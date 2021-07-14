gorchittza2012/iStock via Getty Images

My fundamental analysis of TransAlta Renewables (OTCPK:TRSWF) shows a significant overvaluation. In this respect, the share price increase since the pandemic-related slump is fundamentally unjustified. Even beyond that, there are numerous companies in the renewables sector that are significantly better positioned than TRSWF. Against this background, I come to a bearish conclusion regarding the TRSWF shares.

In my previous analyses, I have covered multiple other companies in the renewable energy space. In this respect, I invite you to take a look at my research on Northland Power (OTCPK:NPIFF), Azure Power Global (AZRE) as well as ReNew (RMGB).

As in my previous analyses, also this time, the data is taken from the company's website or publications accessible there, unless otherwise noted. Currency in the charts is in millions of Canadian dollars (unless otherwise noted). I use share price data (close price) as of July 09, 2021.

Now, let's get started with TRSWF and TransAlta Corporation (TAC), the parent company of TRSWF, which is public, too. Both TAC and its spin-off TRSWF are based in Calgary, Canada. Founded more than 100 years ago, TAC has logically evolved and adapted to new circumstances over time. This was the case starting in 2010, when it began to build capacity in wind energy. Finally, in 2013, TRSWF was launched to bring together TAC's long-term investments in renewables. The spin-off took TRSWF directly public in August 2013. Today, TRSWF's stated goal is to become Canada's largest producer of clean energy by 2025 (source: company website). The parent, TAC, still directly and indirectly owns approximately 60% of TRSWF (as of December 31, 2020; source: TAC AIF FY20).

How is the parent-subsidiary relationship structured?

TAC provides all management, administrative, and operational services required for TRSWF to run its business smoothly. In return, the latter pays the former an annual fee payable in equal quarterly installments. Since 2020, the height of the fee – TAC calls it “G&A Reimbursement Fee” – is contingent to TRSWF’s operational performance measured in “comparable EBITDA”. Basically, “comparable EBITDA” is EBITDA net of items that management believes are not representative of ongoing operations. In FY20, the fee was around 17m CAD. The management agreement has an initial 20-year term (source: TAC AIF FY20).

At the time of the IPO, TRSWF received various assets in the renewable sector as a dowry. In the following years, TAC has continuously sold assets to TRSWF. In 2016, the gas business in Australia was added to TRSWF's portfolio. Wind and hydropower plants also changed hands in this way. In this respect, TAC acts as a project developer and subsequently sells the completed plants to the subsidiary. In the past, payment was made in the form of cash, in shares, or with the help of convertible bonds.

For context, it is helpful to understand that renewables - TAC fully consolidates TRSWF - accounted for about 23% of TAC's revenues in 2020. In the previous year, this share was 20%, and in 2016, 17%.

Portfolio: focus on onshore wind, focus on Canada

In the passages that now follow, I will refer exclusively to TRSWF unless otherwise noted. The company's portfolio consists largely of wind and gas-fired power plants. Hydro and solar power play a minor role. Geographically, the focus in the wind segment is on the domestic market - about 79% of wind capacity is installed in Canada (the rest in the USA). The gas segment is split roughly equally between Canada and Australia.

Chart 1

Quelle: Author, data from company publications.

Existing project pipeline would more than double current portfolio

The pipeline totals approximately 3,200 MW, which would more than double the current portfolio. Of these, 735 MW (22%) are projects whose project status is "advanced" to "mid" (completion expected in the 2022 to 2024 period). The geographic focus is on North America. All technologies are represented in the pipeline, with gas playing a minor role.

Chart 2

Source: Author, data from company publications.

Dividend is paid from the substance

While TRSWF has been consistently profitable since the IPO, retained earnings have continuously deteriorated. This was more than compensated by the issuance of new shares (refer to Chart 3).

Chart 3

Source: Author, data from company publications.

This means, as illustrated in the Chart 4, that despite consistent profitability, the distributions to shareholders have not been self-supporting, but have been financed with the help of substance of the company's balance sheet.

Chart 4

Source: Author, data from company publications.

