Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) is a small commercial stage pharmaceutical company that I had somehow never heard of until earlier this week. The company been around since 2017 and IPO’d last August at a price of $24 per share (although it opened trading on its first day at $39.99).

Figure 1: Harmony Stock Chart (source: finviz)

After briefly spiking above $50 late last year, the stock has now headed steadily downwards, but this seems odd to me because, as I will describe below, Harmony seems to be creating a lot of value for its shareholders right now. Harmony really flies under the radar, but I believe there is a strong long-term opportunity available in the company at present.

Wakix is a Pipeline in a Product with Great Sales so Far

Wakix (pitolisant) is a once daily oral small molecule drug that, as the name implies, is designed to promote daytime wakefulness in patients with rare neurological disorders. Harmony has described this as a pipeline in a pill, and as I’ve discussed before, I really like investing in products like this once the initial indications have begun to gain some traction.

Figure 2: Harmony’s Pipeline (source: Harmony’s Corporate Presentation)

Wakix is already approved in two indications, excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy, both in narcolepsy patients. Narcolepsy is rare disorder characterized by instability between sleep and wakeful states. This is thought to largely be caused by a loss of the neurons in the brain that typically produce orexin, the chemical most responsible for regulating the sleep-wake cycle. About 165,000 Americans are thought to suffer from narcolepsy, although only about half of those have actually received the diagnosis.

Essentially all narcolepsy patients suffer from EDS, and the name is pretty self-explanatory for this particular condition. Patients with EDS can feel irresistible urges to sleep and sometimes even suffer sleep attacks where they fall asleep completely without warning. Even in less severe manifestations, the excessive drowsiness can cause lapses of attention which is clearly problematic for leading a normal, high-functioning life. Cataplexy occurs is 60% to 90% of narcolepsy patients and is a sudden loss of muscle control. These episodes can last anywhere from a few seconds to a few minutes, and some patients have them dozens of times per day.

There are several other approved therapies for narcolepsy, but Wakix is the first non-stimulant, non-scheduled treatment. This is important because it means Wakix isn’t addictive and doesn’t have issues that other narcolepsy drugs do with their potential for abuse. Scheduled drugs are a hassle for patients and healthcare providers to deal with, so this is likely a major selling point for Wakix.

Figure 3: Wakix’s Mechanism of Action (source: Harmony’s Corporate Presentation)

Wakix works via activating histaminergic pathways in the brain. Histamine in the brain acts as a modulator on the function of several different neurotransmitters, and ultimately, it serves to promote wakefulness both through stimulating wake-promoting neurons and through inhibiting sleep-promoting neurons.

Wakix has several competitors in the market already most notably Xyrem and Xywav from Jazz Pharmaceuticals but also Provigil, Nuvigil, and Sunosi. Xyrem and Xywav are different formulations of sodium oxybate, which is thought to act through inhibiting GABA and sleep promoting neurons rather than directly promoting wakefulness. Xywav is Jazz’s recent attempt to retain branded sales of sodium oxybate. Provigil and Nuvigil are both forms of modafinil which is a stimulant and is known to promote wakefulness through upregulating histamine, dopamine, serotonin, norepinephrine, and orexin, and both of these drugs have long been generic. Sunosi works similarly to Provigil and Nuvigil by promoting dopamine and norepinephrine in the brain to stimulate wakefulness. As far as potential competition that’s still developmental stage, AXS-12 from Axsome is also targeting norepinephrine, and Takeda’s TAK-925 is an orexin agonist that directly promotes orexin levels. Neither AXS-12 nor TAK-925 appears to have made it to Phase 3 trials yet.

For its part, Wakix was first approved in EDS in November 2019 and launched shortly thereafter, but the drug initially received a CRL that had to do with the FDA’s reading of results from the HARMONY1 trial that were submitted as a part of the NDA. Harmony met with the FDA and asked them to reconsider, and somewhat surprisingly, the FDA agreed with Harmony and asked the company to resubmit its NDA as a complete response resubmission. This led to the expanded label including cataplexy to be approved in October 2020.

Figure 4: Summary of Wakix’s Clinical Trial Results (source: Harmony’s Corporate Presentation)

As you can see from Figure 4, Wakix appeared to substantially reduce symptoms of EDS and cataplexy in its trials while not showing the potential for drug abuse. Wakix reduced patients’ scores on a sleepiness scale by 3.1 points and 2.2 points over placebo in the two trials measuring sleepiness as the primary endpoint, and Wakix cut the rate of weekly cataplexy episodes by 51% in the cataplexy-focused trial. While it's very difficult to make apples-to-apples comparisons between different drugs when they all benchmark to placebo rather than using head-to-head comparisons, Wakix appears to maybe have somewhat better efficacy than its main competitor, Xywav. On the Xywav website, Jazz touts that Xywav was able to lower patients’ scores on the same sleepiness scale that Harmony used by 2.0 points over the placebo group. Xywav also appears to have reduced the frequency of cataplexy episodes by about 43%.

