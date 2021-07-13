toondelamour/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Summary

We are bullish on Abiomed (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:ABMD) shares and view the company is well positioned to star amongst our large cap growth universe, plus benefit from secular growth drivers in the medical technology industry over the coming years.

Exhibit 1. ABMD single-year price performance

Data: Author's Bloomberg Terminal

ABMD and its flagship product, the Impella heart pump, aims to address a very specific cardiology patient subset, where the adoption of technology remains quite slow, and barriers to entry remain quite high. The speed of innovation around the Impella segment acts as a clear competitive advantage by estimation, particularly as the next in-line clinical trials for competitive labels are only being conducted by Boston Scientific (BSX), and are only at the first in-human trials at present.

Although this poses a potential threat to the company's top line, we view Abiomed's strength in speed of innovation around the Impella concept as a clear distinguishing factor, that also provides a reasonable to hedge the company's top line. Given the current state of global inpatient and outpatient environments, it is evident there are several growth levers that can drive higher adoption rates and an accelerated growth pattern in hospital accounts over the coming years for ABMD's Impella segment.

Balancing these points is the significant premium attached to current valuations, that make the case less attractive for those seeking deep value propositions in the current climate. Nonetheless, we remain conscious on ABMD shares going forwards, particularly as the company's growth narrative aligns with current macro-thematics observed in equity markets over the previous 3-months, in that the growth/value equation has skewed back in favour of growth-type names over this short time. Hence, we view the risk/reward calculus is skewed disproportionately towards investors' favour in the ABMD investment debate.

Here, we cover all of the necessary moving parts for the benefit of investors in their own investment reasoning.

Impella Volume remains the key tension point

Historically, the major driving force to ABMD's top line comes directly from Impella sales volume only. Consequently, basically all of the upside (or downside for that matter) in ABMD's share price is indirectly attributable to the same. Thankfully, when analyzing unit pricing over the 3-year period to date, Impella has exhibited steady pricing growth that has tied in well to overall sales expansion across this timespan. We believe Impella has not faced direct pricing threats thanks to the speed of innovation from the company around the segment, to offset underlying price headwinds.

To illustrate, revenue contribution from this segment has grown at CAGR ~19% since 2017, and a transition to positive pricing growth is not an unreasonable expectation now that Impella 5.5 has been fully launched, by our calculations. Moreover, with continued innovation around the segment, the benefits that the Impella pump provides in haemodynamics clearly outweighs the benefits of balloon pump alternatives in the same scenario, by estimation.

Exhibit 2. Impella sales performance

Data: ABMD SEC Filings; Author

Given some of the reservations physicians have raised to us in conversation regarding the 14F sized pumps, primarily concerning the potential for adverse vascular complications, the launch of the XR expandable sheath at size 9F is a welcomed addition to drive an accelerated pattern of growth in physician and hospital accounts over the coming periods in the 5.5 unit. ABMD claims investors can expect a launch date by 2H FY2022 for the XR expandable sheath, which will be immediately compatible with the Impella CP.

Exhibit 3. ABMD revenue split Q4 2019 - Q1 2021.

Data: ABMD SEC Filings; Author

The potential long-term upside stemming from these moves is a point to be heavily considered by investors in the ABMD investment debate, by our estimation. Given that normalised conversion of Impella sales volume/revenues to free cash flow over the years has hovered ~25-30% over the previous 3-years, if ongoing sales trends remain consistent with the previous 3-years of data, we feel that sales results out of the coming quarters will serve as a key inflection points for investors in time to come in their assessment of the company's generation of free cash flow. We've modelled the same moving forwards, which is discussed below.

Exhibit 4. Impella procedure breakdown

Data: ABMD SEC Filings; Author

Q1 Sales momentum illustrates FY2021 expectations

Q4 sales came in strong at ~$241 million, exhibiting a 3.8% growth sequential growth schedule over the previous quarter, whilst expanding 17% YoY. Gross margins were compressed by ~200bps from the previous quarter, which carried through to a ~400bps decrease in operating leverage and a ~300bps decrease at the bottom line. Growth at the top was undoubtedly underscored by Impella sales volume, as has been the case with ABMD over the previous few years. The company did realize some Covid-related headwinds towards the end of FY2020 that managed to carry through towards the early phases of FY 2021, but have since weathered this storm.

Exhibit 5. ABMD Financials summary

Data: ABMD SEC Filings; Author

Turning to the full fiscal year, the company posted around $850 million in revenue, and this was a 1% YoY growth pattern. However, the company did realize a 27% increase in operating margins in spite of the pandemic.

By region, US specific revenue growth came in at 13% year on year to $196 million, and this was underscored by a 13% expansion in patient utilisation numbers. This was also underlined by a double digit growth schedule in high-risk PCI and cardiogenic shock segments which the company realize immense value from this quarter. CP Installations have now grown to 1,509 different sites, and the 5.0 version of the impeller pump has been placed at 53 sites on top of the previous quarter. Impressively, the 5.5 unit with smart assist now boasts 211 installations, again 53 sites on top of the previous quarter. Similar results were observed in the IRP unit, which is now up to just under 590 sites, a slight increase of 19 sites from the previous quarter.