Profitability hit by gas operations added in late 2016

At the end of FY16, TRSWF acquired the so-called “Canadian Assets” from its parent TAC. These assets are allocated to gas (499 MW), wind (98 MW), and hydro (7 MW). Consequently, the effects of this addition on top line and profitability are fully shown for the first time in FY17. This is displayed by the chart below.

Chart 5

Source: Author, data from company publications.

The decline in margin depicted in Chart 5 above is mainly related to the addition of the gas segment, as gas-powered energy requires higher (fuel) inputs when running. The highest EBITDA margin is earned with wind as shown in Chart 7 below.

Chart 6

Source: Author, data from company publications.

This story never gets old: not all sales are the same

Not all sales are the same. You know that. But what does that mean for TRSWF? The company holds significant amounts of economic interest in subsidiaries of its parent TAC. Significant in this context means a capacity of 780 MW, equaling 31% of the overall operating portfolio. Note that the capacity held as economic interest is included in all capacity figures used in this analysis following the company's communication standards.

Chart 7

Source: Author, data from company publications.

TRSWF receives payment from its assets recorded under economic interest mostly via dividend income. As the high portion of those assets suggests, the income they generate is material to TRSWF's P&L.

Chart 8

Source: Author, data from company publications.

Next, I would like to dig deeper into TRSWF's sales. To better understand those, I dissect them into component parts. Mainly, there are three different sources of revenue for the company: (i) sales to energy customers, (ii) government incentives as well as (iii) lease revenues. To assess the operative development, we look at (i). Please refer to Chart 9 below to visualize the top line breakdown.

Chart 9

Source: Author, data from company publications.

Since 2017, TRSWF’s top line has not seen much growth focusing on revenues with customers, i.e., excluding “side” revenues (equal to revenues derived from (ii) and (iii) as previously defined). Overall revenues have grown at a CAGR of +1.7% (FY17 through FY20) driven by wind (+5.9%) and hydro (+17.2%). Gas revenues, on the other hand, declined by an average annual rate of 5.1%. Combining wind and hydro, TRSWF’s CAGR stood at +7.0%. To put things into perspective: Peer company NPIFF grew its revenues with “real” renewable energy by +14.7% in the same time frame. NPIFF’s gas segment recorded a negative CAGR, too.

Implications of dividend income from economic interest assets

As I outlined above, dividends are paid from the substance. This holds true when looking at booked records. On the other hand, referring to pure cash, TRSWF's dividend is well covered as Chart 10 below proves. The payout ratio is calculated as dividends distributed to common shareholders divided by CAFD (acronym for Cash Available For Distribution). Management uses CAFD as proxy for the amount of cash available to TRSWF's common shareholders.

Chart 10

Source: Author, data from company publications.

A more popular KPI might be AFFO (Adjusted Funds From Operations) which performs essentially the same function as CAFD. Stressing the importance of both AFFO and CAFD - for both management communicates an annual guidance to capital markets - management takes account of the importance of dividend income stemming from economic interest.

Valuation: share price appears 40% to 50% too high

AFFO and CFAD are pretty similar and of great help when it comes to valuation. But first, let's have a look at TRSWF's share price whose performance since the IPO in 2013 is depicted below in Chart 11. If we include Canadian peer NPIFF, share prices have performed similarly, although NPIFF has been the more attractive investment in retrospect (before dividends).

Chart 11

Source: Seeking Alpha (as of July 08, 2021; in USD).

Before I get into my valuation results, I would like to preface them with the following basic considerations. Since TRSWF is operating in an asset-intensive industry, debt financing is a key pillar. Therefore, I choose FCFF (Free Cash Flow to the Firm) as my preferred valuation metric to understand how much cash can be distributed to both debt and equity investors. On the other hand, FCFE (Free Cash Flow to Equity) proves to be very volatile given the high activity in the debt market as it includes net borrowings.

