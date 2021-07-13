State Space-Time, The Finite Frontier

Viktoria Ruban/iStock via Getty Images

The Legend Of State Space-Time

In this article, I will show how a dynamic state space can be derived from the structured lookback described in Tail Gunning. Structured lookback is a data manipulation technique that rationally divides time series data. The state space enhances understanding of return performance and probabilities.

I began designing the finite state stage of my project in late 2018, perhaps after receiving divine insight. However, it has been a personal concern that I didn't know of anyone doing similar research.

Therefore, it was a relief to see that State Space is well known academically.

A state space is the set of all possible configurations of a system. It is a useful abstraction for reasoning about the behavior of a given system and is widely used in the fields of artificial intelligence and game theory.

Game Theory, Logic, and Statistics are considered branches of Mathematics academically. Undoubtedly, there are many pros and cons to this. Personally, I'm not aware of any pros; these disciplines are data science.

My mind is tilted decidedly more towards logic and data than equations; probably a learning disability. Like everyone else, I try to muddle through with the hand I've been dealt.

A brief review of the academic literature was disappointing to me. Perhaps because scholars get paid by the math department, academics in this field love equations and hate examples. At least, we are all apparently looking at the same stuff.

The Theory of Evolution

One might assume that advanced scholars in these fields would be ShaoLin-Ninjas at Excel. My impression is that the lack of coherent examples in the literature is a symptom of weakness in data manipulation skills, which is ironic to say the least. Data manipulation has to be practiced.

The presentation below is a data oriented interpretation of a Continuous Dynamical System.

In a continuous dynamical system, on the other hand, the state of the system evolves through continuous time. One can think of the state of the system as flowing smoothly through state space. As time evolves, the state x(t)x(t) at time tt can be thought of as a point that moves through the state space. The evolution rule will specify how this point x(T)x(t) moves by giving its velocity, such as through a function v(T)=F(x(T))v(t)=F(x(t)), where v(T)v(t) is the velocity of the point at time TT.

The evolution rule (assuming one even exists) is a vague, ill-defined property of a state space object that can be shown to exist. It would be a great achievement to derive such a rule. This could be my learning disability talking but, the process of going from the concept of state space-time to searching for differential equations without simultaneously looking at specific data just seems bizarre.

Some understanding of the CC/CO/OC return framework (Close to Close/Close to Open/Open to Close) discussed in Tail Gunning and Simple Trading Edge might make this discussion easier to understand.

Exploitable Weaknesses

"Chess is a constant struggle between my desire not to lose and my desire not to think." - GM Jan Gustafsson

The stock market is a strategy game. Generally, humans accept that the best decisions are made by the player with the superior survival skills in the given environment.

However, there is no consensus on how to go about developing those skills for investing, unlike chess where the path is relatively clear and totally free of equations.

A practical way to learn how to play a game, is to look at what respected players are doing and thinking. It is useful to have the goal of eventually improving on their work.

Overall market action is vastly more important than individual securities. That probably makes it more predictable. General investor understanding of this is limited. That is probably because there is no consensus about how to handle groups. Since we wish to maximize high dimensionality, my analysis is based on groups.

Tail Gunning noted two glaring deficiencies in the academic understanding of the stock market:

Time; and

High Dimensionality

These are not secrets. Whenever scholars refer to "noise", their confusion over high dimensionality is exposed. Time totally throws them; it is treated the same as a physical dimension like length.

In some applications, such dubious underlying assumptions may be not very important. Here, we take the position that they are quite important, so that we can focus on improving return modelling. If our assumptions are wrong, that is not a big deal in the overall scheme of things... it's only a game.

Structured Lookback

Structured lookback attempts to provide a useful model of market time complexity. This routine rationally divides an n day time period into 3 consecutive time periods that become analytical units.

Total lookback length on the above study is 252 market days or 1 year. The period is broken into three consecutive periods:

xSig is calculated from the return data.

xSig is calculated for each individual security. In this presentation, we will only look at the Specter security which is SPY. SPY had an xSig of xFFE at the Jul 9 close. That is shown on the top line of each of the performance studies.

The low level logic is worth noting because if each of the consecutive periods is positive the total period will be positive and vice versa. That means that x7 and x8 can never appear without the other. That means there are fourteen possible signals instead of sixteen.

xBW is not of concern in this article. It is showing what each security did on Jul 9. x111 means returns were positive CC, CO, and OC.

xSig = State Space

My Kabbalah article noted that in Genesis 1, God creates the world as a finite state machine. God creates man in his own image in a manner consistent with the concept of an abstraction layer. The biblical authors seem knowledgeable of low level logic.

Each of the 3 xSig values define the state space. Since each xSig column has 14 possible values, 3 * 14 = 42. 3 signals are present every market day. One each from CC, CO, and OC.