Ex-US, total revenue screw 43% YoY to reach $46 million, primarily driven by strengths in European in Japan markets. To illustrate, revenue earned from European operations expanded 28% over the year, notably due to higher patient turnover volumes in key European and adjacent markets. Another benefit here was due to favourable euro/US dollar exchange rate mix that in impacted favourably on the company.

Turning back to the P&L, the company also realised a 26% headwind to RND expenditure, which is amounted to $32 million. The company also lost some leverage at the SG&A line, which totaled $100 million for the quarter, a 20% increase YoY. The company exited the quarter with $848 million in cash, a $197 million increase over the previous year, whilst remaining absent from debt in the capital structure. In fact, the company all only recorded $165 million of total liabilities on the balance sheet from the quarter, primarily comprised of current liabilities in accounts payable and other accruals.

Exhibit 6. ABMD Key financials summary & forecasts

Data: ABMD SEC Filings; Author

We view revenue volumes to remain flat over the coming 2 quarters, with sequential growth in gross profit and free cash flow over this time. We view a lifting of the compression on gross margins in this time also, permitting a ~100-200bps increase in margins at the top over the current figures. Given that free cash conversion from revenue has remained strong over the previous 3-year period to date, we view the pace of conversion to remain flat at ~25-30% into the next 2 quarters.

Generation of free cash flow has been a strong point for the company over the recent periods, although has suffered slightly in both Q2 and Q4 2021, having dipped into the red for FCF in this periods. Nonetheless, management have done a sound job at generating economic-value-added over the 3-year period to date.

Exhibit 7. ABMD FCFF summary

Data: Author

Valuation

Shares are trading at ~70x P/E, ~46x EBITDA and come in at 51x sales on the nose. Trading at 11x book value is comes in at premium to the peer group. In fact, ABMD trades at a premium across all multiples in the peer group except P/E, where it trades at a significant discount. Shares are also trading at ~65x FCF, and the company has $4.90 in free cash per share on a FCF yield of 1.54%

The scope of multiples makes the valuation less attractive, by estimation, particularly relative to names like powerhouse Boston Scientific (BSX), which trades at 30x P/E and only 3.6x sales and book value, respectively.

Exhibit 8. Multiples analysis with comps table

Data: Author

Shares are also trading at a premium to 2-year historical averages on earnings and EBITDA multiples, but are trading at a discount to sales and book value on the same time. From the historical multiples analysis, AMBD currently trades at a net premium of 15.2% across all metrics, which implies it should be trading at a fair value of $270, based on the implied pricing at certain valuations seen historically. Investors can observe the implied prices at various historical averages in the table below.

Exhibit 9. Historical multiples vs. Today

Data: Author

However, we feel the premium attached to valuations is partially justified given the strength in ROIC scores over the previous 3-year period to date. At the latest filing, the company posted ROIC of ~15%, well above the majority within the peer group. We are firm believers in names that deliver consistently high ROIC scores, and believe this to be a key valuation diver for ABMD. Regression sampling of the same reveals a fit of R2 = 82% on quarterly data from FY2017 to date, partially confirming the thesis that ROIC seems to be a key valuation driver for the company. ABMD also outscores BSX in this instance, however trades at a 217% premium on a P/E basis to them.

Exhibit 10. ABMD comps table

Data: Bloomberg LP, Author

We assign a price target that reflects the net 15.2% premium ABMD currently trades across all multiples to historical averages, and apply this figure to our FY 2022 sales estimates of $1016 million, thereby arriving at a price target of $338.66, a ~5% margin of safety.

Further Considerations

On the charts, shares have traded sideways over the previous 12 months, having tested the upper resistance level twice across this period. Shares broke out to the upside back in December 2020, before heading sideways and then taking a nosedive in around April/May on news BSX had commenced its first in-human trials for its TAVR prospective label called Vortex.

Exhibit 11. ABMD 12-month price action

Data: Author's Bloomberg Terminal

Since, shares have begun the gradual walk northwards, having bounced off support nicely several times from May to today's trading. Investors can observe the ascending triangle on ABMD's daily chart below, and observe the squeeze which is narrowing the mouth of the triangle as ABMD continues its gradual climb to the resistance level. By estimation, given the price action and momentum exhibited of late, it is not unreasonable to anticipate shares to test the resistance level by the end of July. Investors seeking entry into ABMD may wish to consider the current point as an exciting entry point, given that shares are currently being re-tested at the support level. Given that ABMD does not pay a dividend, investors who believe ABMD still has some downside risk to be priced in may purchase in the money puts for expiry in August - December, seeking low delta and gamma exposure to control downside volatility, as an effective hedge against large downside risk.

In Short

ABMD is well on the path to recovery, as indicated by recent price action on the charts and fundamental momentum exhibited through its Impella segment. The recent quarter's performance serves as a good indicator of expectations for the remainder of FY2022 from the company, consequently, Impella sales volume remains a key inflection point for investors in their allocation/reallocation decision making. Should Impella sales continue to capture additional market share, then we firmly believe this will concurrently be positively reflected on ABMD's share price as the market continues to sniff out growth-type names in the generation of alpha.

There are downside risks to our price target of $338, that include the over-extending impacts of Covid-19 to the company's top line, in addition to a slowdown in the cadence of Impella instillations from previous quarters. Nonetheless, we remain bullish on ABMD shares as a going concern, and foresee a further 5-6% upside potential that is yet to be fully priced into the charts. We look forward to providing additional coverage.