For the purpose of valuation, I rely on normalized figures. Hence, I will break out construction capex from my FCFF calculation as well as M&A spend. My argument to do so is that it is a one-off item. Note that construction capex is not an issue with TRSWF. But for NPIFF, which I use as peer in this valuation assessment, indeed develops projects on its books. Thus, I strip out these expenditures there.

So, let's now take a closer look at valuation. Despite the more significant price increase at NPIFF, a surprising picture emerges when looking at the valuation (Chart 12). While NPIFF's valuation seems fundamentally justified, TRSWF's does not. Viewed from two different perspectives, there are indications that TRSWF is significantly overvalued:

Compared to its own historical average since the IPO (2013), the share price should depreciate by about 50%. Compared to the peer company NPIFF, TRSWF's share price would have to decline by, again, around half.

Chart 12

Source: Author, data from company publications.

To double-check this result, I use the EV/AFFO multiple. As I do not have a similar metric for NPIFF, I can evaluate this multiple only under the reversion-to-the-mean hypothesis. The conclusion is pretty similar implying a correction potential in the range of 40%.

The AFFO used under the "last close" column refers to management's guidance midpoint of 350m CAD in 2021.

Chart 13

Source: Author, data from company publications.

Why is the strong price increase justified for NPIFF and not for TRSWF?

Well, a few reasons can be given here:

Despite a similar size in operational assets, NPIFF's exposure to Asian growth markets (Taiwan, Korea, Japan) is appealing. TRSWF, on the other hand, has communicated to financial markets its strategic focus on North America. The future growth prospects by continent are illustrated in below's chart which assumes energy transition's investment requirements of 3.4 trillion (!) USD until 2030.

Chart 14

Source: NPIFF (data from BNEF).

NPIFF's pipeline extends into the late 2020s while TRSWF's planned projects right now do not go beyond 2025 . Accordingly, NPIFF's pipeline size with around 11.6 GW is much deeper (compared to 3.2 GW).

. Accordingly, NPIFF's pipeline size with around 11.6 GW is much deeper (compared to 3.2 GW). NPIFF records a higher profitability in terms of return -on-capital-employed (ROCE).

Chart 15

Source: Author, data from company publications.

NPIFF does not (anymore) finance its dividend payments through substance, but has recently proven that current earnings from operations sufficiently cover the dividend . This is not (yet) the case for TRSWF, although both companies had started the strategy shift towards "proper" renewables at about the same time (around 2010).

does not (anymore) finance its dividend payments through substance, but has recently . This is not (yet) the case for TRSWF, although both companies had started the strategy shift towards "proper" renewables at about the same time (around 2010). Also, the lower free float (40% at TRSWF v 90%+ at NPIFF) may have favored the, in my view, unjustified share price increase over the past months. However, it may also be due to takeover fantasies, which spiked when Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) bought into parent company TAC in March 2019 - well before the share price rally we are now seeing. BAM has steadily increased its TAC stake and now holds around 13%.

Summary and Conclusion

In short, I am bearish on TRSWF and there are numerous other companies that are better positioned (in terms of exposure to growth markets and technology diversification) and more attractively valued. The equity is clearly overvalued and, on the other hand, there is hardly any fundamental evidence to justify such a valuation fantasy. A possible takeover of the parent company TAC by BAM is a wild card in this regard, although such a transaction should not initially have any impact on the shareholder structure at TRSWF.

The sharp rise in the share price has also significantly reduced the dividend yield. This is now still at 4.25%. Historically, the average is more in the corridor of 6% to 8%.

At TRSWF, I miss a clear management vision. Being the largest producer of renewable energy in Canada by 2025 doesn't knock my socks off. According to experts, the future of renewables is more likely to play out in Asia than in Canada. The lack of diversification across different technologies - the portfolio lacks offshore wind as well as significant solar assets - is another point of criticism in my eyes.

However, I don't want to dismiss you without positive closing words. I would therefore like to highlight the strong sponsorship by TAC, which in my understanding bears the complete project risk. Also, the current pipeline is presentable assuming that management is working on additional projects behind the scenes.

Despite all this, I still maintain my view that the current valuation level is not justifiable and I assume everything else equal that the share price will correct sooner or later.