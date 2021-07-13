ClearBridge International Growth EAFE Strategy Portfolio Manager Commentary Q2 2021

ClearBridge Investments
Summary

  • ClearBridge is a leading global asset manager committed to active management. Research-based stock selection guides our investment approach, with our strategies reflecting the highest-conviction ideas of our portfolio managers.
  • Recent Strategy outperformance has been broad-based, led by more defensive, secular growth companies, with structural and emerging growth holdings also contributing.
  • Banks and energy are two areas we have mostly avoided, but our valuation approach to growth helped identify two European banks and a global oil services provider in the quarter whose risk/reward were too attractive to overlook.
  • International equity markets have seen rotating leadership due to various factors such as the likelihood of interest rate increases and differing monetary policies, moves creating short-term headwinds that should ultimately lead to attractive long-term performance for non-U.S. growth stocks.

PORTFOLIO MANAGERCOMMENTARY
ClearBridge is a leading global asset manager committed to active management. Research-based stock selection guides our investment approach, with our strategies reflecting the highest-conviction ideas of our portfolio managers. We convey these ideas to investors on a frequent basis through investment commentaries and thought leadership and look forward to sharing the latest insights from our white papers, blog posts as well as videos and podcasts.
