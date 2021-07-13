Kent Raney/iStock via Getty Images

The Silver Miners Index (SIL) was one sanctuary during the turbulence in the precious metals market in Q1, but with many names heading into Q2 with high double-digit earnings multiples, many have come back to reality. Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) is one name that's been hit quite hard since its February high, sliding 35% vs. a 19% decline for the Silver Miners Index. Typically, a decline of this magnitude would suggest the stock is sitting at fire-sale prices, but at 22x earnings estimates, Coeur still isn't cheap. So, while Coeur could enjoy an oversold bounce from $8.20, I see better reward to risk propositions from an investment standpoint.

Coeur Mining released its Q1 results in late April and reported production of ~85,200 ounces of gold (GLD) and ~2.4 million ounces of silver (SLV), which translated to flat gold production year-over-year. Unfortunately, silver production declined by more than 10% (Q1 2020: ~2.7 million ounces), with the culprit being lower grades at the company's Mexican Palmarejo Mine. The good news was that higher metals prices helped the company to report a 17% increase in revenue and a sharp increase in quarterly earnings per share [EPS], setting Coeur up for another solid year of earnings growth. Let's take a closer look below:

Coeur Mining has seen minimal growth in output over the past three years, with its Silvertip Mine heading into care & maintenance and its other mines unable to pick up the slack. This is evidenced by a flat compound annual growth rate for gold production since Q1 2018 and a (-) 9% compound annual growth rate for silver production. Fortunately, higher metals prices have turned around the company's financial results, with gold and silver prices up ~34% and ~49% in the same period. This has translated to a sharp increase in adjusted EBITDA from $49.5 million to $65.9 million, helped by higher margins and higher revenue ($202.1 million vs. $163.3 million).

Given the increase in revenue and significant improvement expected in free cash flow, this should help the company to clean up its balance sheet, with debt remaining relatively high despite the benefit of higher metals prices. As of Q1 2018, Coeur's net cash sat at ~$250 million and has not improved in the period, with Q1 2021 net debt of ~$258 million. The good news was that the company did refinance $230 million in principal outstanding of its 5.875% senior notes that were due in 2024, with $375 million of senior notes due in 2029 at a lower rate (5.125%). This has given the company the flexibility to carry out its growth plans related to the Rochester Expansion.

While the improvement in margins and revenue suggests that we are seeing a turnaround here, there are much stronger companies out there in the sector, with Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) having nearly $900 million in net cash and several other producers also flipping to net cash positions in Q1. So, while the free cash flow picture should improve beginning in 2023 when the Rochester Expansion is nearly complete, Coeur will be generating less free cash flow than peers on a relative basis while project construction ramps up. It will also be one of the few precious metals producers that remain hedged, with ~119,000 ounces of gold hedged in FY2021 with a ceiling of $1,877/oz and ~126,000 ounces hedged in FY2022 with a ceiling of $2,030/oz.

Despite Coeur's inferior margins, weaker balance sheet, and hedge book with ~35% of FY2021 gold production guidance hedged, the stock trades at a relatively rich valuation, sitting at 22x earnings and 9.8x enterprise value to EBITDA. This compares unfavorably with Tier-1 and Tier-2 jurisdiction gold producers that trade at an average EV to EBITDA multiple of ~6.98 and a median multiple of ~6.58. On an earnings multiple basis, the valuation isn't any more attractive, with Coeur sitting at ~22x FY2021 earnings estimates, while higher-margin producers with better track records like Kirkland Lake Gold trade at just ~12x FY2021 earnings estimates.

One could argue that the transformative Rochester Expansion is the reason for Coeur's premium, with a higher proportion of production set to come from Tier-1 jurisdictions (Nevada) and output set to increase materially. This is based on gold production that will double from FY2020 levels (80,000 ounces per annum vs. ~27,000 ounces per annum), while silver production doubling (~8 million ounces per annum vs. ~3.18 million ounces in FY2020). While this is a major deal and should allow the company to clean up its balance sheet and increase annual free cash flow with more than $100 million in average annual free cash flow from this asset alone, I don't see any reason it would justify a premium multiple. This suggests that while the valuation is not expensive after factoring in growth that will improve annual EBITDA, Coeur isn't cheap either.

If we take a look at Coeur's earnings trend, we can see that it has one of the better earnings trends in the sector if it can execute on its Rochester Expansion successfully and silver prices stay above $24.00/oz. This is because the company is on track to report another sharp increase in annual earnings per share this year, with annual EPS estimates sitting at $0.36 (FY2020: $0.24). Looking out to FY2023 when Rochester will begin ramping up to a higher rate, earnings estimates are sitting at $0.53, which would translate to a more than 120% increase from FY2020 levels.

However, even if we use an earnings multiple of 17 on FY2023 earnings estimates, which I believe is more than fair for a company with a spotty track record, this doesn't point to much upside. The wild card, of course, is metals prices, which could translate to a significant beat on these estimates if gold heads to new all-time highs. Having said that, metals prices are hard to predict and volatile, and assuming current metals prices, Coeur's fair value comes in at just $9.01.

Moving over to the technical picture, Coeur is down four of the past five weeks and down for its third quarter in a row (Q4, Q1, Q2), and it would not be surprising if the stock bounced soon, given that it's heading towards oversold levels. However, the more significant support level comes in at $6.80, and this level would line up with a more appealing valuation for the stock. This is because Coeur would trade at less than 13x FY2023 earnings at $6.80, which would be more in line with other Tier-2 precious metals producers. Obviously, there's no guarantee that the stock heads this low, but until the valuation becomes more attractive, it's hard to justify buying Coeur from an investment standpoint.

While Coeur has slid more than 30% from its 52-week highs, the stock still doesn't look cheap enough to justify an investment, trading at more than 22x FY2021 earnings estimates. Obviously, there is a compelling growth story here if the company can execute well on the Rochester Expansion. Still, with 18 months of relatively weak free cash flow generation due to high capex at Rochester, there are much better cash flow stories in the sector with stronger balance sheets that could turn to M&A for growth with minimal dilution. In summary, I believe there are much more attractive bets elsewhere in the sector, with Kirkland Lake Gold offering significant free cash flow generation, a nearly ~2.00% yield, and much higher margins at a much lower earnings multiple.