42 also matches the 42 letters in the name of God, etc.

Why is 7 Important?

I prostrate myself at the feet of the king, my lord and my Sun, 7 times and 7 times. Amarna Letters - Prostration formula

This is a popular topic for commentators, but I haven't noticed anyone mention what is quite likely the most important explanation:

4 + 2 + 1 = 7. From a data standpoint (and really, what other standpoint is there?) 7 contains the answers to 3 true or false questions. Humans apparently have understood that since at least the late bronze age.

They might have developed binary coding, except for their lack of a nuanced understanding of zero.

2 + 1 = 3 contains the answers to 2 true or false questions. 1 contains the answer to 1 question.

That makes the string 1,3,7 (binary, quaternary, octal) significant. A logical extension of the string is 13. 1, 1 + 2 = 3, 3 + 4 = 7, 7 + 6 = 13. Start with 1 and add consecutive even numbers.

I introduced the string 1,3,7,13,21... in Finite State Accounting where I referred to them as Friedmanacci numbers. A related interesting string goes 1,4,9,16,25.... 1 squared, 2 squared, 3 squared.... or 1, 1 + 3 = 4, 4 + 5 = 9... Start with 1 and add consecutive odd numbers.

However, if we consider the hex coding scheme: 8 + 4 + 2 + 1 = 15 contains the answers to 4 true or false questions. As pointed out above, 13 is the correct number for structured lookback logic as 2 of the 16 combinations (including 0) cannot happen.

It took awhile to design the structured lookback calculation. Who knows how good it is, but at least it is rational. It was worked out using only arithmetic.

Dynamic Finite State Space

The lookback period changes every day. The 252 day period has a different start and end date each day. Each day, the most distant return value for the previous period gets dropped and a new one is added. In order to determine xSig performance, the signals produced for each 252 day period have to be calculated.

It takes about 2 seconds to do this for 8 years of daily price data per security using the add/subtract methodology described above. Summing the daily natural log returns for each day takes twice as long. The summation solution was the prototype. The prototype has to be changed because deeper analysis may require more granular day selection logic.

This can be done for all securities in the group or the Specter. The Specter (SPY) is easiest because it is only a single security and gives a single reference point. Both a Specter and Aggregated approach are possible, but here I will show Specter because it is the more philosophically principled approach to managing high dimensionality.

The matrix retains the performance specifics of the structure lookback but the symbols are gone because of high dimensionality. Since the Specter symbol is xFFE, the three appropriate strategies are in cyan. Note that all three signals are suggesting odds favor a decent CO performance, with OC being a bit negative.

The actual signals are meaningful and can be easily read with a little practice. Numbers above x8 mean that the 252 day excursion had a positive return while below x7 the return was negative.

xE for OC has a 74% win rate OC. xE CO means:

8 = CO was positive for the 252 day period.

4 = CO was positive for the most recent 36 day period.

2 = CO was positive for the middle 72 day period.

8 + 4 + 2 = 14 = xE.

The matrix confirms CO to be dominant over OC. CO has had fewer state changes, higher win rates, and higher returns.

3X Bull Matrix

Similar but more interesting numbers are present for the 3X Bulls.

Single Equity Performance

The matrix can also be produced to show results for a single security. TNA is shown below:

For a single security, the matrix totals match CC252, CO252, and OC252 for the structured lookback.

Changing the Structured Lookback

A year is about as long a structured lookback as one wants. A half year or 126 days is about as short as these things should be.

Note that the matrix has become even more stable from the point of view of fewer state changes. Despite good OC numbers LABU, SOXL, and TNA are showing weakness there. For the 18 day period (a few days less than a month) FAS, LABU, and TNA are showing the most weakness CO. The general message is similar to the 252 day though, the environment is quite bullish with CO being the safer of the two major finite states.

With the most recent period being the shortest this is the most likely to show a loss. We see that in CC and especially CO with the rotation between xF - all periods winning, to xB - all periods winning except 18. the shortest. Not how the rotation out of that in CO (playing the xB to XF transition makes more money than buy and hold in about 11% of the time.

Remarks

No equations were harmed in preparing this article.

The exact future values of the two more distant parts of the structured lookback are known for the short lookback period. In other words, we know today what the second and third period of the 126 day lookback will look like for the next 18 days. To some extent, we also know what today's signal will be before the close. This should make strategies derived from this less intense as far as short term trading goes than some of my previous suggestions.

My feeling is that the type of data presented here is probably more suitable for evolution rule analysis than whatever academics use now.

Signal returns change over time, so there is no hard rule to say: buy xB CO to play the transition to xF. The data is showing us how those transitions have been working out recently. The key question is whether return measurements will remain persistent enough to be exploitable.