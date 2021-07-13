Drazen Zigic/iStock via Getty Images

Growth stocks have been a mixed bag since the massive rally into the beginning of 2021 ended. Some have recovered their prior highs, and some continue to languish. Firmly in the latter category we find real estate brokerage Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN), a stock which lost half of its value from February to May.

Source: StockCharts

Redfin’s chart is messy but it has what I believe are the makings of a base from which it can rally. The stock fell hard off of its high set in February, and I’ve annotated two instances where relief rallies were firmly rejected at the 50-day simple moving average. The stock eventually blew right through support at $58/$60 and hit a spike low of just $47 in early May.

We’ve seen a significant rally since then, and Redfin now trades for $60 once again. This move back above support at $58/$60, coexisting with what we’ll take a look at now, makes me think this time is different for Redfin.

I mentioned the 50-DMA, and I’ve placed an arrow where that line was recently successfully tested. To be clear, Redfin needs to hold the 50-DMA or all bets are off and we’ll have to wait for the stock to find a new support level. But for now, that’s my line in the sand.

I think the odds of success are higher this time because the accumulation/distribution line is very positive, having risen steadily since the bottom in May. That means dip buyers are interested in the stock, which is supportive of longer-term bullishness.

In addition, the PPO is back above centerline support and into bullish territory, which is another key step to long-term bullish moves. And finally, the 14-day RSI is testing centerline support again as well. Putting it all together, Redfin is certainly not in rally mode today. But what I’m saying is that all the pieces are in place for a base to be forming from which it can rally. Redfin looks like a future winner today, and buying before a stock becomes a winner is the key to outsized returns.

Long-term success looks highly achievable

Apart from the chart, I like Redfin’s business as well. The company is disrupting an antiquated and highly fragmented business, in the same way that Carvana is disrupting car sales, or Amazon did with online retail. I’m not saying Redfin is the next Amazon but the market dynamics of real estate brokering are very ripe for disruption given the industry basically has never changed.

Source: Investor presentation

The home buying or selling process is really unpleasant. You have to find someone to list your house, and hope that they have connections for things like home inspections or repairs/remodeling, legal services, etc. Then you have to hope the listing agent has the ability to effectively advertise the home and bring in buyers. And as part of this, there is essentially no transparency into how anything works, because that is how real estate brokerages can justify high fees to customers.

The industry is extremely fragmented, meaning it is basically nothing but mom-and-pop shops all over the country, which makes it even more difficult for the customer to figure out what’s what.

Enter Redfin.

Source: Investor presentation

Redfin is looking to consolidate a very fragmented and old-world business into one driven by data and information, rather than an agent’s “gut feeling” or intuition. Redfin seeks to use data to help buyers and sellers understand a reasonable price for a property, and offer the end-to-end solutions in-house they need to complete the transaction. Compared to going to an old-world broker, this is a night-and-day difference in terms of transparency to the customer, ease of use, and cost.

The value proposition goes both ways as well, as agents with Redfin can move more properties and make more money for themselves, on average.

Source: Investor presentation

Redfin homes sell meaningfully more quickly than those outside of the platform, and for slightly better money as well. That’s good for the seller and the agent, and it adds to the value proposition of eschewing a traditional broker for Redfin.

Source: Investor presentation

Speaking of the value proposition for agents, Redfin sees agents make more money, sell more properties per year, and therefore are more likely to stick around in an industry that is famous for turnover. It’s so easy to go start your own brokerage that agents at traditional firms tend to treat being an agent for someone else as an internship before simply striking out on their own. With Redfin, agents make more money and the incentive is therefore lower to setup your own shop. This helps Redfin attract the best agents because higher compensation has a funny way of doing that, regardless of the industry.

This virtuous cycle leads to higher repeat customer rates, which drives long-term growth as the customer base grows.

Source: Investor presentation

Redfin sees a very high number of customers use the service to buy and sell, which isn’t actually that common in real estate. It shows the value proposition of end-to-end service, and that’s what Redfin offers customers and agents alike.

Growth is just getting started

The most difficult thing for a disruptor like Redfin to do is to achieve meaningful scale. After all, you have to convince customers that a new way of doing things is somehow better than the old way. In Redfin’s case, the business case for using Redfin over a traditional brokerage is a slam dunk from the perspective of the value proposition it provides. However, change is hard, so getting buy-in from customers is difficult.

But Redfin has reached that critical mass of adoption, and from here, it is off to the races.

Source: Investor presentation

Revenue growth has been very hot in recent years, and critically, Redfin continues to take market share. It reached 100bps of market share in 2020, up from 44bps in 2015, which is outstanding. And because this market is so fragmented, there is virtually limitless upside to market share gains for Redfin as we look into the years to come. Nobody is building an online, end-to-end brokerage like Redfin, and that’s why I think this is a stock you can buy and hold for a very long time.

But the company isn’t resting on its laurels; it is expanding into renting as well, which is another massive market.

Source: Investor presentation

Redfin is in the midst of integrating its RentPath acquisition, which offers Redfin access to the site’s ~16M monthly visitors, its 26% growth, and its nearly $200 million in revenue. For $608 million, Redfin paid just ~3X trailing revenue. That’s a fair price to pay, particularly considering that’s less than Redfin itself is trading for today. In other words, this acquisition looks highly accretive to me.

RDFN Stock Valuation

Analysts expect huge growth from Redfin in the coming years, and obviously, I agree based on what I laid out above.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Redfin is currently expected to grow revenue by at least 25% annually for the foreseeable future. That sort of growth is difficult to come by, but as I said, Redfin has hit the point where we should see the flywheel effect of revenue and brand awareness producing more revenue and brand awareness, and so on. The RentPath acquisition should be another step in the right direction to build out revenue and brand awareness, in addition to the momentum the core brokerage segment already has.

Now, Redfin doesn’t have consistent earnings so we’ll value it based upon revenue, as seen below.

Source: TIKR.com

Redfin is trading for 3.5X forward sales, which is slightly ahead of its three-year average. However, Redfin hit 8.8X forward sales earlier this year. I’m not suggesting it will reach that again in the near future, but post-pandemic, the stock has generally traded closer to 6X forward sales. The pandemic almost certainly accelerated the adoption of online brokerage adoption, which is outstanding long-term for Redfin, or anyone else in this business. That, in turn, should be supportive of a higher valuation over time, all else equal.

The bottom line is that Redfin is setup extremely well for many years of growth ahead, and the valuation looks quite reasonable to me at this point. The chart looks like it wants to rally, but we’ll have to wait and see if the current setup comes to fruition in the form of higher prices. I think it will, and I’m very bullish on Redfin right now.

