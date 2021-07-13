kenneth-cheung/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

As the old investment adage goes, "Fear creates opportunity." This is certainly true for auto supplier Tenneco (NYSE:TEN), which has declined by more than 70% from its 2017 peak price due to fears about its "dying" clean air business, as well as a heavy debt burden from its 2018 acquisition of competitor Federal-Mogul.

However, I believe Tenneco is at an inflection point as the company should be a huge beneficiary of record-high used car prices, and management is starting to finally deliver on promised cost savings & synergies. Tenneco's high financial leverage also provides additional rocket fuel for stock price appreciation, as its strong free cash flow will be used to rapidly deleverage and transfer value from debt to equity on the capital stack.

A Little History Lesson

Tenneco has a storied past stretching back to its founding in 1930 as The Chicago Corporation. Through various business model pivots and acquisitions, the company has evolved into a diversified supplier for both the vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the after-market.

In 2018, Tenneco made a transformative acquisition of competing auto supplier Federal-Mogul for the steep price of $5.4 Billion. The acquisition brought Federal-Mogul's power-train business and after-market equipment business into the fold, and subsequently Tenneco organized itself into 4 segments:

Motorparts

Performance Solutions

Clean Air

Powertrain

The acquisition also saddled Tenneco's balance sheet with a heavy debt burden, and this financial leverage along with slower-than-expected costs cuts and synergy realization weighed on the stock performance. Since 2017 highs, Tenneco stock is down more than 70%.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The Opportunity

As a Tier 1 auto parts supplier, Tenneco is highly sensitive to both:

New car sales (for OEM business) Used vehicle parts spending (for after-market business)

The first (new car sales) can be easily tracked through government data. The second (used vehicle parts spending) can be proxied by the Mannheim used car price index, with the idea that as used car prices increase, consumers are incentivized to keep their cars on the road for longer, which in turn drives greater vehicle maintenance spending.

Here is how both key indicators are looking like currently:

Exhibit 1: Light Weight Vehicle Sales

Source: Federal Reserve Economic Data (FRED)

Exhibit 2: Manheim Used Vehicle Price Index

Source: Manheim

From these charts, we can first see that new vehicle sales have bounced back to normalized levels after an initial COVID-driven crash in early 2020. Currently, a shortage of chips is limiting new car production, but as this eases over the course of 2021 I would expect to see new car sales increase even more from current levels as this bottleneck is removed. This in turn will be a tailwind for Tenneco's OEM business.

The second chart (Manheim Index) is even more interesting as it shows used car prices have rocketed higher to uncharted territory. Part of the price increase is driven by tight new vehicle supply (given aforementioned chip shortage), which has driven consumers to purchase used vehicles instead. Given this dynamic, consumers will have every incentive to keep driving their used cars as long as they can, which will increase demand for Tenneco's after-market business.

Not a "Dying" Business

Another strike against Tenneco is that its Clean Air segment is viewed by some investors as "dying" businesses tied to gasoline-powered vehicles which will soon go obsolete due to vehicle electrification. This may be another reason why Tenneco is trading so cheaply.

However, the Clean Air segment (which manufactures equipment to reduce vehicle emissions, increase fuel efficiency, and regulate exhaust sound) should actually benefit from more stringent regulatory requirements such as the U.S. Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) standards which will raise fuel efficiency requirements to over 40 miles per gallon fleet-wide average by 2026. To do so, automakers will need to work with Tenneco's Clean Air solutions, which should help this segment to generate healthy results.

Meanwhile, electric vehicles comprised only around 4% of total global new vehicle sales last year, and even as this figure grows rapidly in coming years, Tenneco can also sell its clean air solutions via the after-market channels to the billions of gasoline cars that will be on the road for decades to come.

Progress Cutting Costs & Debt

At the end of 2020, Tenneco had net debt of $4.5B, which implied a very high leverage ratio of 4.3x when divided by 2020 EBITDA of $1.04B. However, Tenneco has been making steady progress on deleveraging in recent quarters using its steady free cash flow. In 2020, Tenneco was able to reduce its net debt by $460M, and is guiding for more than $300M in additional net debt reductions in 2021.

Tenneco Investor Presentation

As Tenneco continues to deleverage towards its long-term leverage ratio target of 1.5x-2.0x, this will de-risk the equity as well as transfer share of total enterprise value from debt holders to equity holders.

Management is also laser-focused on cost cuts & synergies, targeting $265M in run rate annual cost savings by 2021 vs. 2019 benchmark.

Valuation

Now let's chat valuation. Given current stock price of roughly $19/share, Tenneco has a market value of $1.6B. Adding in net debt of $4.2B targeted for end of 2011 yields an enterprise value of $5.8B.

Against this enterprise value, Tenneco is guiding for $1.35B-$1.45B in adjusted EBITDA for 2021, which implies a forward EV/EBITDA of just over 4x, which implies a big discount to other diversified auto parts supplier peers.

For example, BorgWarner trades for more than 6x EV/EBITDA, and if we assume Tenneco can close half of the valuation gap to trade at 5x EV/EBITDA, then the implied equity value after stripping out the $4.2B net debt would be more than $30/share. This would be our base case, implying a 50%+ upside from current stock price.

If we assume that Tenneco can trade at 6x EV/EBITDA, the implied equity value would be more than $50/share, which would imply a 150% gain from current stock price. Clearly, the high leverage ratios mean that even a small improvement in the enterprise value leads to outsized gains for equity holders.

Risks

The biggest risk for Tenneco shareholders is that management fails to execute on its deleveraging and cost-cutting plans. However, management has so far executed on its guidance and even exceeded market estimates on how quickly the company could deleverage.

The other risk for Tenneco is a slump in either new car sales, used car maintenance activity, or both. However, with the economy in continued recovery from the 2020 crash and consumers flush with cash to spend on vehicles (either new or used), we believe the auto industry should remain healthy over the intermediate term.

Bottom Line

Tenneco is a heavily leveraged company that the market has punished for its recent acquisitions as well as unfounded concerns about its "dying" clean air business. However, the company is generating robust free cash flow to pay down its debt as well as executing on a significant cost-cutting program. Tenneco is also poised to continue benefitting from both a strong new car market as well as a hot used car market. Given its remarkably cheap valuation as well as strong industry outlook, I believe Tenneco stock is a compelling opportunity with a base case target of $30/share, which represents 50% upside from the current stock price.