Elevator Pitch

I retain a Neutral rating for China Gas Holdings (OTCPK:CGHOF) [384:HK].

I am providing an update of my earlier article for China Gas published on July 14, 2020, and the company's shares have declined by -8% from HK$25.05 as of July 10, 2020 to HK$23.15 as of July 12, 2021 in the past one year.

China Gas' stock price fell by -22% in the past month due to an unfortunate incident involving a gas blast in an area where its subsidiary was the gas supplier. China Gas' weaker-than-expected financial performance in FY 2021 also contributed to its share price weakness.

The negatives for China Gas are largely priced in for now, although the overhang related to the gas blast is unlikely to disappear anytime soon, which supports my Neutral rating for the company's shares. The market values China Gas at 10.4 times consensus forward FY 2022 (YE March 31) P/E (which is below historical averages and its peers), and the stock boasts a consensus forward FY 2022 dividend yield of 2.7%.

China Gas' Hong Kong-listed shares are very liquid, boasting a three-month average daily trading value of around $67 million. The same cannot be said of China Gas' OTC shares whose average daily trading value in the past three months is below $40,000. Readers who wish to deal in China Gas' more liquid shares traded on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange can use US stock brokers with foreign market access like Fidelity or Interactive Brokers.

Unfortunate Incident Led To Significant Share Price Correction

China Gas' shares dropped by -15% from HK$29.60 as of June 11, 2021 to HK$25.30 as of June 15, 2021. Trading in the company's shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange were temporarily halted on June 15, 2021 at 10:51 am (implying close to two hours of trading was done) in the morning (Hong Kong time). Trading only resumed the following day on June 16, 2021.

The temporary trading halt on June 15, 2021 came about as China Gas disclosed that "a gas explosion incident occurred in an area in Shiyan City, Hubei Province", and noted that "Shiyan Dongfeng Zhongran City Gas Development Co., Ltd., a non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, is one of the gas suppliers for the area." A June 18, 2021 article published by Chinese state media Global Times highlighted that 25 people were dead and another 138 were hurt as a result of this unfortunate incident. An earlier June 16, 2021 South China Morning Post report mentioned that China's president "Xi Jinping has ordered local government leaders to launch thorough inspections of chemical storage facilities and oil and gas pipe networks.

China Gas did not make specific reference to this incident in its FY 2021 full-year results announcement released on June 28, 2021. But China Gas' stock price decreased by an additional -8% from HK$25.30 as of June 15, 2021 to HK$23.15 as of July 12, 2021. In other words, China Gas' shares have fallen by a cumulative -22% since the incident happened, and the company's shares are now at a three-year historical low.

The actual implications for China Gas as a result of this incident at Shiyan City, Hubei Province, are unclear at this moment, as investigations are still ongoing. Even in the most optimistic scenario, it is likely that China Gas will have to spend more on safety-related matters going forward, so as to send a strong signal to both regulators and its customers about its emphasis on safety. In the worst case scenario, it could be potentially more challenging for China Gas to win and secure regulatory approvals for new gas projects in the interim with the incident still under investigation.

Earlier, media publication Caixin Global reported on June 18, 2021 that the Shiyan city government issued a statement highlighting that "a preliminary investigation found that the company's (Shiyan Dongfeng Zhongran City Gas Development Co., Ltd.) safety management system was inadequate." But it is too early to draw conclusions, until the findings from the investigation are finalized.

On the positive side of things, if tighter safety measures for the gas industry in China are introduced following this incident, it could eventually favor larger players like China Gas which have the financial capacity to invest in additional safety measures, as smaller competitors are forced out of the market due to the increased cost burden. On the other hand, China Gas' shares are likely to remain depressed in the near term, as the recent incident creates significant uncertainty, especially relating to regulatory matters which are hard to assess and predict.

FY 2021 Financial Performance Was Below Market Expectations

China Gas' FY 2021 financial results recently announced at the end of last month also came in below market expectations, which also contributed to the company's share price weakness.

The company had guided for a +15%-20% increase in its core net income attributable to shareholders for full-year fiscal 2021, when it released its 1H FY 2021 interim results in late-November 2020. But China Gas' actual core net profit attributable to shareholders only grew by +9% from HK$9,468 million in FY 2020 to HK$10,318 million in FY 2021. This was largely attributable to a -660 basis points contraction in the company's operating profit margin for its engineering design and construction business segment from 35.8% in FY 2020 to 29.2% in FY 2021. The company did not explain the reasons for its lower operating margin for this particular segment in its results announcement. In the company's FY 2020 annual report, China Gas did disclose that it offers engineering design and construction services (with respect to gas connections) to both external clients and its own joint ventures & associates, so it could have cut its engineering design & construction fees in the recent fiscal year.

Another area of disappointment lies with China Gas' free cash flow. Although China Gas turned around from a negative free cash flow of -HK$2,471 million in FY 2020 to a positive free cash flow of +HK$768 million in FY 2021, the extent of the improvement was much lower than expected. At the company's earlier 1H FY 2021 earnings call, China Gas had noted that investors are "concerned about the (pace of the) payments collection for the coal to gas" conversion projects, which was the main reason for the company's negative free cash flow in FY 2020. It is likely that payments collections are still slower than expected in the most recent fiscal year, which led to a lower-than-expected improvement in the company's free cash flow in FY 2021.

Valuation And Risk Factors

The market values China Gas at consensus forward FY 2022 (YE March 31) and FY 2023 normalized P/E multiples of 10.4 times and 9.0 times, respectively, according to the company's stock price of HK$23.15 as of July 12, 2021. It also boasts consensus forward dividend yields of 2.7% and 3.3% for the current fiscal year and the next, respectively. Sell-side analysts estimate that China Gas will achieve a FY 2022 ROE of 19.3% and FY 2023 ROE of 19.1%, based on S&P Capital IQ's market consensus data.

China Gas is currently trading at a discount to both its historical averages and peers. The stock's three-year and five-year average consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples are higher at 14.2 times and 15.0 times, respectively. China Gas' peers are also valued by the market at forward P/E multiples in the high teens. I think this is fair, considering the risks associated with the recent unfortunate incident highlighted above.

China Gas's Peer Valuation Comparison

Stock Consensus Current Fiscal Year Normalized P/E Multiple Consensus Forward One-Year Normalized P/E Multiple Consensus Current Fiscal Year Dividend Yield Consensus Forward One-Year Dividend Yield Consensus Current Fiscal Year ROE Consensus Forward One-Year ROE China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCPK:CGASY) (OTCPK:CRGGF) [1193:HK] 17.0 15.6 2.4% 2.7% 16.1% 16.2% ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCPK:XNGSF) (OTCPK:XNGSY) [2688:HK] 18.9 16.7 1.9% 2.2% 21.6% 21.2%

China Gas' key risks include potential penalties associated with the gas blast in Hubei, slower-than-expected earnings growth going forward, and its free cash flow turning negative again.