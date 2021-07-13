ClearBridge Multi Cap Growth Strategy Portfolio Manager Commentary Q2 2021
Summary
- ClearBridge is a leading global asset manager committed to active management. Research-based stock selection guides our investment approach, with our strategies reflecting the highest-conviction ideas of our portfolio managers.
- Providing more formalized structure around the Strategy’s portfolio construction approach should enable us to better identify and prioritize investment opportunities across a spectrum of growth.
- We anticipate increasing exposure to disruptive companies early on in their lifecycle with long runways for growth ahead, while balancing these high-growth stocks with allocations to durable compounders, cyclical growers and improving growth stories.
- FDA approval of longtime holding Biogen’s Alzheimer’s treatment demonstrates the potential of innovation in the health care sector to generate long-term growth and attractive returns for shareholders. We expect to maintain overweights to such areas of rapid innovation.
Source: ClearBridge Investments