The market opportunity in EDS and cataplexy is large. Market estimates suggest that there are about 165,000 patients living with narcolepsy in the US, although only about half actually have the diagnosis and only about 72,000 are thought be receiving treatment at present. The US market for narcolepsy therapies was about $2.1 billion in 2020 with Xyrem/Xywav being the big winners with $1.76 billion in total sales. Most estimates I’ve seen call for the US narcolepsy market to show strong continued growth of 10%+ annually through the middle of this decade which should create even more room for Wakix to ramp-up sales.

Figure 5: Wakix’s Current Market Opportunity (source: Harmony’s Corporate Presentation)

Wakix costs $94.75 per 4.45 mg tablet and $189.50 per 17.8 mg tablet. Patients are supposed to start by taking two 4.45 mg tablets (8.9 mg total) each morning for the first week before increasing to one 17.8 mg tablet each morning in week two. Patients can double that dose again in week three to 35.6 mg (two 17.8 mg tablets) each morning if needed. Based on these numbers, Wakix’s total annual cost at that maximum dose (two 17.8 mg tablets per day) is $136,440 and about $68,220 if a patient stuck with the 17.8 mg dose for whatever reason. I expect most patients to take the maximum dose though because of the lack of abuse potential and the mild safety profile.

Wakix had first year net revenues of $160 million, which is a ridiculously impressive launch for a year with an ongoing global pandemic. Harmony followed this up with continued quarterly growth in Q1 despite the Q1 effects that basically every other company we follow has talked about extensively. Harmony believes that 2,800 patients are now on Wakix as of the end of Q1.

Figure 6: Wakix Sales Growth (source: Harmony’s Q1 Earnings Presentation)

These strong sales led to Harmony being profitable already by the end of its first full year in 2020, and the company had net cash flow of $7.4 million in Q1. The launch has also been aided by Harmony getting strong traction with payors, with about 80% of US lives already being covered at this point. Harmony’s strategy moving forward is to continue building Wakix sales, to extend the Wakix label into other neurological diseases, and to acquire new, synergistic assets to develop.

Figure 7: Harmony’s Accomplishments and Upcoming Milestones (source: Harmony’s Corporate Presentation)

First in the pipeline is expanding the Wakix label into treating pediatric narcolepsy. Harmony originally licensed the US rights to pitolisant from Bioprojet who is commercializing the therapy in other countries, and Bioprojet is currently conducting a Phase 3 trial in patients ranging from age 6 to age 18. Harmony plans to wait for these results before proceeding with any further pediatric studies, but Harmony expects that will happen soon enough for the company to be able to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial later this year. If that timeline holds, topline data should be available in the first half of 2023, meaning we would likely see the label expansion in early 2024. There’s no reason from a mechanistic or a safety standpoint to think this indication won’t be a success, and the non-stimulant, non-addictive nature of Wakix may be especially appealing in the pediatric setting.

Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS) is the first non-narcolepsy indication in Harmony’s pipeline. PWS is a rare genetic condition characterized by hypothalamus dysfunction resulting from several specific mutations in genes that regulate its function. Because the hypothalamus is largely responsible for controlling our transitions between sleep and wake states, PWS patients have EDS as one of their two hallmark symptoms with the other being insatiable hunger because of the hypothalamus’ role there, too. Interestingly, increased histamine activity is thought to signal satiety, so Wakix may actually play a dual role in improving PWS patients’ symptoms.

Figure 8: PWS Indication Overview (source: Harmony’s Corporate Presentation)

Harmony initiated a Phase 2 trial last year with topline results expected early next year. Adding in a similar amount of time for a Phase 3 trial pushes the timeline for a potential approval out until early 2025 by my estimation. This looks to be a market with around 7,500 to 10,000 patients that are good candidates for Wakix therapy, and there are currently no approved treatments for the condition.

Myotonic Dystrophy (DM) is the other non-narcolepsy indication, and it looks to be more potentially lucrative than PWS. That’s because there are somewhere between 110,000 and 130,000 patients that suffer from substantial EDS symptoms and stand to benefit from Wakix treatment. DM is also a rare genetic disease, and its hallmark symptom is muscle weakness although 80% to 90% of patients report EDS as a symptom. Harmony just initiated its Phase 2 trial on June 28 which makes me think it’s roughly half a year behind the PWS indication in development. Thus, I would estimate we could see this indication hit the market in late 2025. Again as with PWS, there are no FDA approved treatments that address EDS symptoms in DM patients.

