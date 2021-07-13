anyaberkut/iStock via Getty Images

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) is said to have the most comprehensive database in the real estate industry, and grows both organically and inorganically. I used a DCF financial model with my conservative assumptions as well as assumptions of other market analysts. I assumed a free cash flow of $447-$1171 million per year from 2021 to 2025 and a WACC of 7%. The model revealed that the fair price is somewhere between $88 and $126. With the current market price a bit below the fair valuation, I believe that the stock price could trend north.

CoStar Group: The Largest Database And M&A Ambitions

CoStar Group, Inc. was founded in 1987. The company offers real estate information and online marketplaces in the United States. Investors will most likely recognize some of the company’s brands: CoStar, LoopNet, Apartments.comTM, STR, Ten-X, BizBuySell, Lands of America, and HomeSnap.

Source: Our Brands and Online Marketplaces | CoStar Group

There are two of the company’s strengths, which, I believe, will help the company grow in the coming years. First, CoStar Group, Inc. owns a database developed for more than 30 years. It means that the company has information about many clients and real estate assets. It is a competitive advantage that will prevent other investors from entering the market:

Our standardized platform includes the most comprehensive proprietary database of commercial real estate information in the industry. Our database has been developed and enhanced for more than 30 years by a research department that makes thousands of daily database updates. Source: 10-k

Besides, CoStar Group, Inc. is an experienced acquirer of competitors, and is very active in the M&A market. It means that most investors will be expecting the company’s revenue to grow at a larger pace than the market. If the company continues to have sufficient cash in hand, the valuation of the company will most likely be a bit larger than that of the competitors without cash and M&A expertise. The following is a list of the companies acquired in 2020:

On June 24, 2020, we acquired Ten-X, which operates an online auction platform for commercial real estate; on October 26, 2020, we acquired Emporis GmbH, a Germany-based provider of international commercial real estate data and images, which we subsequently merged into another of our German subsidiaries; and on December 22, 2020, we acquired Homesnap, which operates an online mobile software platform for residential real estate agents and brokers. We continue to integrate our recent acquisitions and the services they offer into our CoStar network. Source: 10-k

Balance Sheet: A Lot Of Cash In Hand

With cash in hand of $3.69 billion, the company has significant liquidity to develop its online applications and increase its visitors. Taking into account this fact, I would expect sales growth to continue in the coming months. Besides, CoStar also reports goodwill worth $2.21 billion from previous acquisitions. In my opinion, if CoStar Group can transform the expected cost synergies into more free cash flow, the valuation of the company will most likely increase:

Source: 10-Q

I am not really worried about the company’s financial debt. As of March 31, 2021, the company reported long-term debt of $987 billion with only $1.49 billion in total liabilities. Given the current level of debt of $3.69 billion, I wouldn’t expect investors to be afraid of the total amount of leverage:

Source: 10-Q

CoStar Group To See Sales Growth And Profitability

Most investors are expecting sales growth for CoStar Group, Inc. I reviewed the analysis made by several analysts, who seem to expect 2023 sales of $2.7 billion. It means that sales growth in 2022 and 2023 will be equal to more than 17%. Taking into account the recent acquisitions and the general good performance of the real estate business, the company could report such sales growth.

Source: Ycharts

In my financial model, I assumed 2022 sales of $2.93 billion, 2024 sales of $3.54 billion, and 2025 sales of $4.2 billion. Besides, I assumed CFO/Sales of 25%-30%, which I believe is a conservative ratio:

Source: Ycharts

The free cash flow resulted in $447-$1171 million per year from 2021 to 2025. In my opinion, my assumptions are approximately the same as that of other analysts. Since the interest rates are quite small, most financial models will depend a lot on the future free cash flow and the terminal free cash flow. In our case, we used a terminal 2026 free cash flow of $1.2 billion:

Source: Author

Assuming a share price of $86, a beta of 0.8, a cost of debt of 5%, and a risk-free rate of 2.4%, I obtained a WACC of 7%. Note that the company does not report a lot of debt. Thus, the most relevant stat in my model may be the cost of equity and the election of the beta. With this in mind, I decided to run different scenarios to understand how much a change in the discount rate could affect:

Source: Author

Equity Value Per Share Of $126 With A Long-Term Growth Rate Of 5%

In my two case scenarios, I maintained the same WACC of 7% and the same FCF. I believe that the most relevant is the calculation of the terminal value. With this in mind, the only parameter that I changed was the long-term growth rate. In the first case scenario, I used a rate of 5%, which implies an equity valuation of $126.

Source: Author

Source: Author

Note that the sum of the first five FCF is equal to $3.14 billion. The terminal value is equal to $61 billion. Thus, clearly what matters are the future free cash flows after the year 2026.

Equity Value Per Share Of $88 With A Very Conservative Long-Term Growth Rate

Moreover, I assumed a long-term growth rate of 4% and the same parameters for the WACC, the FCF, and the terminal FCF. The result is an equity valuation of $88 per share, which is actually close to the current market valuation. In my opinion, the assumption of a long-term growth rate of 4% is quite unfair because the company’s sales growth is larger than 16%-20%. In any case, I wanted to run a very conservative scenario to please conservative investors:

Source: Author

Main Risks: Lack Of Customer Retention And Connection With Search Engines

I mentioned earlier that the company has a significant amount of cash, which will help increase sales growth. With that, there are many things that could go wrong even with the company reporting a large amount of cash. If the company cannot retain subscribers to their marketplaces, sales will most likely decline:

Our success and revenues depend on attracting and retaining subscribers to our information, analytics and online marketplace services. Our subscription-based services generate the largest portion of our revenues. Our revenue may not grow, or could decrease, if we cannot attract new customers, continue to keep our cancellation rate low and continue to sell new services to our existing customers. We may not be able to continue to grow our customer base, keep the cancellation rate low or sell new services to existing customers as a result of several factors, including, without limitation: economic pressures; the business failure of current clients; customer decisions that they do not need our services or to use alternative services; customers’ and potential customers’ budgetary constraints; consolidation in the real estate and/or financial services industries; data quality; technical problems. Source: 10-k

Most of the company’s internet traffic comes from Google and Google, Bing, DuckDuckGo, and other Internet search engines. If search engines send traffic to the company’s competitors or fail to send traffic to CoStar Group, the company’s sales will decline. As a result, I believe that the company’s total sales and total valuation could decline significantly:

If Internet search engines do not prominently feature our websites on the search engine results page, traffic to our websites would decrease and, if we are unable to maintain or increase traffic to our marketplaces, our business and operating results could be adversely affected. Our ability to generate revenues from our marketplace business depends, in part, on our ability to attract users to our websites. Google, Bing, DuckDuckGo and other Internet search engines drive traffic to our websites, including CoStar.com, the Apartments.com network of rental websites, the LoopNet.com network of commercial real estate websites, Ten-X.com, the BizBuySell.com network of business for-sale websites and the Land.com network of land for-sale websites. Source: 10-k

Conclusion

CoStar Group, Inc. operated the same database for more than 30 years, which provides the management valuable information. The company notes that it owns the most comprehensive proprietary database in the industry. On top of it, the company acquired other competitors and has a lot of M&A expertise. With these assumptions, I expect significant sales growth in the coming years. I used conservative assumptions and a DCF model with two case scenarios. They revealed that CoStar’s fair price is somewhere between $88 and $126, which is above the current market price.