Investment Thesis

Nike stock (NYSE: NYSE:NKE) remains a hold, following an impressive jump in recent days due to Q4 2021 earnings. The share price looks to have found some resistance at the $160 price range give or take a jump in either direction. The stock has the potential to go up another 5% to $169. However, this next quarter will be more tumultuous and harder to scrape up sales. With more uncertainty in China following increased regulatory pressure, and lower growth prospects in North America, the next quarter for Nike may not live up to expectations.

Numbers

Nike has produced a quarter with great revenue growth and an expansion of the Nike Direct business. However, Nike's P/E remains elevated at 45 and has a negligible dividend yield of 0.68%. The majority of good news has been baked into the stock already, following the dramatic 15% pop of the stock after earnings were announced. Return on assets was above the competition at 16%, and debt to EBITDA is healthy at 1.2.

The quick ratio is 1.8 and is above many other industry competitors. Nike does have a lower gross profit margin at 44%, which is back to pre-pandemic lows. Over the years, Nike has never been able to crack a 50% gross profit margin, which has been a struggle for the company. SG&A expense has also come down modestly to $13 billion; SG&A is not a big problem for the company considering marketing is one of the key factors for the drive behind Nike. Nike's price to book value is at 19, indicating high valuations.

Currently, there is momentum on Nike's side, however, the stock may have reached some price resistance at around $160-169. Nike was not the only retailer to have an excellent quarter this time around. Most retailers were able to bounce off of renewed consumer interest and pent-up demand. Albeit, Nike was able to take full advantage of the turn-around, however, in Q3 of 2021, they struggled with declining demand in Asia and Europe just as many other retailers suffered during that period in March 2021. When the market is on the side of a stock it is difficult if not impossible to go against the grain, but for now, Nike may be near the end of its run and may face a pullback.

Valuation + Technical Indicators

Nike is a company difficult to evaluate with fundamentals because the fundamentals are usually strong, making it difficult to calculate a good entry point. The fundamentals tell you Nike is an excellent company, but the technical indicators help you find the best price. The RSI hit a huge spike and is near the top at 79, indicating extremely overbought levels. The price also recently rallied from $133 to $159 through the month of June.

Nike's 50-day SMA and 200-day SMA have gone on a wild ride with the 50-day SMA crossing below the 200-day SMA for the first time since March 2020. The price in March 2020 was around $87. While the 50-day SMA has once again crossed above the 200-day, considering the narrow length between the two this could be interpreted as both a bullish and bearish sign. This could be seen as a great spring forward for the stock, or the fact that the 50-day SMA has crossed below the 200-day SMA could be evaluated as a rare sign of weakness. There remains only a $3 difference between the two averages, however, back on March 31st, once the 50-day SMA crossed below the 200-day SMA it didn't turn back around till July. This was not the case here, as the 50-day crossed below the 200-day on one day, and returned back up the next day. Therefore, this may fall more on the bullish side of things, however, coupled with the overbought RSI levels, it may be best to leave the stock alone.

Growth Prospects

Nike grew significantly in Q4 with both the EMEA and APLA regions posting 107% and 76% growth rates respectively (according to the earnings call), this was after a disappointing Q3 revenue story with revenue declines in both regions at the time. Nike is probably going to face more competition from more sustainable and ethical shoe and apparel makers in the future. As consumer tastes change and adapt it may create a new more conscious generation of shoppers. Additionally, how much more can sales increase for Nike? The personal consumption expenditure (data from St. Louis FRED) is already above pre-pandemic levels despite the consumer arguably being in worse shape with more unemployment and stimulus ending soon for many consumers. In the last three months that data has been reported (March, April, and May) the expenditure has barely budged with a 0.9% increase between March and April, and a 0.018% increase from April to May. This severe decrease comes after a whopping 5% increase from February to March 2021. Growth has been dramatically slowing down, and usually, the first thing to be cut is retail spending.

Consumer sentiment is also down this month at 82.9, even falling below the March 2021 numbers of 84.9. April retains the peak of 88.3. Consumer sentiment has still not recovered to the pre-pandemic levels with the peak being 101 in February 2020.

In terms of raw retail sales, they have also been fairly stagnant. From March to April, sales were down -1.96%, and from April to May sales grew 2.85%. Over the last three months, sales have barely budged indicating a much tougher quarter for Nike in Q1 2022.

China

Nike continues to have low competition in the sneaker sphere and has expanded globally. However, a certain awareness of the Chinese market is necessary considering the recent track record and increasing pressure of the People's Republic of China in all industries. Targets of this have included increased regulation on companies such as DiDi (DIDI) and Chinese education companies. Nike, having already angered Chinese officials, has the increased threat of facing some level of action from the Chinese government despite being a U.S. company. Nike does have a level of protection against the government, however, if they take action against the company there is not much they can oppose. In fiscal 2020, the Greater China region accounted for 19% of total revenue, making China a visible weakness of the company. In Q4 2021, revenue in China grew by 9%, in the previous quarter (Q3) revenue grew by 42%, quite a slowdown in terms of sales.

Conclusion

Nike is a good stock to own, however, future growth prospects look lower than in previous quarters. Demand for the moment looks to be stagnant, and with increasing pressure in China, it may not be wise to get into Nike at these prices. The stock is already moving up, indicating a sell target of $169, and a buy target of $145. A buy target of $145 would mean around a 10% drop for the stock. Therefore, I recommend a hold rating on the stock as it may be difficult to live up to expectations next quarter.