Over the last twelve months, Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO) has materially underperformed its peer group, delivering a total return of “only” ~35% versus ~95% for Waters Corp. (WAT), ~70% for Agilent (A), and ~40% for the S&P 500. Despite this underperformance (in contrast to outperformance over a five-year horizon), at first blush, the stock appears overvalued. It trades at 17.9x EBITDA, whereas, historically, the EBITDA multiple has hovered in the 12-17x range. Agilent has also traded in roughly the same range, as has Waters. All this despite the company only being forecasted for ~5.5% EPS growth over the next five years—hardly the kind of momentum that merits a historical premium. The PEG ratio is currently at 5.1x, and Thermo Fisher now needs to prove out its underlying fundamentals after an aggressive M&A strategy put much of it in the background. At the same time, the company’s margins are at all-time highs - having grown from 18.8% in 2011 to 31.4% in 2020 - and are only likely to contract from here. While the stock does offer some downside protection in the form of a 0.75 beta and an uncorrelated performance to the S&P 500, it still provides a dividend yield of just 0.2%.

According to Seeking Alpha data, 15 of 22 analysts, or 68%, are “very bullish” on the stock, with only 18% "neutral"—a heavily bullish sentiment that has remained relatively constant over, actually, the past five years. Analysts at Seeking Alpha have pointed to the company’s game plan to roll over customers won during the pandemic to fill in new capacity fueled by recent capital expenditures. Biomedical advances have led to greater need for analytical equipment and software, providing strong tailwinds for Thermo Fisher. Others have lauded the company’s disciplined debt management and favorable trends in ROIC. In my view, however, while Thermo Fisher has thrived and consistently beat analyst expectations quarter after quarter (including a $0.53 beat in the first quarter on EPS of $7.21), all this favorable commentary has already been more than factored into the stock price.

DCF Analysis Indicates 25% Downside

To get a sense of Thermo Fisher’s intrinsic value, I ran a DCF analysis. No DCF analysis can provide a perfect picture of future returns for shareholders; however, they can provide an illustrative “story” of the likelihood of different scenarios. In my DCF analysis, I assumed 5% revenue growth for simplicity and EBIT margins contracting to 21.7% in 2023 and thereafter. While this may seem like a significant contraction, it still is over a 500 bps improvement since the normalized pre-COVID year of 2019. I flat-lined depreciation, changes in net working capital, and capex assumptions, which have been relatively consistent across the years.

Assuming an exit EBITDA multiple of 15x and a discount rate of 7%, the stock has 25% downside. Importantly, this EBITDA multiple is a relatively optimistic assumption, since the go-forward EPS growth forecast is just ~5.5% and the historical EV/EBITDA multiple has hovered in the 12-17x when growth expectations were much higher.

While you may or may not buy my base case, it’s the sensitivity analysis (see above) where the downside potential becomes more apparent. My sensitivity analysis shows that only 2 of 50 scenarios justify the current stock price. One of those scenarios requires the multiple expand even higher to 17x and revenue grows well above expectations at a 9% clip; the other requires the 9% revenue clip and margins actually expanding 100 bps more than current levels. In my view, none of these scenarios is particularly realistic. By contrast, the downside scenario of the multiple contracting to 14x and revenue slowing to 3% would warrant a ~35% contraction in the stock price, and is considerably more realistic. In this case, the poor risk/reward, in my view, warrants holding out for now.

Catalysts For a Price Correction

One of the biggest catalysts for a price correction is the company’s aggressive M&A strategy. After backing off the $11.5 billion takeover of Qiagen that would have been the second-largest medtech deal in 2020, Thermo Fisher, in April 2021, announced that it was going even bigger and acquiring PPD, Inc. for $21 billion, including net debt. On paper, the deal looks great. PPD is a global leader in clinical research services for pharma and biotech and provides meaningful cross-selling opportunities to the Thermo Fisher customer base. Management estimates synergies to total $125 million by year 3, $50 million of which consists of revenue-related synergies. In my view, while synergies always make sense in theory, in practice, they are very questionable and hard to pinpoint with much accuracy, especially when they total $125 million and when they are revenue-related. It’s easier to predict SG&A trimming from a takeover; but, much less so, for revenue opportunities that rely on assumptions to an inherently dynamic customer base and sector. Accordingly, I believe investors could be in for something of a cold reminder should results not pan out as expected, especially when the company paid a forward PE multiple of ~34x for it.

The problem is more general, as well, since Thermo Fisher has been on a buying spree that has obfuscated the underlying fundamentals. Since 2010, the medical giant has acquired $30 billion to build a comprehensive footprint across life science instrumentation, but it now is considerably larger than its peers and has less runway to further turn the needle - even the PPD transaction won’t register as much to the bottom line as the headline figure suggests.

In addition, there is a major headwind from non-recurring COVID revenue dropping off in 2021 and 2022. Especially in the U.S., which fueled much of the growth in 2020, there will be a drop-off; this will cause a material decline in margins that can be over and above what the market is prepared for. As my DCF analysis above indicates, the market is somehow assuming that the margins will not only be sustained but that they may also improve somewhat. After such a flashy performance during the pandemic, it’s hard for investors to focus on the future.

Why I Could Be Wrong

As negative as I am about the stock, there are a few reasons to be positive. Firstly, the company may be pivoting to “digestion” mode after its M&A strategy. This will enable it to focus on driving stronger returns on invested capital as the integration plans start coming together. Secondly, the company’s COVID boost may provide more tailwinds than I expect, creating perhaps an expanded base to sell into for the years to come. Thermo Fisher has increased its installed base on the molecular diagnostics side to drive consumable sales and testing applications beyond COVID. I am particularly enthusiastic about the company’s potential in the genomics market, which is forecasted to grow by 15.4% into 2021. Lastly, management's commitment to increasing its share repurchase program demonstrates confidence in the underlying business.

Conclusion

Although Thermo Fisher has demonstrated strong execution during the pandemic and aggressively established itself as the dominant player in its field, size is no indicator of value alone and past performance doesn’t continue indefinitely. With minimal runway to move the needle from new acquisitions at its current size and a high likelihood for margin contraction given the inordinately high levels in 2020, if anything, the company may have bit off more than it could chew. It is currently trading well above historical EBITDA multiples despite the consensus EPS forecast for ~5.5% growth and high execution risk as it works on integrating PPD. Given the minimal pathways to upside, as my DCF indicated, I strongly recommend staying on the sidelines for now.