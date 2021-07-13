Dcelotti/iStock via Getty Images

The Vancouver-based Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) released its preliminary production results for the second quarter of 2021 on July 12, 2021.

Production was 116,066 Oz, in line with 2021 guidance. Lamaque production was up significantly from 1Q '21 and saved the quarter, as we can see in the comparison chart below:

Production numbers are in line with 2021 guidance, with Lamaque production up 34.7% sequentially.

The company's 2021 gold production is projected to be between 430K and 460K ounces at all-in sustaining costs - or AISC - of $920 to $1,150 per ounce.

The investment thesis is a difficult exercise when it comes to this gold miner, which has clearly disappointed its shareholders so far in 2021.

However, I still believe the company is a long-term investment with great potential production growth in Lamaque and Greece.

The stock has underperformed the entire market, losing ground since January 2021, and is slightly down 14% on a year-basis underperforming the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners (NYSEARCA:GDX).

The second quarter of 2021 shows some progress, but nothing very positive can be said about the recent results besides what is going on at the Lamaque mine.

1 - The Greek assets update

The Greek assets are again an essential part of the company and hold a specific potential long-term. However, after nearly four months, the company has failed to present a workable plan and is slow to describe how it intends to develop this asset.

The financing of the $700 million CapEx required to build the Skouries mine is now a crucial issue for shareholders.

As a reminder, on March 23, 2021, the amended Investment Agreement was published in the Greek Government Gazette, officially becoming the Hellenic Republic law.

The Agreement includes an optimized Investment Plan for the Kassandra Mines which, subject to the issuance of any needed permits and approvals, will allow for: Completion of construction at Skouries and transition of the project into production ;

; Expansion of Olympias to 650,000 tons per annum;

Upgrades to the port facilities at Stratoni to allow for bulk shipment of concentrates;

Further investment in exploration at Mavres Petres-Stratoni; and

Continued study of on-site gold processing methods.

The second-quarter press release is not helping. We are kept in the dark about what the company is doing to advance the Skouries project and, above all, secure the $700 million financings. A while back, the company indicated that it was looking for a partner.

Also, it would be great to know what the company intends to do with its Tocantinzhino project in Brazil, considered a non-core asset. Hopefully, the next quarter's results will provide some answers.

Gold production details for 2Q '21.

On July 12, 2021, the company announced the second quarter of 2021 gold production.

The second quarter production of 2021 was 116,066 Au Oz, down 15.8% year over year and up 3.9% QoQ. This quarterly production came with a slightly higher price of gold that I have estimated at $1,812 per ounce. The numbers are still consistent with the 2021 guidance of 445K Au Oz (midpoint).

Olympias mine production was slightly lower sequentially.

In the second quarter, the company said that operations at Olympias were affected by work slowdowns as progress was made on transformation efforts in Greece.

Lamaque mine production was better this quarter. The company said:

Second quarter gold production at Lamaque continued on track with both throughput and grade in-line with the plan to deliver annual guidance of 140,000 to 150,000 ounces. The decline connecting the Sigma mill with the Triangle underground mine is progressing ahead of schedule and is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter. Infill and expansion drilling continued during the quarter at the recently announced Ormaque gold resource.

Note: On April 7, 2021, Eldorado announced the closing of the acquisition of QMX, which has increased the company's overall land position around Lamaque by 550%.

Kisladag production was slightly below my expectations.

In the press release, the company said:

Kisladag performed well in the second quarter with gold production consistent with the plan to deliver 2021 guidance of 140,000 to 150,000 ounces. The two additional CIC trains that were commissioned in the first quarter have performed as planned and are now fully operational. The installation of a new carbon regeneration kiln was completed in the second quarter and is expected to support improved gold recoveries in the circuit. The commissioning of the high-pressure grinding roll (HPGR) circuit remains on track.

At Efemcukuru, gold production, throughput, and average gold grade were in line with guidance.

Conclusion and technical analysis

In my opinion, Eldorado Gold is not performing well despite some evident growth potential. I would love to see management turn more proactive and take decisive actions to advance its Greek project.

For instance, selling Tocantinzinho and Certej mines, considered non-core, would be a great step and bring some needed cash if Eldorado Gold cannot find a partner to complete its Greek project. Going alone is probably what will happen due to the risk attached.

Also, one important factor that could help is that the company should resume paying a dividend again. It would be a sign of confidence surely appreciated by long-term shareholders.

Technical analysis (short term)

EGO forms a descending channel pattern with resistance at $11.8 and support at $9.6. The trading strategy is to accumulate between $9.7 and $9.5 and start taking profits at the 50MA around $11 up until $11.85.

The stock is a proxy for gold, and if the gold price continues to recover and reach $1,835 per ounce, I believe EGO will eventually retest $11.80-$12.50. Conversely, if the gold price turns bearish due to the threat of inflation, the stock could drop as low as $7.80 - $8.10.

Thus, watch the gold price like a hawk.

Warning: The TA analysis is short-term and must be constantly updated to be relevant. I do it regularly through my stock tracker.

