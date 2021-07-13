Potential 30-Day Tops On The DIA And SPY (Technically Speaking For 7/13)

Kameleon007/E+ via Getty Images

CPI was hot:

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased 0.9 percent in June on a seasonally adjusted basis after rising 0.6 percent in May, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. This was the largest 1-month change since June 2008 when the index rose 1.0 percent. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 5.4 percent before seasonal adjustment; this was the largest 12-month increase since a 5.4-percent increase for the period ending August 2008.

Let's dig into the details: From the latest CPI release; see link above

Once again, energy prices are rising strongly due to the base effect. This is seeping into transportation services and utility services. Also note the huge spike in auto prices.

Analysts are still noting this is likely a temporary increase:

"Inflation surprised substantially to the upside in June but, once again, owing to outsized increases in prices in a few categories," said Michelle Meyer, head of U.S. economics at Bank of America. "This reinforces the idea of transitory inflation."

Remember that the Fed is using average inflation to determine interest rate policy.

Nouriel Roubini has a warning about the global economy:

After all, debt ratios in advanced economies and most emerging markets were much lower in the 1970s, which is why stagflation has not been associated with debt crises historically. If anything, unexpected inflation in the 1970s wiped out the real value of nominal debts at fixed rates, thus reducing many advanced economies' public-debt burdens. Conversely, during the 2007-08 financial crisis, high debt ratios (private and public) caused a severe debt crisis - as housing bubbles burst - but the ensuing recession led to low inflation, if not outright deflation. Owing to the credit crunch, there was a macro shock to aggregate demand, whereas the risks today are on the supply side. We are thus left with the worst of both the stagflationary 1970s and the 2007-10 period. Debt ratios are much higher than in the 1970s, and a mix of loose economic policies and negative supply shocks threatens to fuel inflation rather than deflation, setting the stage for the mother of stagflationary debt crises over the next few years.

I have a love/hate relationship with Roubini. On one hand, he's incredibly insightful and deeply knowledgeable about economics. I located some of his econ 101 notes online a long time ago and thought they were brilliant. On the other hand, for as long as I can remember his pronouncements have usually been phrased hyperbolically, which means it's easy to dismiss his analysis under the "boy who cried wolf" moniker. Regardless, he does raise valid concerns that should be considered and digested.

Here's the latest Covid case count from the CDC: From the Center for Disease Control

Look closely in the lower right hand corner where there's been a clear uptick. Here's a table of the data from the same source:

The 7-day moving average has been trending higher since a nadir on June 18.

The above data explains this (emphasis added):

Most areas of the country are seeing a new surge in COVID-19 cases as variants of the virus serve as a painful reminder that the pandemic is not over despite eased restrictions. Forty-one states and the District of Columbia have documented an increase in average daily cases over the past two weeks. But nine in particular, including seven in the South, have seen cases at least double in that time period, according to data from The New York Times.

This could be a very concerning trend if it continues.

Let's take a look at today's performance tables:

From Stockcharts.com

Small-caps fell, with micro-caps declining a little over 2%. Large-caps were in far better shape; they were either down or up fractionally.

Source: Stockcharts

The three key reflation trade sectors were down more than 1%. Defensive sectors clustered at the top while tech bucked the trend and moved modestly higher.

Here are today's charts from the author's Quotetracker: Two points stand out. First, the SPY and QQQ dropped sharply right before noon. Second, volume picked-up throughout the session. Notice that the IWM -- which ended on a session low -- experienced a very sharp uptick in volume in the last hour of trading.

Let's check in on two 30-day charts. SPY 30-day from stockcharts.com

In mid-June, the index printed a clear reserve head and shoulders pattern. Between July 6-12, volume picked-up. And during the last two trading session, the SPY may have formed a rounding top.

DIA 30-day from Stockcharts.com

The same situation may be occurring on the DIA chart, although its potential rounding top is over three days.

Right now, nothing is set in stone; a strong rally could make this analysis moot. But if the selling trend continues tomorrow, especially if it starts at the open, then we could be seeing a short-term top.