dividend payment of $1.20, representing a 5%-plus yield. Due to the pending earnings decline, they will likely have to slash the dividend.

While WRE's pending earnings decline appears ominous for future shareholder returns, the stock is actually a strong value at current prices. For one, the office and retail transactions are initially net asset value neutral. The value of the company's real estate holdings is unchanged by the dispositions. However, multifamily will grow their NAV at a higher rate over the future years because it is a superior asset class.

Q1 NOI Annualized 101,968 Cap rate 4.50% Asset value 2,265,956 Sale proceeds 936,000 Other assets 73,000 Total debt (1,065,000) Transaction costs (65,000) NAV 2,144,956 Shares 84,465 NAV per share 25.39

After the recent stock price decline post transaction announcement, WashREIT now trades at a modest discount 2-3% to their estimated NAV. WashREIT's discount is a stark contrast from most multifamily REITs that trade at premiums.

Consistent with their discount to net asset value, the earnings multiple is also discounted relative to their low leverage sunbelt and gateway market multifamily REITs.

WashREIT is undergoing a massive transformation that will increase its value, though at the expense of short-term headwinds. Office and retail will endure headwinds over the next several years with the rise of e-commerce and remote work. These sectors simply provide inferior growth relative to multifamily. WRE should earn a higher multiple post transition due to the simplified business model, raising their valuation. Management is targeting the best markets and assets in the country. Their existing DC multifamily assets should continue to produce solid performance as well. Low relative valuation and an enhanced earnings growth profile support WRE as an attractive investment currently.