Figure 9: DM Indication Overview (source: Harmony’s Corporate Presentation)

Although Harmony calls Wakix a pipeline in a product, the company has also announced its intent to seek additional assets for its pipeline through synergistic acquisitions. I really like to hear this from a company that already has positive free cash flow and knows that it will just keep growing over the next few years. Redeploying cash flow in ways that build shareholder value is one of my favorite things to see in a company that could end up being a long-term hold.

Harmony’s Balance Sheet is in Great Shape

Harmony reported a strong cash balance at the end of Q1 – $141.2 million in cash and equivalents which was after Harmony paid a $150 million milestone to Bioprojet. More importantly to me though is that we can expect that cash reserve to keep growing, with Harmony already reporting $7.4 million in positive cash flow in Q1. Harmony does have $195 million in long-term debt which is in the form of a credit agreement with OrbiMed, but that debt won't mature until January 9, 2026. This should give Harmony ample time to build up cash to pay off that debt without incurring any dilution, and it’s also good to see OrbiMed involved with the company. Encouragingly, both Perceptive and Baker Bros. own shares in the company, too.

In terms of insider transactions, there haven’t been any since the IPO last year, but management owns a significant stake in the company. The CEO, CFO, CCO, and CMO all own at least 130k shares each which means they each have at least $3.5 million in personal capital tied up in the company's long-term success. I also wanted to point out that the CEO has held various roles involved in commercializing pharmaceuticals for over 25 years at various major companies including Teva and Pfizer. I think his level of experience shows in the strong commercial performance seen by Harmony to date.

Harmony’s Valuation is Surprisingly Low for a Rapidly Growing, Profitable Company

I conducted a discounted cash flow analysis to take a closer look at Harmony’s current valuation. I factored in cash flows through 2030. Marketing exclusivity based on Wakix’s key patents would have ended in September 2029, but Harmony has applied for an extension that should give it another 389 days on top of that. I also factored in continued R&D costs around recent levels for future years modeled. I then estimated expenses for SG&A at 34% of gross product revenues respectively, although I used the current numbers for this and only swap to the percentage-based estimate once revenues are to the point where that would result in a higher estimate. For COGS, I start with the current 16% that Harmony has and show it scaling down to about 10% as sales volume increases.

For market estimates, I used ones consistent with what I described above and just included pediatric narcolepsy patients in with adults since there are relatively few in comparison anyway. For price, I assumed that half of patients will stop at the 17.8 mg dose versus going all the way up to the 35.6 mg dose, and I view this as very conservative given that I believe nearly all patients will end up on the highest dose for the reasons I discussed above. I just used a simple 10% discount rate since Harmony is clearly doing well with commercialization. I also factored in an average royalty of 18.5% for what Harmony will owe Bioprojet, and I also removed a remaining $40 million potential milestone payment to Bioprojet from my estimate of Harmony’s value.

Figure 10: Results of My Discounted Cash Flow Analysis

As you can see from Figure 10, I view Harmony as trading at a significant discount to fair value, even with what I consider relatively conservative market assumptions. It should also be noted that I factored in the PWS and DM indications as just having a roughly 20% chance of approval since they have yet to receive positive Phase 2 data yet. This likely understates their true odds of approval since Wakix has already been shown in several trials to alleviate EDS symptoms, but it also means that if those indications ultimately receive approval, their true impact on Harmony’s value could be around five times higher than what is shown in my modeling. Harmony also intends to expand the pipeline through one or more acquisitions soon, and any such acquisitions, if they prove to be value accretive, would certainly add to the potential upside shown in my model. Based on my modeling, I view Harmony as having a wide margin of safety at its present price level around $30.

Risks Specific to Harmony

It’s really hard to see Harmony being a complete bust at this point, but there are obviously still risks. Wakix sales could slow before the point they need to for Harmony’s value proposition to fully play out. This would likely be less costly for Harmony than for a lot of other companies because Harmony is already profitable, but it will still potentially limit the returns one could see from their investment.

The company could also fail to further develop the pipeline and in finding appropriate acquisitions to make. Again, I don’t see this as having much downside potential since Harmony is profitable on EDS and cataplexy alone; rather, I view it as potentially putting a cap on good returns down the road. The risk of losing all of our investment capital in Harmony seems very low at this point, so to me, the risk to watch out for is just the risk of underperforming the market if some of these negative scenarios play out long-term.

Conclusion and Strategy

Harmony checks all the boxes of things I look for in potential investments. Harmony has an already approved product with clear differentiating features from its competitors, and Harmony has clear avenues to expand that product as well as to invest cash-flow into acquiring new products. Harmony has a solid cash balance and is already profitable just one year into its first launch. Harmony’s debt load is easily manageable and future dilution doesn’t appear to be much of a risk. Finally, Harmony’s valuation leaves a wide margin of safety, especially for a company that is already profitable at what should be far less than eventual peak sales of Wakix. I've established a long position ahead of Q2 earnings and expect to hold shares for several years.