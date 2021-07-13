Tramino/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Its electrification strategy has long been a key concern, but with the recent EV Day, Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) (the result of a 50-50 merger of PSA and Fiat Chrysler) should alleviate investor concerns. The industrial strategy was broadly consistent with peers and product launches were largely in sync, while the double-digit margin target by FY26 was a pleasant surprise as well, particularly given CEO Tavares' track record on execution. Overall, I see an attractive earnings growth story developing here due to merger synergies, underlying operational improvements, and pending new vehicles launches. If achieved, the targeted >10% EBIT margins would equate to ~€4.00 in EPS by FY26 (or ~4-5x fwd P/E), driving clear upside to the medium-term EPS narrative.

Positive Steps Toward a More Profitable EV Future

As part of its EV day, Stellantis presented a comprehensive electrification strategy, though I think the most important takeaway is that it expects to sustain double-digit operating margins in the mid-term. This implies Stellantis will be a more profitable company as it not only undergoes the transition toward EVs but also leverages efficient capital deployment and synergies from the FCAU-PSA merger. A large part of the profitability increase on the EV side is due to the increased commonality in EV manufacturing, alongside accretive new revenue streams such as connected services.

Source: Investor Presentation

Achieving this goal would also put Stellantis at the forefront of profitability in the automotive space (at least relative to its traditional ICE peers). The profit goal is key – while other manufacturers have emphasized battery pack cost and BEV adoption projections, what will be most important to cash flow generation remains the bottom line. Plus, auto stocks generally track earnings revisions, and thus, improved profitability should allow for a positive stock price performance going forward. No guidance revisions were made at the EV day, but I see an upward bias to current forecasts in the coming 1H21 earnings report.

Diverse Offerings Across Dedicated BEV Platforms

Relative to the AGM earlier this year, which outlined a target for ~70% of its European sales to be BEV by FY30 and ~35% in North America, the EV Day targets have moderated somewhat. Current BEV/PHEV targets are at >70% and >40%, and as most of these will comprise BEVs (~80% of the sales), this equates to BEV targets of ~56% and ~32% for Europe and the US, respectively. By comparison, Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) aims for a BEV sales mix of ~70% in Europe and ~20% in the US by FY30, so there is still ample room to ramp up sales in the EU.

Source: Investor Presentation

A key driver of Stellantis' BEV transition is its planned investment in dedicated BEV platforms. While peers are dedicating higher capex toward 2-3 dedicated platforms over the coming years, Stellantis plans to be more efficient with its spending but will have four dedicated BEV platforms by FY24 (Stella Small, Stella Mid, Stella Large, and Stella Frame). The expanded platform approach puts the company in a great position to offer BEVs across brands, product lines, and regions where it chooses while also implying significant synergy potential. In particular, the economies of scale to be unlocked could prove significant, helping to compensate for the higher costs of transitioning as a mass-market manufacturer.

Source: Investor Presentation

Plans for an Electrified Full-Size Pick-Up Truck Intact

With its best-in-class capabilities (four dedicated BEV platforms, a 3-in-1 electric drive module, and dual chemistry approach), Stellantis looks well-equipped to tackle the full-size pick-up truck market in North America and Europe. In the US, RAM will launch a BEV RAM 1500 by FY24, leveraging STLA's new dedicated BEV frame platform. But with rival Ford (F) launching the F150 Lightning two years ahead in FY22 and General Motors' (GM) electric Silverado expected in FY23, there is a case to be made that the RAM is launching a bit too late.

Source: Investor Presentation

That said, there are some mitigating factors to consider – instead of launching an electrified version of an existing best-seller, Stellantis is opting to re-engineer an entire platform and build out a BEV-optimized supply chain. For comparison, Ford's Lightning will come with a ~300m max range, while Stellantis is targeting an ~500m max range for its frame BEV platform, as well as >150KWh charging speeds. Plus, given F's target for a third of the full-size pick-up segment volume to be fully electric by FY30, electric trucks will likely still have a relatively small market share by FY22/23, allowing the RAM ample time to regain share from FY24.

An Underestimated EV Transition

The EV day, in my view, reinforced the Stellantis investment case as a self-help restructuring story, with ample catalysts to re-rate margins in the coming years. With efficient capital allocators at the helm as well, a double-digit margin outcome looks very achievable in an EV future. That said, the stock price has done little since the EV Day – some of that may be due to EV fatigue, given Stellantis' EV Day is the latest in a long line since Tesla's in September last year. But with a very credible EV strategy in place and a clear path toward >€3.50 in EPS by FY24 before ramping up to ~€4.00 by FY26, I think Stellantis' relative valuation discount to the likes of F, GM, and VW should narrow over time.

Source: Company Filings, Author's Est